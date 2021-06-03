For the culture vultures…

It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around brunches, breakfasts with mates and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that includes workshops, comedy shows and foreign films.

Stand-up Comedy

Global Giggles at Theatre of Digital Art

When: Thursday, June 3, 8pm

If you’re in need of some giggles to help get your weekend off on the right foot, head to the Theatre of Digital Art for comedy night. Taking to the stage is Emirati comedian Abdullah Al Qassab who has performed in a number of locations from the executive office of Dubai to the Edinburgh festival. He will be supported by Tai THE COMEDYBAWSE and Arzoo – both international comedians from the US. Tickets cost Dhs75 and can be bought here. The show is open to those ages 12 and above.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on June 3, Dhs75. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Film

Cinema Akil

When: Thursday, June 3 to 5, timings vary

There are a number of films out this weekend but if you want to catch a foreign flick, head on over to Cinema Akil. Over the weekend, the arthouse cinema is screening two films – Ghost Hunting, an award-winning Arabic documentary and Acasa, My Home, a Romanian film. Both screenings have English subtitles. You can read more about the films here and book your tickets for Dhs56.50 per person.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Dhs56.50 per ticket. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Workshops Get creative at Sketch Art Café View this post on Instagram A post shared by سكيتش آرت كافيه (@sketchartcafe) If you love drinking coffee and art, why not join both activities together and visit Sketch Art Cafe & Sketch Studio. The venue is located in Mattar bin Lahej Gallery on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah and there are a number of ways you and your friends can get those creative juices flowing. Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 271 2603 sketchstudioart.com/ Learn how to paint with watercolours When: Saturday, June 5, 2021 This class at TheJamJar is open for adults and takes place every Saturday in June at 3pm. The class lasts two and a half hours and since we are nearly in the peak of summer, in this session on June 5 you will learn to paint ice creams. The class is open to those 12 and above and costs Dhs168. There are capacity restrictions so ensure you book your spot here. TheJamJar, Unit H74, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1 – Dubai, Dhd168 per person. Tel: (0)4 341 7303. @thejamjardubai Art exhibitions Last chance: The Lebanon Works When: Until June 5, 2021 This exhibition by celebrated Iraqi artist, Dia al-Azzawi is packed with fresh vibrant coloured paintings. The artist isn’t a stranger to this distinct range of colours, techniques and motifs and the worlds he creates within his creations know no bounds. Meem Gallery, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 347 7883. meemartgallery.com

Images: social and provided