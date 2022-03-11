Taking place on the afternoon of Saturday March 12…

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi has announced a significant raft of road closures taking place on Saturday March 12, 2022.

It’s because of the Ministry of the Interior’s Golden Jubilee event, which is primarily taking place around Corniche Street, which be completely closed, along with a section of Al Marsa Street between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Suggested alternative routes for this time window include taking Zayed The First Street, Al Ankham Street and Al Bateen Street.

It looks like those in the area will be able to catch some impressive parades and displays from the UAE’s various police services and armed forces.

Images: Getty