It’s nearly Thursday and that means sorting out fun things to do over the upcoming weekend including indulging in cheesecake on International Cheesecake Day, trying out a new brunch and much more.

If you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that includes an art festival, a theatre show, an art workshop and more…

Art exhibition

The Abrahamic Family: JOE MACHINE

When: Until August 14

If you love art, head on over to Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai Gallery in Wafi City to see a captivating collection of contemporary paintings from renowned British artist Joe Machine. The striking works champion passion, storytelling and regional history, exploring key historical figures within the three Abrahamic faiths-Christianity, Islam and Judaism. If you’re heading here, you may as well check out the other works of art at Gallery One and Gallery Three.

Gallery Two, Masterpiece Fine Art Dubai Gallery, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 4555. masterpieceart.co.uk/dubai

Art festival

The Aura Art Fair

When: July 30 and 31

A two-day art festival is taking place in Alserkal Avenue this weekend. Aura Art, an art group that recognizes and supports local creatives within the United Arab Emirates, is hosting The Aura Art Fair. Expect art, performances and entertainment. The event runs from 3pm to 9pm and on July 31st, it’s from 11am to 9pm. Want more information on the event? Call 052 626 4094 or email auraartae@gmail.com

Free to attend, but register here.

Important update: You will be able to attend if you have a negative PCR test result or have received at least one vaccine dose.

Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avene, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @auraart.ae

Theatre

The Importance of Being Earnest

When: July 30 and 31

The ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ is being performed at The Junction this July as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises. The classic comedy by Oscar Wilde follows two young men who have taken to bending the truth in order to put some excitement into their lives. Jack has invented a brother, Earnest, whom he uses as an excuse to leave his dull life behind to visit Gwendolyn. Algernon decides to take the name Earnest when visiting Jack’s young and beautiful ward, Cecily. Things start to go awry when they end up together in the country and the truth is discovered by the two girls. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 per person but you can save Dhs40 by getting the couple pack for Dhs160.

Purchase your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Art exhibitions

Made in Tashkeel

When: Guided tour available on July 31 (Exhibition runs until September 7)

Now in its 11th edition, summer exhibit ‘Made in Tashkeel’ features over 65 works of art by more than 40 artists. The exhibition will present a diverse array of works spanning a wide range of disciplines from photography to mixed media, acrylic, textile, screenprinting, sculpture, video, installation and calligraphy. An hourly guided tour will take place on July 31. Many of the works on display are also available for sale.

Make your appointment to visit here.

Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Guided tour on July 31 and August 7, 10 to 11am, 11am to 12pm and 12pm to 1pm. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio

Workshop

Medaf Studio

When: July 31

Looking to get creative? Book yourself in for an acrylic and gold leaf modern art workshop. You will learn to incorporate gold leaf into a mixed media artwork using acrylic paints to achieve a cool ‘boujee’ effect. You will also gain knowledge on how to prepare different surfaces, understand appropriate media to use and determine the best acrylic painting techniques to apply when working with gold leaf. This workshop is open to teens and adults and runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

To register, email to hello@medafstudio.com, call 04 271 9797, or send a WhatsApp message to 050 6284291.

Medaf Studio, Uptown Mirdiff Mall, Algeria Street, Mirdif, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 271 9797. medafstudio.com

Images: Supplied and social