Music at the Boardwalk: 126 Live performances in three locations…

Following a massively successful stint at the gorgeous beachfront destination of Mamsha Al Saadiyat this February, Music on the Boardwalk is returning this month bigger, and therefore arguably better than before. As with the previous event, the tunes are part of the celebrations of Abu Dhabi being announced as a UNESCO City of Music.

Where to see live music in Abu Dhabi

The soulful live music sessions will be making their way back to Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and debuting at the picturesque marina of Marsa Al Bateen as well as the serene green scenes of Reem Central Park. Shows will take place at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the rest of March.

Dropping the mic

Musicians booked for the big beats series represent a United Nations of shred-talent, including locally based indie and rock hero Ibby VK; British star apparent, Martyn Crocker; Filipino singer-songwriter Jerome Deligero; and Lebanese-Filipino Chris Ishak.

Gilded stage

Mamsha Al Saadiyat offers breathtaking beachfront views and red hot collection of dining experiences. Taste bud adventures include the brand new Caribbean hot spot Ting Irie; elegant pastry art at Society; legend-status burger noms of bun-toting, Pickl; refined French dining and crafted mixology at Raclette; there’s elite Japanese eats at Niri; and authentic square Roman pizza-by-the-slice at Antonia.

Deep in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving metropolis sits the swanky Marsa Al Bateen — home to super hot yachts and gorgeous gastro cafes. Distinguished flavours are available from Alba Terrace, Brunch and Cake, Medi Terra, Tasha’s , No.67 Boutique and more.

Reem Central Park offers spectacular fountain shows, scenic green surrounds and views of a mangrove-hemmed shoreline. Your food options here include Santorini Cafe and The Pizza Pie Factory.

Images: Provided