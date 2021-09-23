Add a splash of culture to your weekend!

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast, chilling with your dog at one of Dubai’s pet-friendly cafes or hanging with mates to watch the IPL?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances or art exhibitions or get creative with an art class.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

See a Shakespeare rom-com at The Junction

When: September 23 to 25

The play follows a young Will Shakespeare and he has writer’s block. It happens to the best of us, but unfortunately, the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. He meets his muse, a beautiful young woman named Viola who is one of Will’s greatest admirers who will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet. Read more here.

Get your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Rock out at a brilliant Queen tribute night

When: Tickets are now only available for the 2pm show on September 25.

Freddie Mercury fans, take note. The QE2 is rocking to life this weekend with two hours of music by the legendary rock group Queen. Expect hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, I Want it All, Killer Queen, Another One Bites the Dust, The Show Must Go On and much more.

Tickets can be bought here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Visit a new art gallery at Alserkal Avenue

This new gallery at Alserkal Avenue opened its doors on September 22. The exhibition kicking off the opening features artists from Europe, South Africa, India, and the US presenting installations connected through art, technology, and nature.