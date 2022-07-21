12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 22 to 24

Hello, weekend…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. Try a summer deal at a restaurant, indulge in a brunch or visit a cool new sports bar – there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 22

Start your weekend at Iris with cocktails and tapas

Want to start your weekend off in a gorgeous setting? Head to Iris for the Iris Sunsets offer. You will get tapas and a choice of cocktails plus free-flowing house wine, spirits and beers. You’ll enjoy music from Kaan Altinbilek and live entertainment courtesy of an energetic brass band. The deal runs every Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai Indulge in the Summer of (Dhs)66 at Jones the Grocer UAE’s favourite gourmet grocer and cafe, Jones the Grocer has a deal you don’t want to miss. For just Dhs66 this summer diners can indulge in six starters and six main courses. A number of popular dishes are included including the Jones Caesar salad, zingy chili and garlic linguini and chargrilled harissa chicken. You can pay an extra Dhs10 for further signature offers or Dhs25 for premium meal options. Have belly room for dessert? Pay an extra Dhs10 and you can pick treats from the sumptuous pastry counter. What a deal! Available from 6pm onwards across all branches.

Visit Dubai’s cool new sports bar, Bedrock Pier 7 has a new playground that’s perfect for kicking back with friends. At Bedrock, you’re treated to no less than 20 screens around the venue, showing the latest live games and matches. Want in on the action? Have a go at darts and the region’s best indoor golf simulator for some hearty competitive socialising. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the menu is filled with high-quality dishes and fresh ingredients such as steak frites, 300 gram Tajima wagyu rump, nachos, Neapolitan pizzas and fresh salads. Bedrock, first floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb Drunch it up at Hudson’s Tavern Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include a sharing-style menu including shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails. Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fri 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Saturday, July 23

Unwind at St. Regis Dubai the Palm soiree

On Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, you’re invited to immerse in an evening of glitz and glamour at The St. Regis Bar. You’ll be treated to the delicate sounds of the bar’s resident acoustic singer as you indulge in an extensive selection of beverages. With plush leather interiors, a grape cellar, and fine cigars – guests are in for a delightful evening.

St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sat from July 23, Tel: (0)4 218 0000. marriott.com

Stretch it out at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC Spa has introduced a 45-minute yoga session with an instructor at the rooftop pool. It begins at 8am and will cost you Dhs99 per person. If you want to follow your yoga up with a 30-minute relaxing back or foot massage at The Spa, the deal will cost you Dhs229. Book your spots on 04 372 2777 or difcspa@ritzcarlton.com.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, every Sat, Tel: (0)4 372 2777. ritzcarlton.com

Get your shopping done at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here. It takes place across two days on Saturday, July 23 and 24. You will be able to shop and get incredible savings across a number of categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon devices and more. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can easily join, or even start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ae/prime to take part in the sale.

amazon.ae

Indulge in a Saturday evening brunch at The Maine JBR

The Maine is one of our favourite spots for every occasion. They’ve now launched a Saturday evening brunch called Moon Brunch available from 7pm to 10pm on the terrace of the chic JBR hotspot. It’s fully air-conditioned, so you won’t be breaking out a sweat as you brunch. The sharing-style package is priced at Dh390 per person and includes three courses of Maine signature dishes, alongside an open bar of house wines, spirits and bottled beers.

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, JBR, 7pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 457 6719, themaine.ae

Sunday, July 24

Party it up at Irish Village Studio City’s birthday

This pub is celebrating its third birthday on July 24. To celebrate, there will be music from 2pm to 11pm with pints going for Dhs33 all day long. you can also get three house wines or spirits for Dhs75. Hungry? Pay Dhs75 for three starters. If you’re there for their Sunday Roast, you can still tuck in for a price of Dhs175 with three select drinks or Dhs230 with five select drinks.

Irish village, Dubai Studio City, Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 241 8444. @theirishvillage

Pay a visit to At The Top, Burj Khalifa for just Dhs60

Putting off that visit to At the Top, Burj Khalifa? You can see the popular attraction this summer for just Dh60 if you are a UAE resident. The attraction will see you soaking in Dubai’s stunning views from the 124th floor and if you wish, you can pay an additional cost to see it from the 148th floor. Book on tickets.atthetop.ae (UAE Residents Offer – At the Top, Burj Khalifa) and don’t forget your Emirates ID as proof when you visit. The offer is valid only until September 30, 2022.

Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae

Chill with mates and have some competitive fun at Charade

At this unique café, board games are free with the food. The menu is monstrous, with giant burgers, loaded fries and a variety of shakes. Charade also has happy hours from 12pm to 6pm daily so it’s 20 per cent off your bill.

Charade, Wasl 51 mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 137 0779, @charadedubai

Try the new summer specials at 3Fils

Love 3Fils? The stylish harbourfront restaurant has introduced three new summer specials to try on the menu this month. There’s Goma-Soba – a buckwheat noodle dish with akami tuna (Dhs87 per portion) and Mayura 9+ wagyu grilled striploin (Dhs295 per portion). There’s also a new healthy house-made beverage called Kakush Aji (Dhs25) made with fresh pineapple, fennel seeds, non-alcoholic mirin, and no added sugar. To keep you cool, the entire terrace space at 3Fils has a fully air-conditioned summer enclosure. The Michelin-awarded restaurant has been recognised as the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA 50 Best Restaurants awards.