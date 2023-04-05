38 of the most healthy cafes and restaurants in Dubai

Nourishing the soul, the mind and the body…

Dubai is often associated with a high-paced and excessive lifestyle, but we beg to differ. The city is home to so many gorgeous and vibrant eateries that boast incredible flavours and dishes that will make your heart and body sing. From hidden gems, female-run enterprises and al fresco dining spots, here are some of our favourite healthy outlets.

Check out 38 of the healthiest cafes and restaurants in Dubai:

Amongst Few Café

Fusing Thai, Italian, Portuguese, British, and Japanese flavours, this cafe’s menu boasts an interesting variety of dishes that will spice up any meal time. Tuck into porridge, muesli bowls, za’atar-loaded croissants with spinach, kale and zucchini, avocado and eggs on toast, miso noodle soups, sushi bowls and much more…

Amongst Few Café, Palm Strip Mall, Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily, Tel: (0)4 236 0031, amongstfew.com

Apricot

Cosy hidden gem Apricot is worth seeking out. Found in the Arabian surrounds of Souk Al Manzil, the green foliage and calm atmosphere is a welcome addition to Dubai’s cafe collection. The affordable menu features authentic Mediterranean dishes and a great selection of baked goods to pair with freshly brewed coffee. Alongside some more indulgent dishes, guests can munch on healthy eggs on toast, super-food bowls and salads, and more.

Apricot, Souk Manzil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. @apricotdubai

Avatara

This restaurant is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai. Avatara curates soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. Through Indian cuisine, Avatara hopes to break down the preconceived limitations of a vegetarian diet by curating a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience that demonstrates its limitless possibilities. A must try is their jackfruit momo; a bitesize doughy dumping filled with delicious jackfruit. Along with their veggie menu, they also have a completely vegan menu, as well as catering to those who follow a gluten-free diet.

Avatara Restaurant, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd Dubai, Tues to Sat 6 to 11.30pm, Sun 1.30pm t0 3pm and 6pm to 11.30pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)58 142 2867, avatara.ae

Bounty Beets

Instagrammable Bounty Beets is an ever-popular health cafe favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd and, best of all, they welcome dogs. Sit in the lush green garden, with your faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Brambles

Located in Barsha, this Northern Californian cafe boasts flavours from the sunshine coast. Expect creative vegan and vegetarian bites at this cute cafe with multiculti mashups including sweet potato and kale frittatas, avocado pizza, a lengthy list of acai and smoothie bowls, and vegetarian mousaka complete with quinoa and lentils.

Brambles, Citadines Metro Central Hotel Apartments, Barsha Heights, daily 6.30am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 435 4200, bramblesdxb.ae

Common Grounds

A stalwart, similar to its Sum of Us and Tom and Serg siblings, CG uses its own Encounter Coffee Roasters beans to showcase Melbourne’s coffee heritage. The beans are great, the food is great, and the service is great, too. There are now locations all over the city, including in JBR, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates and JLT.

Common Grounds, JBR, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates and JLT, various timings. Tel: (050) 478 1094, @_common.grounds_

Comptoir 102

For those in need of some retail therapy as well as brunch, Comptior 102 is just for you. A hidden bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges food, design and art. This café offers an ethical and health-conscious menu to all visitors, nurturing the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl. A breakfast favorite guests cannot miss are the vegan pancakes with fresh berries and banana. Guests can buy locally sourced fresh produce in their grocery section as well as browse through eclectic clothes, home wear and jewellery. Visit Comptior 102 this week for both your well-being and your wardrobe!

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Amadal

Not a cafe or a restaurant, but Amadals products are always worth a mention. If your looking to be more health-conscious and fill your pantry with delicious yet nutritious goodies then look no further. This outlet was created with a passion for wholesome foods, with gluten-free, vegan and refined sugar-free options, that come in the form of a variety of granolas, crackers, or vegan cheese infused with zataar. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has been known to love Amadal’s date and cardamon granola. You can order all your goodies via WhatsApp or Instagram DM.

@amadal.ae

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbies, Cassette is a small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan french toast, to acai bowls, hearty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Daughter and Dad Coffee

All visitors are welcome to bring their furry friends to this unique family-run business. With freshly roasted specialty coffee and a plant-based menu, you will be feeling nourished when you leave this wholesome outlet.

Daughter and Dad, Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 7pm, Sun to Thur 8am to 6pm, closed on Tues, Tel: (0)54 383 4709, @daughterdadcoffee

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

This homegrown concept is curating healthy and nutritious meals, with new additions to their menu catering specifically to the plant-based community. Combining fun and fresh flavours, for breakfast you can kickstart your day with avocado or a refreshing açai bowl. For lunch, you can dive into various nourishing bowls packed with superfoods and vibrant veggies. If you’re heading down to the beach, stock up on vegan twix bites or a hydrating smoothie.

