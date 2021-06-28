Yas Island will bring back live concerts for Eid Al Adha
This is a massive step for events in the capital…
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that a series of concerts featuring huge regional talent will spearhead Yas Island’s Eid Al Adha celebrations.
This news swiftly follows yesterday’s confirmation that fireworks will return to Yas for three days over the Eid break too.
Between July 22 to 23 we can look forward to concerts from Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares all held at the Etihad Arena. Tickets are on sale now, available in groups of two, three or four people and start at Dhs195.
Speaking about the decision HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said, “We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi.”
“The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer #inAbuDhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”
You might also like
What else is on the Abu Dhabi event agenda..?
Michael McIntyre will be lighting up the stage of Yas Island’s Etihad Arena with his electric British wit on July 16.
Find Your Hero a show by Disney On Ice, will make an extended run in the capital with weekend dates between September 2 to September 11, again in the Etihad Arena.
A one night ‘An Evening With Russell Peters’ show is booked in for September 17, also at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.
And between December 9 and 12, the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will descend on Yas Island once again.
Safety first
Safety procedures at Etihad Arena for the upcoming Eid events will include
- Attendees aged 16 years and above are required to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours, and show proof of having taken your second vaccine dose more than 28 days ago (and by showing the gold E mark or * in the ALHOSN app).
- Attendees between 12 – 16: Are required to receive a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours and are not required to be vaccinated
- Children below 12 years of age are not permitted to attend the concerts.
- All ticket holders must present their Emirates ID (or personal identification for non-residents in the country) and download ALHOSN app to show their status upon entry.
Images: Etihad Arena/Getty