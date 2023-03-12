Ramadan Kareem!

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like incredible iftars, Ramadan pop-ups, last-minute getaways, rejuvenating wellness sessions, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, March 24

Take a trip down memory lane at the Akhu Manoushe pop-up

Those in search of some good, old-fashioned soul food this Ramadan, look no further than Akhu Manoushe’s Ramadan pop-up at the 25H Hotel One Central. Serving up 10 cult-favourite manoushe creations from Akhu Manoushe’s menu alongside shisha, visitors can choose from Cheese, Zataar, Lahm Bel Ajeen, Cheese & Sujuk, Falafel and Kishek.

Shisha Terrace, 25hours Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. @akhu.manoushe

Satisfy your Greek food cravings at newly-opened restaurant, Miya

With live music, plate-smashing, and traditional Greek dancers, Miya promises an unforgettable dining experience and boasts incredible views across the glittering water to JBR. On the menu? Greek flavours with a modern twist. Think beef tartare with black truffle, roasted octopus with hummus and salsa verde, feta saganaki with tomato marmalade, and baked pepper with tuna tartare and tonnato sauce.

Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai

Treat yourself to a last-minute getaway

In need of a quick getaway? Less than a five-hour drive from Dubai, The Chedi in Muscat, Oman is the perfect last-minute escape. Set over a sprawling twenty-one-acre garden oasis, there’s 158 Omani-influenced guestrooms and villas to choose from at the beach resort, plus six restaurants, three swimming pools, and a Balinese spa complete with 13 treatment rooms. Plus if you book and stay by August 20, you can take advantage of 20 per cent off the best available rate, a welcome drink upon arrival, a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant, and a daily replenishment of the minibar.

The Chedi Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs908, until August 20. Tel: (968) 2452 4400, ghmhotels.com

Iftar with a view at Clap

Celebrate Ramadan at the largest terrace in DIFC at Clap Dubai, where iftar begins with dates and miso soup followed by sushi, salads and shrimp tempura. Mains feature sea bass panko with creamy tonkatsu mayo, black cod miso with hajikame and kadaifi, or marinated lamb rack.

DIFC, from sunset, Dhs275 per person. Tel: (0)4 351 5210. @clapdxb

Saturday, March 25

Rejuvenate with a pilates and brunch session

The Holy Month is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and rejuvenate. Throughout Ramadan The Hundred Wellness Centre have a special detoxifying package inclusive of a group pilates session, and a 30-minute infrared sauna, followed by a nutritious brunch, all for just Dhs239. Guests can also opt for a private pilates session package for Dhs472.

The Hundred Wellness CentreVilla # 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Offer valid throughout Ramadan, 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 344 7333. thehundred.ae

Catch this South African comedy legend live

Rob Van Vuuren, the comedy genius from South Africa, is coming to Dubai this weekend for one night only. The hilarious comedian will take to the stage at Movenpick JBR with The Selfdrive Laughter Factory to unpack motivation, separation, dating, hijacking, Ayahuasca, and other near-death experiences in a side-splitting comedy against all odds.

The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, Movenpick Hotel, JBR, Dubai. Saturday, March 13, 8.30pm. Dhs160. dubai.platinumlist.net

A day at the races

Held at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup 2023 is one of the world’s most spectacular race days and tickets are still available for as little as Dhs20 for general admission. There are a total of nine races that will be taking place throughout the day and horses and their trainers will come from all over the world to compete in the prestigious event, as well as entertainment, competitions, and special iftars.

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, March 25, 2o23. Tel: (0)4 327 2110. dubairacingclub.com

Soak up the weather with a free pool day

Soul Beach Dubai, located just 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, is offering those looking to get away from the city, free entry daily during the entire month of Ramadan before 2pm. The idyllic beach club is also the perfect spot to laze in the sun, for a long carefree lunch with friends, and the ideal location for uninterrupted sundowners.

Soul Beach Dubai, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Freezone, Dubai. Free entry throughout Ramadan before 2pm. soulbeachdxb.com

Sunday, March 26

Check out this new homegrown chocolate factory

There’s a real-life chocolate factory now open in Dubai’s bustling arts district, Alserkal Avenue. Open to all, chocolate lovers can experience first-hand the craft of artisan chocolate-making and sample the nostalgic flavours like baklava crunch and zaatar praline, as well as delectable bonbons and floral flavoured treats. (Almost) too good to eat. There’s also a unique gift wrapping station that allows you to customise your own boxes.

Ganache Chocolatier, Warehouse 82 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)56 420 3732. @byganachechocolatier

Celebrate the holy month at Expo City’s Ramadan market

This Ramadan, Expo City Dubai is celebrating the holy month in style with a Ramadan cannon inside Al Wasl Plaza, a stunning Ramadan-themed projection, cultural performances, children’s workshops, and a must-see Ramadan market taking place called Hai Ramadan. There will be a number of enticing dining experiences with a diverse selection of food trucks where you can enjoy iftar and suhoor. A few popular favourites include Jailbird, Pickl, Wingstop, Alkebulan, Shawarma Vibes, Baskin Robbins, Floozie, House of Pop, Al Fanar, and much more. The best news? Access to Expo City Dubai is complimentary.

Expo City Dubai. Until April 25. @expocitydubai

Do some good this Ramadan

Get involved with the month of giving and help a family in need this month – every little helps. Everyone’s favourite Carrefour has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent once again over the Holy Month. Customers can donate boxes with essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil, and more which will be given to a family in need. There are two box options, Dhs50 and Dhs100.

@carrefouruae / carrefouruae.com

