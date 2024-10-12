Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, free workouts on the beach, fashion pop-ups, Oktoberfest celebrations, outdoor attractions, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 4

Chill out with a pool day

This Friday, gather the girls for a fun ladies’ day under the sun at the newly-reopened BCH:CLB. Perfect for those looking to wind into the weekend early, Dhs245 gets you a lounger, plus free-flowing rosé wine, white wine and Prosecco for five hours from 12pm to 5pm. You’ll also get to graze on bites from a Mediterranean food platter, while soaking up the sun and listening to the sounds of the live DJ. Teachers and crew get a discounted rate of Dhs205.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs245. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @candypantsdxb

Try Chipotle for the first time in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Cult Mexican fast-food chain, Chipotle officially opened its doors at The Beach in JBR earlier this week. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 389 5119. @chipotle.me

Celebrate Oktoberfest

Dust off those lederhosen and dirndls and join the beer-soaked fun: Oktoberfest has landed at Barasti. Taking place every day until October 6, the beach bar has transformed into a festive haven with big steins of beer, German wursts, long tables, and a lively oompah band.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina A’Salam, Sat Sept 21 to Sun Oct 6. @barastibeach

Saturday, October 5

Workout on the beach for free

lululemon is inviting you to kickstart the weekend with a free yoga and wellness morning at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, on Saturday from 7am to 10.30am. Expect a sun-soaked yoga session, energising workouts, and much more, all as part of the global ‘Together We Grow’ initiative. Start your day with a high-energy HIIT session or unwind during a calming yoga class. There will also be inspiring panel talks with fitness trainers and wellbeing experts, plus recovery zones, ice baths, and goal-setting workshops. And, of course, complimentary snacks and juices to keep you refreshed throughout the morning.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Saturday, October 5, 7am to 10.30am. Free with limited spaces. Open to men and women, 16 years and above. Reserve a spot here: eventbrite.com

Get your fashion fix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison De La Plage (@maisondelaplage_)

This Saturday, Palm Jumeirah’s stunning beach club Maison de la Plage is partnering with Harvey Nichols for a high-fashion beachside event. Starting at 4pm, guests can expect a captivating fashion show featuring the latest collections from top designers like Jacquemus, Alaia, Misonni, Oseree, Paco Rabanne, against the breathtaking backdrop of the beach and pool. Enjoy live music while indulging in delicious gelato from a custom Harvey Nichols and Maison de la Plage cart, and dress to impress as there will be plenty of photo ops to capture this one-off chic beachside experience.

Maison De La Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday, October 5, from 4pm. Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Dance the night away in the desert

Get ready for an unforgettable night at Terra Solis Dubai this Saturday, as house music legends Claptone and Solardo take over the Tomorrowland desert stage. DJ Arado will kick off the night, setting the stage for an evening filled with incredible beats. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are priced at Dhs200 per person. You can get your hands on them exclusively on Platinumlist.

Terra Solis, Dubai. Saturday, October 5 from 8pm. Dhs200 per person. Tel:(0) 509 372 344. dubai.platinumlist.net

Brunch in the sky

Brunch No. 32 is back at Mott 32 Dubai every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Guests can enjoy live duck carving, pancake rolling, live music, and a mouthwatering à la carte menu that combine contemporary Hong Kong cuisine with traditional Asian cookery. Try crafted dim sum, fried soft shell crab, and wok-fried beef, but save space for the almond and chocolate oolong tea xiao long bao dumpling dessert.

Address Beach Resort, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs745 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com

Give back

Popular breast cancer fundraising event IGNITE Pink is Punk returns this October with three family-friendly events. No matter which day you pick, all funds will go towards Brest Friends in association with the Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer patients and their families, as well as to fund research. This Saturday from 6am, IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim: Run returns to the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Register for the events at on ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk

Sunday, October 6

Try a new Sunday roast

There’s nothing quite like a good old Sunday lunch and glass of red. You can now get your roast dinner fix at Three Cuts Steakhouse from 12pm to 5pm every Sunday. Serving up a classic Sunday roast experience that brings a taste of London to Palm Jumeirah, indulge in your choice of lamb shoulder, beef rump, or roast chicken, all perfectly paired with traditional trimmings, for just Dhs145 per person. Save room for dessert and treat yourself to either an apple tart, sticky toffee pudding, or chocolate mousse for an additional Dhs45.

Three Cuts Steakhouse and Bar, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, The Palm Jumeirah. Every Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)4420 1113. @threecutsdxb

Go for a walk around Miracle Garden

For those who are yet to visit this beloved outdoor attraction, Dubai Miracle Garden is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. Regular rates are Dhs100 per adult, Dhs85 per child, and children below three can enter for free. If you are a UAE resident, however, you get a special rate of Dhs60 (both adults and children) and those under the age of three can enter for free. You can book your tickets on dubaimiraclegarden.com or directly at the gates. UAE residents, don’t forget your Emirates IDs (for proof of residency and your children’s age).

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South – Dubai, Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaimiraclegarden.com

See Dame Joanna Lumley live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

Dame Joanna Lumley and Paul Chowdhry are set to headline a laugh-out-loud comedy show at Dubai Opera this weekend. Both the gigs will take place on Sunday October 6, bringing two laugh-out-loud comedy gigs to Dubai Opera on the same night. Tickets for both shows start from Dhs195 and are available now via dubaiopera.com. First up will be Joanna Lumley, bringing her new show, Me & My Travels, to Dubai. The British actress, activist and comedy star will talk audiences through her glittering four decade showbiz career, reciting hilarious and intriguing adventures and experiences that have shaped her life both on- and off-screen.

Dame Joanna Lumley and Paul Chowdhry live at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, October 6, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Take the little ones

Aventura Parks, the largest zipline adventure park in the UAE, is back for family fun this weekend. Nestled in Dubai’s stunning Ghaf tree forest, the park offers thrilling zipline courses and treetop adventures perfect for all ages. Don’t miss their newest attraction, Forest Escape Outdoor Games, where families can embark on a 90-minute interactive quest, solving puzzles and riddles using GPS-powered iPads as you explore the natural beauty of the park. After an action-packed day, unwind at the Ghafé Restaurant with delicious, fresh food.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Wed to Thurs, 2pm to 8pm, Fri to Sat, 2pm to 9pm, Sunday 2pm to 8pm. Closed Mon and Tues. From Dhs195. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Images: Provided