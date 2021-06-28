This is a massive step for events in the capital…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that a series of concerts featuring huge regional talent will spearhead Yas Island’s Eid Al Adha celebrations.

This news swiftly follows yesterday’s confirmation that fireworks will return to Yas for three days over the Eid break too.

Between July 22 to 23 we can look forward to concerts from Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares all held at the Etihad Arena. Tickets are on sale now, available in groups of two, three or four people and start at Dhs195.

Speaking about the decision HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said, “We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi.”

“The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer #inAbuDhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

What else is on the Abu Dhabi event agenda..?

Michael McIntyre will be lighting up the stage of Yas Island’s Etihad Arena with his electric British wit on July 16.