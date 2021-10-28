Get up, stand up for reggae in Garhoud…

Bob Marley’s partners in crime, The Wailers have announced a special one-off performance at The Irish Village.

The show on Friday, November 19 will see the reggae act, featuring Al Anderson, play a back catalogue of iconic hits on the outdoor stage at the popular venue in Garhoud at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Formed over 50 years ago by Marley alongside Bunny Walker, Peter Tosh and the Barrett Brothers (Carlton and Aston), the Jamaican outfit are responsible for some of the best-loved reggae music to ever come out of the country.

Hits like No Woman No Cry, Buffalo Soldier, I Shot The Sheriff and Jamming will no doubt feature across their set.

Other instant hits include Three Little Birds, Get Up, Stand Up, Redemption Song and Could You Be Loved.

Today, the Grammy-nominated band continues to tour under the banner of promoting peace, love and equality.

After their reunion, this is the first time ever since 2015 that The Wailers are going to perform in Dubai, so definitely one to book in for.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 9pm. Tickets start from Dhs95 and are available via bookmyshow.com. Do note, the bronze category will have side view of the stage. The venue is free-seated within each category. All patrons will get a seat according to a first-come-first basis.

The Wailers, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, The Irish Village, Dubai. Nov 19, 9pm (doors open at 7pm), ticket prices start from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Images: Supplied