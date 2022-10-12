Hidden gems, beachside brunches, incredible performances, and new openings…

Welcome to Dubai weekend, we’ve almost made it. If you’re wondering how to spend your Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ve handpicked a selection of the biggest and best happenings in Dubai. There’s truly something for everyone.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Friday, October 21

Watch The Mayyas at The Pointe’s music festival

To celebrate two years of the Guinness World Record-breaking fountain, The Pointe are hosting an epic three-day music festival called RELM Festival. Viral Lebanese dance group and America’s Got Talent 2022 winners, The Mayyas will be making their first ever UAE appearance and headlining both East and West stages on Friday, October 21 alongside Lebanese indie-pop band, Adonis. While RELM FEST is free of charge, all visitors must book a table at their preferred restaurant on East or West promenade to enjoy the spectacle.

RELMFest, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Friday, October 21, 6pm onwards. thepointe.ae

Catch the premier league trophy and Aleks Kolarov at Dubai Mall

Fan of the current premier league champions Man City? The premier league trophy will be in Dubai at the PUMA store this weekend, as well as football legend and former Man City defender Aleks Kolarov who will be there to meet fans, take photos, and sign autographs.

PUMA store, Dubai Mall, Dubai. Friday, October 21, 7pm to 9pm. thedubaimall.com

Try the special Diwali menu at Bombay Bungalow

Feeling festive? Head to Bombay Bungalow in JBR for a special Diwali menu available from October 17 to October 31. For starters, we recommend sharing a few dishes to try a bit of everything including apricot glazed mahi, chili pepper prawns, and seasonal vegetable galettes. Main courses include a potato and mutton curry, griddle-pressed chicken with pickle onion, and chargrilled cheese, creamy onion tomato masala. Offering exceptional views of Ain Dubai, Bombay Bungalow is the ideal spot to catch up with friends or spend quality time with your family.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach, JBR. October 17 to October 31. @bombaybungalow

Saturday, October 22

Dance the night away with your feet in the sand at RAKtopia

RAKtopia is the emirate’s first music and wellness festival bringing together leading wellness experts, music makers and immersive artists. It takes place for two days on October 22 and 23 at the picturesque Longbeach Campground. When the sun goes down, the atmosphere comes to life with popular DJs who will take festival-goers on a musical journey through the world of electronic music. There will be guided meditations with Sarah White, pilates with Tamara Khoury – a personal trainer specialising in HIIT and cardio pilates, and for a jamming session, Charl Chaka will have you dancing your way to wellness.

RAKtopia, Longbeach Campground, RAK, Oct 22 (12pm to 3am) and Oct 23 (6am to 7pm). visitrasalkhaimah.com/raktopia

Bliss out on the day beds at the newly opened White Beach

Located on the grounds of Atlantis The Palm, White Beach closed for summer in July and will open with a stunning new look this weekend, Saturday, October 22. The refreshed space now features a new diamond-shaped pool and six luxury cabanas, each boasting its own private plunge pools and secluded lounge space. Stay energised with the Mediterranean-inspired menu. Think arancini, sautéed gambas tava, grilled Spanish octopus, and crispy eggplant mille feuille alongside signature White Beach cocktails such as yellow diamond, zakuro, and costa del razz.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs300 weekends with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel:(0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach / atlantis.com

Take a trip to Japan at this new ‘hidden’ brunch

CLAP’s hidden room, Ongaku, has launched a fabulous new brunch to celebrate the start of a new season and the opening of its outdoor terrace. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the buzzing brunch will be packed with unique, colourful and neon experiences, Instagrammable moments, cosplay artists, and live entertainment. Guests can expect a show stopping display of sushi, prawn cocktail tower, fresh oyster bar, ceviche station, as well as plenty of delicious vegetarian options. Indulge in a selection of main courses including black cod, pistachio crusted baby chicken, and beef sando. But save room for dessert as there’s matcha cheesecake, miso chocolate tart, and mochi for each table.

Ongaku brunch, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Saturday, 12.30pm to 4.00pm. Dhs495 house, Dhs 650 premium champagne and sake. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Test your fitness at Dubai Festival City’s half marathon

Whether you take part in the fun run with your family at 1km or test yourself with the full 21km, the Dubai Festival City half marathon is taking place on Saturday, October 22 and has a race to suit all skill levels. There will be prize money for first, second, and third place of each race including Dhs1000 for winner of the half marathon, Dhs500 for winner of the 10km, and Dhs500 for winner of 5km. Starting from 6am onwards, runners must register online before Friday, October 21.

Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City, Saturday, October 22, 6am to 9am. Dhs50 for 1km, Dhs165 for 5km, Dhs215 for 10km, and Dhs295 for 21km. Registration: raceme.ae

Meditate and destress with energy reader Justin Andries

Feeling exhausted? October stressing you out? Keep calm… Mandarin Oriental are hosting private energy reading and group meditation sessions with spiritual guru Justin Andries. The 60-minute group meditation session will take place on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 from 10am and is priced at Dhs110. The guided meditation will incorporate deep breathing practices, bringing about relief from inner stress and encouraging a calmer, more accepting outlook on life.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dhs110. Private sessions: October 21 to 26, 9am to 7pm. Group meditation: October 22 and 23, 10am to 11am. Tel:(0)4 777 2243. @mo_jumeira

Sunday, October 23

Discover this artsy new café in Al Quoz

Looking for somewhere to get your caffeine fix this weekend? You may have already seen this stunning new café on your Instagram feed… Recently opened in Al Quoz, La Nena is a Spanish café and concept store, with coffee, delectable snacks, and gorgeous homeware pieces to buy such as cups, plates, and candles. What’s more? It’s dog-friendly so bring along your four-legged friends!

La Nena, Al Marabea St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 7am to 6pm. @lenenacoffee

Feed your soul at this all-day beach party

Music lovers and sun seekers, this one’s for you. The ultimate day-to-night celebration, Surf Club have just launched a new Sunday beach brunch, Odyssey. Guests can jam along on the dance floor to an incredible lineup of international DJs and fuel up with a range of delicious seafood items and drinks. For the very first brunch this weekend, global legend, Allen Hulsey (Monality) will bring the vibe with a live performance dropping his signature beats.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sundays, 12pm till late. Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. @surfclubdubai

Cheers to the last weekend of Ernst Oktoberfest

This weekend is the last weekend you can experience the authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest taking place at 25hours Hotel. Those who haven’t been yet, expect a large outdoor German wonderland setup with traditional German food, juicy veal sausages, fresh pretzels, and bread. As well as a live German band, you will also be able to catch a live stream of Munich’s Oktoberfest so you will feel like you’re in the beer gardens of Bavaria. Ernst is offering two-hour drink packages for Dhs250 – so you can drink as much beer, house wine, and house spirits as you want. Prost!

Ernst Biergarten and Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, Thursday to Sunday, Sept 17 to Oct 23, Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Don’t miss Shakespeare’s Macbeth at The Junction

Halloween has come a little early in the form of the cursed king of Scotland, Macbeth. Shakespeare’s dark and bloody play about a Scottish general who sets himself on a gory path after three witches prophesy that he will be king is being performed live this weekend at the Junction in Alserkal Avenue. Starring award-winning actors Mario Silva as Macbeth, Lydia Medeiros as Lady Macbeth, and Sahar Ali as Macduff, as well as Satya Baskaran as the Thane of Ross and Craig Arnolds as Hecate, it’s an all-star cast coming together for the first time and you won’t want to miss it.

Macbeth by William Shakespeare, The Junction, Oct 22, 7.30pm, Oct 23m 2pm and 7.30pm. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided/Social