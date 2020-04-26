The repurposed vehicles make it easy to serve the elderly and people of determination…

As the UAE continues to battle Covid-19, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has announced the launch of its Mobile Laboratory Unit (MLU) – an initiative that provides free testing for the elderly and people of determination at their homes.

The launch is part of Dubai’s intensified efforts to boost Covid-19 testing around the city.

A video released by Dubai Media Office on its Twitter account shows an MLU ambulance fitted with the latest equipment and technology as a patient is tested.

Paramedics are kept safe and protected in high protective gear, while the ambulance itself is fitted with an auto-sterilisation unit, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples.

Dubai Media Office stated that the MLU will “play a key role in reducing pressure on hospitals amidst the Covid-19 crisis and help protect people at high risk.”

According to the UAE government, as of April 25, the number of people tested in the UAE is now over the one million mark.

While the majority of testing in Dubai is conducted in government hospitals, Covid-19 drive-through testing centres have also opened up across the UAE. Priority is given to senior citizens, pregnant women, people of determination, people with chronic diseases, and people with COVID-19 symptoms.

The UAE has also amped up its treatment facilities to help those who test positive for Covid-19.

Three field hospitals across Abu Dhabi and Dubai are in the process of opening to receive patients and the Dubai World Trade Centre has also been converted into a field hospital.

According to the Global Response to Infectious Diseases (GRID) table – a system created by Australia’s Institute of Certified Management Accountants – the UAE’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has ranked in global top 10 countries above Germany, India, UK, Denmark and the USA.

Images: Dubai Media Office