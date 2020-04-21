The specially designed unit features high-tech infection control filters…

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) shared a timelapse compilation for the construction of an intensive care unit, specifically for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Incredibly, it was all built in less than a week — an almost inconceivable feat when looking at the quality of the finished product.

The unit is located near Rashid Hospital on Oud Metha Road adjacent to Dubai Creek, and features multiple rooms, all fitted with air filtration systems and other infection control technology.

Our life heroes from our engineering team know no impossible. In less than a week DHA built an isolation and intensive building near #RashidHospital with the necessary medical equipment in every room. pic.twitter.com/VwA91mH084 — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 19, 2020

Special attention was paid so that the design met stringent international CLASS NICU standards.

In addition to treatment and intensive care rooms, the building houses offices for doctors and nurses.

This isn’t the only example of the UAE taking advantage of its deep pool of engineering and construction talent to help tackle challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai World Trade Centre has been converted into a huge temporary field hospital.

The #DubaiFieldHospital at Dubai World Trade Centre is a remarkable model of solidarity and togetherness that unites all health, security, social and voluntary entities as a team ready to combat #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CTLoAlieAl — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 20, 2020

In the area of diagnosis, the speed and efficiency with which the nation’s drive-through test centres were erected, is also worthy of applause.

Emirates was the first airline to conduct on-site rapid Covid-19 testing. Whilst Abu Dhabi airport and Dubai Police were quick to trial thermal imaging technology that could potentially spot the early signs of individuals with the coronavirus.

All of which helps to explain why the UAE features so highly in a recent study which ranked countries’ responses to the pandemic.

The movement restrictions outlined in the government’s National Disinfection Control, should help flatten the curve – but if more challenges arise, it’s reassuring to know we’re living in a country with such a proactive and effective attitude towards healthcare.

Images: Twitter