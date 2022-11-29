Celebrate the UAE the right way…

UAE National Day is approaching and there are a whole host of activities happening across the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have fireworks displays, there are travel deals for you to take advantage of and there are of course deals locally that you can avail.

Here are the top UAE National Day deals to check out

Aura Skypool Lounge

On December 2 Aura is inviting guests to commemorate the UAE’s National Day with a night swim. Between 8pm and 11pm take a refreshing dip into the pool and enjoy the night sky and fireworks displays around the city. Prices start from Dhs250 per person for the pool experience or Dhs200 per person for lounge access which is redeemable on food and beverages.

Aura Skypool Lounge, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeriah, Dec 2 Dhs250 for pool access (not redeemable) Dhs200 for lounge access (redeemable). Tel: (0)4 566 2121 auraskypool.com

Black Tap

Fancy a crazy sweet treat? Well, then this is the deal for you. This National Day Black Tap will be offering diners a UAE National Day CrazyShake that will be topped with a slice of a cake designed with the colours of the UAE flag for Dhs69. They also have a new Vimto shake for Dhs32.

Black Tap various locations in Dubai, Thu Dec 1 to Sun Dec 4. @blacktapdubai

Bistro by Ink

This all-day dining restaurant in Al Jaddaf is offering two fantastic deals for the National Day celebration. Diners are welcome to enjoy a delicious burger and soft drink for Dhs51 per person. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly lunch deal you can enjoy one main course, a slice of carrot cake and a coffee for Dhs51. Main course options include penne arrabbiata, chicken skewers or goulash.

Bistro by Ink, Ink Hotel, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, offer valid from Dec 1 to 4 from midday to 4pm. inkhotel.me

Bombay Borough

This UAE National Day, Bombay Borough will be celebrating with a la carte desserts for Dhs51. The limited menu includes delicious sweets and treats as well as traditional drinks.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dec 1 to 4 from midday to midnight. bombayborough.com

Carna

Until December 5, Carna will be hosting a UAE National Day Market where all of the ingredients used are local and delicious. From fresh local strawberries to Emirati honey, guests can sample the local produce that will then be included in the full meal from 6pm.

Carna, SLS Hotel, Business Bay, Nov 28 to Dec 5 from midday onwards. sbe.com

Couqley x Deliveroo

If you’re looking for an interesting and adventurous alternative this National Day, then Couqley and Deliveroo have got you sorted. With the cooler weather finally here, grillers are gearing up to get out into the great outdoors. Couqley, the much loved French Bistro, is offering the ultimate foodie experience with a BBQ Anywhere Kit. The kit includes two burger patties, two potato buns and all the goods that you would need for the ultimate burger. Orders can be made on the Deliveroo app for only Dhs69 from November 29 to December 4.

Offer valid from Deliveroo app from Nov 29 to Dec 4.

Dibba Bay Oysters

Who would say no to a platter of locally sourced oysters? Dibba Bay Oysters is offering guests 10 fresh local oysters for just Dhs51 on December 1 and 2 at both of Dibba Bay’s farm-to-table outlets in Dubai. Yum.

Dibba Bay, Fishing Harbour 2 Umm Suqeim 1 from midday to 10pm and Sheraton JBR from midday to 11.30pm. 10 oysters for Dhs51 on Dec 1 and 2. dibbabay.com

Fontana

This stunning water circus is currently Dubai’s must-see show and you can nab a 51 per cent discount on all tickets (gold, silver and red) for the show in celebration of the UAE National Day. Do note, the discount is only valid for shows from November 30 to December 2.

Fontana, Festival City Mall, @fontanashow hatentertainment.com

Food Crowd

A local online shopping platform that advocates local food products is celebrating National Day with a food box. Filled to the brim with locally sourced and Arabic-inspired ingredients, this box will cost Dhs175. The special box includes Arabic bread, labna balls, dates, halloumi, kofta beef, and to top it all off – a one-kilo honey cake and more. Use the discount code ‘LOCAL51’ for a sweet 51 per cent discount.

foodcrowd.com

Legoland Dubai Resort

Spending time with the family over the long public holiday? There are a whole host of activities at Legoland Dubai. From now until December 4, help build the world’s largest Lego minifigure flag, take part in the parkwide scavenger hunt and have the little ones join in the character parade.

Legoland Dubai Resort, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Tickets are Dhs330 at the gate, and are inclusive of all holiday celebrations. legoland.com

Al Mandhar Lounge

Catch up with loved ones in an intimate setting and receive complimentary cookies with each cup of coffee purchased at Al Mandhar Lounge in Jumeirah Al Naseem. You can also enjoy a date-infused cake priced at Dhs80.

Al Mandhar Lounge, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3. Available on Dec 1 and 2. jumeirah.com

Neat Burger

The newly opened plant-based burger joint that is owned by Lewis Hamilton has launched a special combo meal to celebrate the UAE National Day. Pay Dhs51 for fries, a green cola and a cheez or Chick’n burger (that can be made spicy for free). The offer will run from December 1 to 4.

Neat Burger, Dubai Mall Food Court. Dec 1 to Dec 4 @neat.burger.uae

Pearl Lounge

Celebrate the joyous occasion of UAE National Day with these limited-edition Emirati-inspired dishes. It includes camel milk floating islands dessert (Dhs55) or specially designed macaroons (Dhs13 per macaroon). Perfectly pair your desserts with an opulent 24-karat golden latte for Dhs48. Guests will also receive complimentary dates and a cup of traditional Arabic coffee.

Pearl Lounge, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim, offer valid on Dec 1 and 2. jumeriah.com

Reel Cinemas

Cinema fans, Reel Cinemas has a fantastic deal for you to take advantage of. This National Day from December 1 to 3, Reel is offering movie buffs 51 per cent off on all movie tickets. The offer is available at all locations and for all viewing experiences. So whether you want to catch just one movie or as many as possible, the National Day weekend is the time to do so.

Reel Cinemas, various branches across Dubai. Pre-booking available here. @reelcinemas

Wingstop

This year celebrate UAE National Day with one of our favourite chicken wings. Customers who order above Dhs40 will receive 51 per cent discount when orders are placed through the mobile app or website. The maximum discount is capped at Dhs25. The offer is valid from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4.

Discount available on the Wingstop app and website, wingstop.ae

