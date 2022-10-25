A popular Dubai attraction is opening with a bang…

Missed the Diwali fireworks in Dubai last night? Don’t worry as you have another chance to see the glittering spectacle tonight on Tuesday, October 25.

Global Village Dubai is opening its doors tonight for a new season which of course, is the perfect reason to celebrate with colourful fireworks. It takes place at 9pm.

Global Village is back for its 27th season and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever before from October 25 to April 29, 2023. Visitors can expect attractions, shopping, dining options, experiences and shows the whole family will enjoy.

What’s new to see at Global Village?

If you’ve visited Ripley’s Believe It or Not! when it opened for the first time last year, you’ll want to revisit as there are 50 new exhibits to check out including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and more.

For early spooks this Halloween season, there’s House of Fear – the region’s scariest haunted house experience complete with a haunted cemetery and a screaming tree. Want a different type of jaw-dropping experience? Get a view of the whole of Global Village from the one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride.

Global Village has also announced a range of new shows for this year including performers, stunt shows, street entertainment and more. You can read more about it here.

How much are Global Village tickets?

Entry tickets (any day entry) to Global Village cost Dhs25 per person, but book online here for a 10 per cent discount and get your ticket for Dhs22.50. Value entry tickets are Dhs18 per person and are valid from Sunday to Thursday. Entry for children under the age of three, senior citizens and people of determination can enter for free, but you will need to register for an entry ticket. All tickets can be purchased here. Take note, that Tuesdays are ‘family days’.

Images: Supplied