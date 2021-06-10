The weekend is just a day away…

We can’t believe it’s Wednesday again which means we’re back to compiling you your weekly dose of awesome things to do at the weekend. Not that we’re complaining, of course. As ever, there’s so much to get stuck into in Dubai and this week we’ve got new brunches, fun activities and more for you.

Here’s 10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, June 3

Kick off the weekend with the perfect ladies’ night

Sorry fellas, this one’s for the ladies. Throughout summer, a daily ladies’ night is taking place at gorgeous terrace bar, Junipers, which can be found at Vida Emirates Hills. Girls can enjoy three complimentary house beverages along with shisha for Dhs120 per person. House beverages include wine, prosecco, spirits and a varied list of cocktails.

‘Sips & Puffs’, Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, available daily 6pm to 9pm, Dhs120 inclusive three hours beverages and shisha. Tel: (0)4 888 3444. vidahotels.com

Go to a one-off Mexican brunch at Reform

On Thursday, June 3, Maiz Tacos will be taco-ing over and cooking up a storm at Reform Social & Grill for one night only. The evening brunch event will take place from 8pm in Reform’s ‘summer garden’ tent, with three hours of unlimited drinks for you to sip on. Signature Maiz Tacos dishes will be on the menu including corn chips and fresh guac, tacos and quesadillas.

‘Mi Casa Es Tu Casa’ by Maiz Tacos, takes place at Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Thursday, June 3, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 454 263. @reformdubai @maiztacos

See the Palm Fountain show from even closer

Now you can see the spectacular Palm Fountains up close and from a completely different angle as a new floating platform has been erected in the water surrounding The Pointe. The floating track stretches 250km across the water. It’s free and open to the public every day from 6pm to 12am until June 8, so make sure you time it right to catch one of the dazzling dancing and musical fountain shows which run every half hour from 7pm right up until 1am, each day.

Floating walkway open every day, 6pm to 12am, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. thepointe.ae

Friday, June 4

Check out the first ever brunch at Buddha Bar

Longstanding Asian restaurant Buddha Bar is launching its first ever brunch on Friday, June 4. Enjoy endless rounds of that famous Pan-Asian food and unlimited house beverages. Plus, a DJ and live entertainment will be on hand to bring that party vibe all afternoon. Fest on delicious Asian dishes including lobster dumplings with a creamy chilli crab sauce and wok-fried Australian beef tenderloin with szechuan sauce.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs525 beer and wine, Dhs625 all-inclusive house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Soak up the sun at this newly-revamped clubhouse

If you’re familiar with long-standing community hotspot Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, you might not recognise it on your next visit. The 4,000 square metre space has been completely renovated, now offering a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof. The large pool is lined with bright orange sun loungers, giving a 360 degree view of the surrounding lakes and super-size villas. For a day at the pool there’s a minimum spend of Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am til late. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Be a big kid with bowling, arcade games and more

Brass Monkey is set over a gigantic two-story space complete with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games. Upstairs there’s three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Bowling is priced from Dhs65 per person, per game.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai0, open daily 4pm to 1am, bowling priced from Dhs65 per person, per game, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

Play glow-in-the-dark mini golf

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

The temperatures are rising now we are into Dubai summer which means we’re seeking out all of the brilliant indoor activities that Dubai has to offer. Ever played mini golf in the dark? You can at 3D Blacklight Minigolf. The concept is fascinating, and in each room you’ll journey into different worlds, created in neon 3D artwork, which is breathtaking and took two artists eight months to hand-paint. Go deep under the sea, then onto to the lands of Arabia then up and up, into space.

Unit P24, Bahar Plaza Level, JBR, open daily 2pm to 1am, Dhs110 adult, Dhs90 children aged 5 to 12. Tel: (04) 565 7621. 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

Saturday, June 5

Enjoy breakfast with a view

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great weekend breakfast. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam. Currently, Carine’s summer tent is up so you can enjoy alfresco dining without melting under the sun’s glare.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 8am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. carine.ae

Go on the ultimate date night

You might also like Stay cool outdoors in Dubai with these great summer tents

When it comes to seriously wow-worthy restaurants, Pierchic tops all the lists. The stunning spot, which is located at the end of a rustic wooden pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr, has endless ocean views from every window. The restaurant has been closed since February 2020, when everything started to lock down in Dubai, but now guests are finally able to return. On Instagram, Pierchic invites you to ‘indulge in signature speciality handcrafted pasta and abundant seafood whilst drinking in the views of Dubai’s exquisite seascape’.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, Lunch Fri & Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dinner Mon to Sat 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @pierchicdubai

See another world at Dubai Aquarium

Okay the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo might have been around a while, but it’s no less amazing than it always has been. Escape the summer heat and prepare to be awed at a whole new world underwater. It’s home to thousands of aquatic animals including sand tiger sharks and giant groupers.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 11pm, tickets priced from Dhs169. thedubaiaquarium.com

Images: Social/provided