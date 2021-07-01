Calling all culture vultures!

It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around indoor activities, all-you-can-eat breakfasts with mates and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that include checking out some cool digital art, workshops, and more.

Digital Art

Immerse yourself in art at Infinity des Lumières

When: July 1 onwards

A brand new digital art gallery, Infinity des Lumières has opened its doors in Dubai Mall. The experience includes an exhibition on Vincent Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse. You will be able to walk around the space and immerse yourself in a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images.

Infinity des Lumières, 2nd floor opposite Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, infinitylumieres.com

Art

Silent Day exhibition

When: Until July 24

Check out ‘Silent Day’ at Leila Heller Gallery at Alserkal Avenue by artist, Eduardo Perez-Cabrero. The exhibit explores life, captures vibrations and the result is the works of art you see. Eight pieces of work are on display. The main installation titled ‘I will take you up to the stars’ is made using 400 pieces of blue ceramics. His works are influenced by the Mediterranean Sea – hence the vivid colours in his works.

Leila Heller Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Until July 24. Tel: (0)4 321 6942. leilahellergallery.com

Film

Watch a foreign film at Cinema Akil

When: July 1 onwards

Dubai’s only independent cinema is screening award-winning timeless favourites all through the summer. On July 2, you can see Paris Belongs to Us (1961). From July 2 to 10, you can watch The Witches (1967). All screenings will have English subtitles. You can read more about the films here.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Dhs56.50 per ticket. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Performing arts

ANSAF

When: July 2

Missed this contemporary dance performance a few months back? Well, good news! Due to popular demand, more shows were added so you can go see it on July 2 at 8pm. ANSAF is a contemporary dance performance that addresses the prevalence of mediocracy (the average person) in contemporary society. The consequence of the corrupt system, promotes illusions to the public, influencing them to follow blindly.

ANSAF, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 38, Al Quoz, Dubai. @simaperformingarts

Workshop

Get creative with a pottery workshop

When: July 3

After a guided tour of ‘Hiwa k: do you remember what you are burning?’, the current art exhibition at Jameel Arts Centre, you will get creative with a historic pottery workshop. The workshop will focus on the artwork titled “The Bell Project” showcasing Mesopotamian art symbols and history. Participants are invited to learn about cuneiform (one of the oldest forms of writing known to humankind) through sculpture art.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, opposite Palazzo Versace, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

