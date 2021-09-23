Culture guide: Art classes, plays and more to check out from Sept 23 to 25
Add a splash of culture to your weekend!
Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast, chilling with your dog at one of Dubai’s pet-friendly cafes or hanging with mates to watch the IPL?
Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances or art exhibitions or get creative with an art class.
Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend
See a Shakespeare rom-com at The Junction
When: September 23 to 25
The play follows a young Will Shakespeare and he has writer’s block. It happens to the best of us, but unfortunately, the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. He meets his muse, a beautiful young woman named Viola who is one of Will’s greatest admirers who will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet. Read more here.
Get your tickets here.
The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai
Rock out at a brilliant Queen tribute night
When: Tickets are now only available for the 2pm show on September 25.
Freddie Mercury fans, take note. The QE2 is rocking to life this weekend with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more.
Tickets can be bought here.
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
Visit a new art gallery at Alserkal Avenue
This new gallery at Alserkal Avenue opened its doors on September 22. The exhibition kicking off the opening features artists from Europe, South Africa, India, and the US presenting installations connected through art, technology, and nature.
Volte Arts Projects, Warehouse 13, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @volteartprojects
Paint and dine at Jazz@PizzaExpress
View this post on Instagram
When: September 25
At. this art class titled ‘Atmosphere’, you will pick from one of three paintings to recreate under the guidance of @artfemdxb. The three-hour art class from 1pm to 4pm on 25 September takes place at Jazz@Pizza Express in Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers. It’s open for beginners and costs Dhs350 per person. The price includes all the materials you need including an apron, canvas, acrylic paints, brushes and palettes. Additionally, you will also be served beverages and bites served while you create your art.
Book your spot here.
ARTfem art class at Jazz@Pizza Express, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. Sept 25. @artfemdxb
Take an abstract art class
View this post on Instagram
When: September 25
Take this art class by @Anuartworkshops on September 25 and walk home with your very own masterpiece. The work you will create is all based on your intuition. Don’t let this worry you as Anupa puts it, ‘There are no wrong moves!’. Not only will you be proud of the outcome, but the process itself is very transformative and healing in many ways. The three-hour workshop begins at 12pm and costs Dhs280 per person with all the materials provided. Beginners welcomed!
Book your spot via Instagram chat here.
Anu Art Workshops, location will be disclosed when you make your booking. 12pm to 3pm on Sept 25, anupavara.com
Images: Social and supplied