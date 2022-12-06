5 brilliant new beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Complete with celebrity chefs at the helm, 50-metre swimming pools and a slice of St Tropez glamour…

During the glorious winter weather, we can get back to one of our favourite Dubai past times: whiling away the day at a beautiful beach club. But if you’re looking for new options, you’re in the right place, as a collection of new beach clubs are gearing up to welcome guests in the coming months.

So SPF at the ready, here’s five sun-soaked beach clubs opening soon in Dubai.

Ayla

Described as a journey into the Eastern Mediterranean’s 50s & 60s golden era, the culinary scene of the Levant is the inspiration behind this soon-to-open addition to The Club at Palm West Beach. Joining the likes of Playa, Eva and SAN, AYLA Beach will feature a menu of local seafood, paired with refreshing cocktails.

Ayla Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, opening late 2022. westbeach.ae/the-club

BCH:CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club this winter. Details remain scarce, although the sandy spot is set to open before the end of the year. What we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening late 2022. @bchclbdxb

W Beach Club

Set to be a new addition to the lively drinking and dining scene at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai is a brand new beach club currently called W Beach Club. Set over 8,000 square metres, it will transform the existing Horizon pool bar into a beach destination complete with 50-metre-long pool and private beach.

W Beach Club, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening early 2023. marriott.com

Nobu by the Beach

Nobu by the Beach promises to blend modern luxury with a minimalistic Japanese aesthetic, and will be a one-of-a-kind beach experience from acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa. It’s slated to open alongside the rest of Atlantis The Royal in the first quarter of 2023. The stunning space will offer stunning Palm Island views, an inviting lagoon pool and a signature Nobu restaurant with expansive outdoor bar and terrace, which will no doubt serve as a beautifully stylish sundowner spot. Designed to look and feel like a contemporary Japanese beach house, each space fuses into the next, from the indoor dining room to the expansive terrace and cocktail bar, which juts out towards the ocean.

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, opening Q1, 2023. @nobubythebeach

Verde Beach

Verde Beach, already established as one of the top places to party on the shores of stylish St Tropez, is set to open this December at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. If the name sounds familiar, Verde Beach will be the second Verde location in Dubai from Yeeels group, after trendy French restaurant Verde, which opened in Four Seasons Restaurant Village in December 2019. There’s a boho-luxe aesthetic with rope and teak furniture, vibrant prints and plenty of macrame. Part beach club, part restaurant, the menu will be overseen by executive chef Julien Lee Thibault. We can expect an array of crowd-pleasing Mediterranean hits, from light tartare’s to sharing plates. It’s designed as the perfect pairing for a day by the beach.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, opening December 2022. verdebeach-dubai.com