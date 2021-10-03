6 fun things to do in Dubai this week: October 3 to 6

Hello October…

Not only is it a new week, but a brand new month! While you try to get over that fact, we’ve rounded up a list of cool things to do in Dubai.

This week we’ve got a great dining deal for you to try on Sunday, things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai and much more…

Here are six fabulous things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday, October 3

Visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world on October 1 and though it lasts for six whole months, multiple visits are surely required. There’s just so much to do from family-friendly activities to top restaurants, cultural spots to visit and much more. Want to know more. Head here to see a list of all What’s On articles related to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo2020Dubai.com

Enjoy an unlimited feast for Dhs250 at Torno Subito

On Sunday, it’s feast day at this popular dining spot at W Dubai – The Palm. From 7pm to 10pm, you can tuck into unlimited pizza, pasta and hops for just Dhs250. Pasta dishes include the famous cacio e pepe, as well as paccheri arrabbiata, linguine al pesto and Orecchiette while for pizza, there’s margherita, marinara, diavola, formaggi and alici.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Sun 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Monday, October 4

Tuck into an afternoon tea for a good cause

Address Beach Resort is participating in a nationwide #PINKtober campaign to raise awareness and funds to advance breast cancer research in the UAE. The delicate tiers host a number of sweet and savoury delicate bites and you will have a choice of coffee or tea to pair it with. It will cost you Dhs288 per person and the hotel will donate a percentage from each afternoon tea sold to Breast Friends and Al Jalila Foundation. The PINKtober Afternoon Tea takes place daily from 3pm to 6pm at The Lounge. Make your reservations on 04 879 8866.

The Lounge, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Pink afternoon tea from Oct 1 to 31, daily 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Tuesday, October 5

See some unique art at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Take a midweek culture break and check out unique contemporary embroidery works of art are by Dubai-based French artist, Azaïdé. The masterpieces display Middle Eastern cultures mixed with icons of pop culture, hip-hop and digital elements. If you really like a piece, you will be able to purchase it during her residency at the hotel. The exhibition will end on October 10.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Try some meat-free dishes courtesy of Impossible Foods

Meat-free dishes including The Impossible burger are now available across Dubai. Impossible Foods makes delicious ‘meat’ from plants so foodies will be able to sink their teeth into plant-based versions of signature dishes at selected restaurants including Pickl, Akira Back, The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, Maiz Tacos and more. More information and a list of restaurants can be found here.

impossiblefoods.com/ae-en

Wednesday, October 6

Pay for a glass of wine and get a bottle in return at KOYO

Ladies, if you’ve had a long week, head to KOYO on Tuesday or Wednesday where you can enjoy an entire bottle for the cost of a glass. The ‘Rush Hour’ deal takes place from 5pm to 8pm and one bottle can be shared between two people. Great offer right? Best make a booking in advance as it sells out quickly.

KOYO, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Rush Hour deal every Tue and Wed from 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. koyodubai.com

Images: Supplied