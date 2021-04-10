It’s nearly here…

Just like that, it’s Wednesday again, which means the weekend is just around the corner. As ever, there’s plenty to do in the city this weekend, from visiting a new cool cafe to going ape in the treetops.

Here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, April 15

Check out a beautiful new restaurant

Greek and Spanish restaurant Myrra by Opa just opened its doors in Club Vista Mare on The Palm. The Mediterranean spot is the ideal beachside restaurant to enjoy ocean views with fresh seafood. Diners can also sample traditional paella, as well as kleftiko and spanakopita. There’s both indoor and alfresco seating, plus a dedicated area for the little ones to play.

Myrra by Opa, Club Visa Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Experience iftar

The team behind Frying Pan Adventures is working with Boca’s Chef Matthijs Stinnissen to curate a menu that pays tribute to dishes from the most popular restaurants in Old Dubai. Some of the dishes anticipated include a version of Palestinian tour hit, chilli and sumac stuffed falafel, a take on a popular Levantine mezze ‘homemade labneh empanadas’, and Boca’s version of ‘Iranian kebabs marinated in black lime’. The eight-dish sharing iftar menu for two will include water, fresh juice, coffee, and tea.

DIFC, sunset to 9pm, Dhs160. Tel: (04) 3231833. facebook.com/bocadubai

Book a holiday

It’s strange times, and we bet pretty much everyone is keen to go on vacation. Palazzo Versace Dubai has partnered with LUX* Resorts & Hotels Maldives to offer exclusive twin stays. The incredible offer includes a five-night stay at the Italian-inspired luxury Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel, as well as a two-night stay in one of two Maldivian islands. Prices start from USD 4,199 (Dhs15,423) for two people.

To find out all of the places Dubai residents are currently permitted to travel to, click here.

Friday, April 16

Chow down on delicious burgers all the way from Australia

Australian burger brand Oporto has washed up on the shores of Dubai. It was established back in 1986 and, amongst its other taste-inducing offerings, it prides itself on the classic Bondi Burger, which is cooked exactly the same as it was 35 years ago: with two freshly grilled chicken breast fillets, crisp lettuce, cheese, creamy mayo and Oporto’s Original Chilli sauce.

Oporto, Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, 8am to 10pm weekdays, 8am to 12am weekends. @oporto_ae

Zipline through a forest

Unleash your inner-Tarzan with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity at Aventura Parks. The park is set in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest and it offers something for everyone, from the adventure park with 8 obstacles courses and over 80 obstacles and 24 zip lines to educational nature walks. During Ramadan there’s a 20 per cent discount from 5pm to midnight.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Dhs125. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Get creative with an art class

Feel like getting creative? Sketch Art Cafe & Sketch Studio is a brilliant spot to find your inner artist in Mattar bin Lahej Gallery on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have always had a bit of artistic prowess, there’s no pressure here, just a relaxing atmosphere to get your creative juices flowing. Choose from drawing, painting, sculpting, mosaics and even printmaking and unleash your inner artist.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, open from 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

See Dubai from 555 metres high

You might have heard of or visited Burj Khalifa’s At The Top, which takes you levels 124 and 125 of the world’s tallest building, but did you know you can go higher? At The Top Sky is the attraction 23 levels higher, up to level 148 of Burj Khalifa. A pass to this level will also grant you access to the two lower levels, as well as a guided tour, special perks such as queue jump, and a selection of refreshments to enjoy while you take in the view.

At The Top Sky, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 9pm, from Dhs379. tickets.atthetop.ae

Saturday, April 17

Soak up the sun at an ultra-chic beach day

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs200 or gazebo for two Dhs400

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs250 gazebo for two Dhs500

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Go glamping in Hatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)

Dubai Holding has just announced the launch of Hatta Dome Park – an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range.

For more information, head to visithatta.com

Visit an Instagrammable cafe

Step into a floral wonderland at Secret Garden by L’eto. With one branch in Dubai Mall and one in City Walk, the beautiful brand is all about bundles of blooms adorning the walls and ceilings above the cute patisserie counters. The branch in City Walk has a cute outdoor area too. Expect colourful health bowls, cool drinks and gorgeous desserts.

Secret Garden by L’eto, City Walk 10am to 10pm, Dubai Mall 10am to 1opm. @lovesecretgarden.ae