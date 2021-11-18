Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include rooftop karting or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch some theatre or musical performances, visit an art exhibition or do a workshop.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend

Bellylaugh your way through this theatre performance

When: November 18 to 20 (tickets for opening night sold out)

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Had a tough week at work and need some laughs? Go and see The Play That Goes Wrong where you will see Murphy’s Law wreaking pandemonium. The play within a play follows the cast on the opening night of Whodunnit – Murder at Haversham Manor. Unfortunately for them, things go wrong… very wrong. It’s mayhem at every turn and all the cast, crew and director can do is try their best to make it to the end. Theatre-goers can expect a non-stop funny ride from start to finish. Tickets for opening night are sold out.

Tickets are priced at Dhs100 per person and can be purchased here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Check out Burj Al Arab Jumeirah chic new art gallery pop-up

When: First-floor lobby of Burj Al Arab

Where: Until January 2022

One of the world’s most iconic architectural landmarks has unveiled a new pop-up exhibition space in collaboration with contemporary art gallery, Galleria Continua. Located on the first floor beneath the hotel’s awe-inspiring atrium, the space will showcase previously unseen works by British Indian artist, Sir Anish Kapoor CBE. Discover pieces from different series and research on light, colour and materiality that he has conducted over the years, engaging the audience in a visual and sensorial experience.

Reserve your spot here.

Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 301 7777. @galleriacontinua

Soak in even more art at Alserkal Art Week

When: Until November 20

Where: Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is packed with art galleries and suring this two-week long festival, visitors can celebrate contemporary moments in art and design. This edition features bold installations, sonic intervations, exhibitions, design conversations and much more. Read more about this buzzing event here.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online @alserkalavenue

Listen to AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai

When: November 20

Where: Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is a must-visit for its attractions, pavilions, food halls, restaurants and performances. If you love classical music, a performance you don’t want to miss is by Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman. The women will debut a fusion of styles and genres at the ‘world’s greatest show’. There are three more shows after this shows in November on January 13, February 3 and March 8. Read more here.

Free to attend, but arrive early as past shows have attracted scores of classical music fans.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. expo2020dubai.com

Get creative and upcycle your old furniture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Brocante (@labrocantedxb)

There are so many ways one can get creative and upcycling is one of them. With this workshop by @piasdesai you will learn how to give an old piece of furnite a new touch. You can bring in your own furniture from home or purchase from the store. This workshop takes place on November 19 and 20 from 2pm.

The two-hour workshop will cost you Dhs250. Call 050 186 5149 to reserve your spot.

Upcycling Paint workshop, Al Quoz, Industrial area 4, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 186 5149. @piasdesai

Images: Supplied