It’s not too late to book that UAE getaway…

As we gear up for a three-day weekend here in Dubai, we’ve rounded up 12 last-minute staycation deals in the UAE, from chilled beach breaks to dreamy desert escapes.

Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai

Best for: Art lovers and four-legged friends

This arty abode in Downtown Dubai has just opened its doors. And to celebrate, Hotel Indigo is offering rooms from just Dhs300++ per night. Want to bring your pooch? Pet staycations start at Dhs450++

Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, launch offer from Dhs300++, available until December 27. Tel: (04) 210 2222. ihg.com/hotelindigo

Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah 1

Best for: A luxury beach break

Save up to 20 per cent when you book a room at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira using the UAE residents rate. Rooms start at Dhs2,030 per night for this luxe beachfront resort.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. UAE residents rate from Dhs2,030. Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Sofitel The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Best for: Polynesian vibes on the Palm

When you book a luxury room at Sofitel The Palm Dubai for Dhs770++, you’ll get a complimentary upgrade to a junior suite (subject to availability). This offer includes accommodation for two adults and two children, daily breakfast, late checkout, free kids’ club access, a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks, and 40 per cent on spa treatments of one hour and above.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Palm Jumeirah. Staycation from Dhs770++. Tel: (04) 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

Best for: Dining and wining in the city

For a city break in the heart of Business Bay, book the Ready When You Are package at JW Marriott Marquis. Marriott Bonvoy members get 25 per cent off room rates (for non-members, it’s a 15 per cent saving). This special offer includes free breakfast, and rates for this long weekend start at Dhs390++.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, long weekend rates from Dhs390++ for Marriott Bonvoy members. Tel: (04) 414 0000. marriott.com

Media One, Dubai Media City

Best for: Halloween shenanigans

If you’re yet to make Halloween plans for this weekend, then Media One Hotel’s staycation could fit the bill. Priced at Dhs800 for two people, it includes brunch at Garden on 8 from 4pm Friday, and an overnight stay.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Halloween brunch staycation, Fri 30 Oct, Dhs800 for 2. mediaonehotel.com

Waldorf Astoria

Best for: Sun-loving families

This luxurious Palm Jumeirah resort has just unveiled a new collection of interconnecting family rooms and suites, offering a 20 to 30 per cent saving compared to booking the two rooms separately. Book a Family Fun package at Waldorf Astoria and you’ll get daily breakfast and VIP lounge check-in for kids.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Family Fun packages from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. Email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.

Al Maha

Best for: An Arabian adventure among the dunes

When you book a desert getaway at Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, you’ll receive Dhs200 in resort credit. Sign up to become a Marriott Bonvoy member and you’ll enjoy Dhs400 in resort credit.

Al Maha Desert Resort, Al Ain Road, Dubai, from Dhs2,695 per night. Tel: (04) 832 9900. marriott.com

Le Meridien Al Aqah

Best for: A family holiday in Fujairah

Save up to 25 per cent when you book the Welcome Back offer at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah. This family-friendly retreat features a huge swimming pool and seven restaurants.

Le Meridien Al Aqah, Fujairah, Anajaimat – Dibba Rd. Tel: (09) 244 9000. lemeridien-alaqah.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Best for: Sun and sea in Ras Al Khaimah

Sign up to become a Hilton Honor Member to enjoy a 20 per cent discount on rooms at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa. Non-members can still avail the Dream Away Offer, with savings of 15 per cent on room rates. This deal also includes early check-in and late check-out, and if you time your arrival for Thursday afternoon, ladies receive free sparkling from 5pm to 8pm.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Dream Away Offer from Dhs555++. Tel: (07) 229 8844. www3.hilton.com

Caesars Bluewaters

Best for: Living it up on Bluewaters

Take your pick of four new room packages at Caesars Bluewaters. Plan the ultimate ‘friend-cation’ with a two-night stay at The Residences for three people, including dinner and activities, from Dhs2,571. Plump for the Girls Night In, which includes spa pampering, afternoon tea and other luxe extras, from Dhs6,000 for three people. Celebrate a special occasion, including a candlelit dinner on the beach, a poolside cabana and romantic extras, from Dhs2,270. Or pencil in some me-time with the wellness package for one, from Dhs1,285 a night.

Caesars Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island Dubai, packages from Dhs1,285. Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Best for: An affordable city stay

At the Sofitel Dubai Downtown, staycations for UAE residents start at Dhs360++ a night, including 30 per cent of food and drinks during your stay. Rates include accommodation for two adults and two children under the age of 12. Get in quick, as this offer expires on October 31.

Sofitel Downtown, Downtown Dubai, UAE residents staycation offer available until Oct 31. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Best for: Beach, pool and waterpark action

It’s worth taking your time at Jumeirah Al Naseem. When you book a stay of three nights or more, you’ll get 25 per cent off your room rate. Stay for seven nights or more and receive a 30 per cent discount. You’ll also get unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, entry to Jumeirah Al Naseem’s kids’ club, free entry to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet once during your stay, and late check-out (subject to availability).

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Escapes valid to book until Nov 30. Tel: (04) 364 7555. jumeirah.com