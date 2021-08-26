Add a splash of culture to your weekend!

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include trying out a new summery meal, taking a free yoga class or sipping on coffee at a must-try cafe?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some art exhibitions, book yourself in for a workshop or catch an iconic film.

Time travel with Cinema Akil

When: Until September 25

Cinema Akil is screening superhit films from each decade this summer, along with some foreign movies in collaboration with the Italian Institute of Culture in Abu Dhabi, the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, the Goethe Institut and Institute Français. This weekend, you can sit back and enjoy Back to the Future and GoodFellas. Book your seats here.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 223 1139. cinemaakil

Take a tour of the Dubai Opera

When: Ongoing

There are plenty of shows in the line-up at Dubai Opera for the rest of the year, and if you’re curious about what happens behind the scenes, you should take a tour of the Dubai Opera. You will learn several hidden secrets and hear stories about the unique heritage and breathtaking design, and more. The tour lasts 45 minutes and costs Dhs75 per adult and Dhs40 for children (between 3 and 16). Book your tour here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Create your very own acrylic pouring artwork

When: Classes run throughout the month

If you scroll through Instagram, you would have come across colourful works of art created in a simple way using different paint colours, a jar and a canvas. If you’ve always wanted to create your very own, take this workshop at Picasso Artists in Times Square Center. Classes are one hour and the price includes your canvas, premium paint and supplies. It starts from Dhs99 depending on the size of your canvas. Book here.

We Are Picasso, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. wearepicasso.com

See a live painting session by Emirati abstract artist, Mouza Al Mansoori

When: 11am to 1pm on August 28

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will be marking Emirati Women’s Day by hosting Emirati abstract artist, Mouza Al Mansoori. Al Mansoori will be painting live on the day from 11am to 1pm. If you miss this experience, you can still see her work on display at the hotel until September 5. Al Mansoori is a self-taught artist who is best known for her distinctive expressive style emanating simplicity, self-expression and storytelling.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Visit an exclusive photography exhibition at Wafi City

When: Ongoing

Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai Gallery Two is presenting photographs by legendary British photojournalist, George Rodger in its latest exhibition. It showcases a series of authentic images from Middle Eastern history. Rodger travelled across continents and documented life in several war-stricken countries including Iran, Burma, North Africa, Italy and many more. He travelled to 62 countries covering over 18 war campaigns over seven years. His work in the Middle East covers narratives such as the life of Bedouin soldiers riding upon their camels, a soldier holding his tame hawk used for hunting birds, just to name a few.

Gallery Two (Unit 332a, First Floor), Wafi City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 4555. masterpieceart.co.uk