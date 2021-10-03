Two new concepts include dinner and a show, as well as a beautiful botanical terrace…

‘Tis the season (no, we’re not talking about Christmas yet, don’t worry) where Dubai awakens from its summer slumber with plenty of fabulous new venues to add to our must-visit lists. Two new concepts: a restaurant and a beautiful garden terrace are opening in Dubai later this year.

Dream and Garden of Dreams are the new venues which are slated to open at the popular Address Beach Resort hotel, JBR, in December 2021. Dream restaurant is set to be a brilliant nightlife experience, offering a new take on the ‘dinner and a show’ concept that is storming Dubai right now.

Renders of the new restaurant show it to be glitzy and glamorous, with marble, velvets, dramatic pillars, and an opulent chandelier. There will also be spectacular sea views out of the windows. A night here is said to be ‘a unique immersive experience combining fine dining with never-before-seen performances’.

Garden of Dreams is the stunning botanical terrace with plenty of flora and fauna. It’s found on the ground floor of Address Beach Resort, with views out over the sea, capturing Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai and more. The central space is dominated by a lovely bar with pretty printed bar stools drawn up to it. It looks to be the perfect sundowner spot and will serve up beverages, bites, shisha and live music.

Speaking about the new openings, COO of Sunset Hospitality Group, Mr. Nazih Hafez said: “In a city that never fails to impress, DREAM and GARDEN of DREAMS is something that is unlike anything seen before. In line with our ethos to introduce unique, pioneering concepts to Dubai and beyond, the DREAM experience takes guests on a remarkable journey that will be talked about for weeks and months to follow. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Dream and Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, opening December 2021. dreamdxb.com

Images: Provided