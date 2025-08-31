News in the UAE this week

Had a busy week and didn’t have time to check the latest updates? Don’t worry, all the UAE news, new restaurant announcements and more can be found right here.

UAE fuel prices for September

UAE petrol prices have shifted slightly this month, so whether you’re commuting daily or planning a road trip, here’s what you’ll be paying at the pump. Compared to August 2025, petrol has seen a small increase while diesel prices have dipped, giving drivers a mixed update for September.

Starting September 1, 2025, here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98: Dhs2.70 (up from Dhs2.69 in August)

Special 95: Dhs2.58 (up from Dhs2.57)

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.51 (up from Dhs2.50)

Diesel: Dhs2.66 (down from Dhs2.78)

Dubai has five new bus routes and nine upgraded ones

The public transport in Dubai is getting an upgrade again and Dubai’s Roads and Transport authority (RTA) has announced five brand new bus routes along with the upgrade of nine existing ones. This initiative is helping to make Dubai more connected and accessible by public transport as a city. See the new routes here.

Dubai’s population hit 4 million

The Dubai population is growing fast… really fast. In just one year, more than 223,000 new residents have made the city home, pushing it past 3.7 million people. As Dubai’s population continues to surge, it’s driving major changes in daily life, housing demand, and the local economy. Read more here.

Dubai to RAK road closure is taking place from September 1

There’s a road closure on a popular road from Dubai to RAK. Parts of the E11 highway in Ras Al Khaimah will be closed starting September 1 as part of the first phase of a significant roadworks project. Get the info here.

There are changes coming to Abu Dhabi’s Darb system

Motorists in Abu Dhabi are set to experience significant changes to the Darb toll system in September, as authorities announced extended operating hours and the removal of daily and monthly fee caps. The adjustments, which come into effect on September 1, 2025, are aimed at easing congestion and encouraging greater use of public transport, though they are also likely to increase costs for regular commuters. See the changes here.

Dune 3 is to film in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert

The dunes of Liwa are about to get the Hollywood treatment once again. Denis Villeneuve is bringing his cameras back to Abu Dhabi for the third chapter of his epic Dune saga.Legendary Entertainment confirmed that filming will begin later this year, with Abu Dhabi’s sweeping desert standing in for Arrakis, the mythical planet that has become as much a star of the franchise as Timothée Chalamet himself. Read all about it here.

Gig news in the UAE

Linkin Park announced for Abu Dhabi

One of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, Linkin Park, is officially making their long-awaited return. And they’re bringing the noise to Abu Dhabi. Read more.

UNTOLD Dubai dropped 12 new acts

One of Dubai’s biggest festivals UNTOLD Dubai is coming for it’s second time here and it’s soon. The festival was in Expo City last year in February, but this time UNTOLD Dubai is coming to Dubai Parks and Resorts in November. This week, the festival announced 12 new acts for their lineup. See them all here.

Big Time Rush are coming to Dubai

Popular band Big Time Rush are coming to the Coca-Cola Arena next year and tickets are already live. See all the gig info here.

Nic Fanciulli in Dubai

If you know, you know. And if you don’t, now you do, Nic Fanciulli is touching down in Dubai for a one-off night at The Penthouse on Saturday, September 21. It’s part of Skyline Saturdays, and it’s hosted by Defected. Solid move. Find out the details here.

New openings

Son of a Fish, Dubai

This autumn, a new Greek restaurant is opening its doors at Dubai Harbour… and it’s called Son of a Fish. It’s from the creators of names you’ll recognise like Clap, Bar du Port, Iris, KIRA and so many more. Find more information here.

Fin & Bone, Dubai

A new butchery and fishery has just opened in Al Barari, Dubai. This new spot from the CASSETTE and NETTE team brings together dry-aged meats and the best of Scottish and Japanese fish, all carefully chosen and ready for your kitchen. Read more here.

Dubai is getting a forest tower in 2029

BEYOND Developments is opening the door to a future-focused community that’s all about bringing nature into urban life. Their first move? Talea Tower, a residential building wrapped in greenery and designed to connect you with the outdoors, right by the water, without giving up city life – and part of the growing demand for green communities in Dubai. Read all about it.

Al Zorah Beach Resort

In other UAE news, Ajman, the smallest emirate in the UAE, is home to beautiful beaches, and if you’re looking forward to a staycation in this humble city, Al Zorah Beach Resort is reopening its doors. See more.