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, wearefeels.com

Folia

Located in the picturesque gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Folia offers an extensive plant-based menu with a range of tasty, fresh and elegant dishes. Find serenity in this peaceful haven whilst indulging in delicious pizzas, with heirloom tomato, almond ricotta and green olives, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. The inspiring menu is created by talented chef Mathew Kennedy, who hopes to promote healthy and conscious eating. This meal is guilt-free, due to Folia’s commitment to using ethical food suppliers, reducing food miles and food waste.

Folia, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeira, Sat to Thurs 1pm to 10pm, Fri 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb/dining/restaurants/folia/

Fusion Ceviche

Chef-owned, homegrown, and authentically Peruvian – this hole-in-the-wall ceviche bar is a must-visit. The space is not large, seating around 20 or so inside and a further six outside. Sit at the bar for front-row seats to watch Chef Penelope prepare the renowned ceviches and share her fascinating stories. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai. @fusioncevichedxb

Heal

This hidden Jumeirah gem serves as a small sanctuary from the city’s hustle and bustle. This low-lying villa exudes serene vibes, with its simplistic Mediterranean feel, adorned with luscious plants and a calming outdoor terrace that catches glimpses of the Dubai skyline. Serving all the usual suspects, guests will be able to nourish their bodies with eggs on toast, granola, porridge, greek yoghurt bowls, salads and main courses. Bask in the sunshine on Heal’s outdoor terrace, and take a moment to slow down with some delicious dishes.

Heal, Al Manara Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, 7am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 238 8841, @heal.ae

Harvest & Co

From the kings of Dubai’s coffee scene, EatX, comes Harvest &. Co. Located inside the new Dubai Garden Center, this all-day eatery is light, bright and welcoming. The concise menu features an array of all-day breakfast dishes, although you won’t want to miss a trip to the glass counter, where freshly baked cakes and pastries are the star of the show. There’s also a new branch inside Warehouse Gym, Jumeirah Park, open to both members and non-members.

Harvest & Co., Dubai Garden Centre, 739 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Quoz, 8am to 6.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 590 4333, @harvestandco.dubai

Kulture House

Kulture House Dubai is a multi-space cafe and store housed inside a Jumeirah villa (right next to concept store stalwart Comptoir 102). It’s got a retail shop, florist, coffee shop and art gallery so there’s something for everyone. The cafe takes up a large portion of Kulture House space with a mix match of rattan chairs, colourful poofs and stools, with a few comfy booths and a long communal table with majlis-style cushions. It’s bright and inviting with a Marrakech rooftop dining feel. Here you can enjoy everything from acai bowls to Turkish eggs, kale salads and wholesome bowls. Yum.

Kulture House Dubai, 106, beach road (opposite Beach Centre), 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 399 1790, @kulturehousedubai

Little Erth

This homegrown venue serves a surplus of plant-based goodies from vegan spaghetti and meatballs, Buddha burgers, colourful yoga bowls, and carrot cake with cashew cream. A casual outlet that also invites all four-legged friends to join the party.

Little Erth, Shop 34, Building J2, Cluster J, JLT, 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 276 7287. nabzandg.com

Lowe

Sustainability is at the heart of this dining concept, with delicious food that’s good for you and the planet. The stylish restaurant is part of the wave of radical Dubai restaurants helping the industry make major steps towards being greener while still producing incredible food. This eatery first pushed this ethos with its popular Waste Not dinners made entirely of food scraps and has since adapted to the rest of its operations. Expect burnt aubergine dip with seaweed za’atar, broken wheat salad with toasted seeds, orange and spiced labneh, as well as khubz salad with cucumber, tomatoes, peach, stracciatella and sumac.

Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3. Wed and Thur 6pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, Mon and Tues closed. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. @lowedxb

Mama Rita

The mother-daughter duo that you never knew you needed. Rita and Jessica Kahawaty, have come together to serve simple homecooked meals that are both healthy and delicious. Their kitchen offers a blend of cuisines with Middle Eastern, Venezuelan, African, Indian and many more flavours. Guests can munch on vibrant salads, wholesome wraps and main dishes that incorporate ingredients from the land and sea. If you need a taste of Mama Rita at home, they do delivery and provide catering.

Mama Rita, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 376 9145, mamarita.com

MAMA’ESH

Palestine is only a bite away at this authentic street food-style establishment. Visitors can enjoy their many healthy and nutritious dishes, with vegetarian and vegan options also available, whilst enjoying free tea refills. Mama’esh provides all-day breakfasts for those late risers and a classic we all know and love, their authentic Palestinian Zaatar manaeesh. No Dubai resident is far away from Mama’esh, with over six sites across the emirate. Make sure to stop by soon for a quick karak tea or a lazy breakfast.

Various locations in Dubai, mamaesh.com

Moreish by K

Kunwal Safdar is the head chef and founder of one of Dubai’s first zero-waste kitchens. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. Her menu boasts wholesome and mainly healthy dishes, with one of her signature items being her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese and acacia honey. Moreish by K has grown from a small delivery service, expanding to holding more than 4,000 super clubs and pop-ups around Dubai. This girl boss’s creations are something you don’t want miss out on.

Bur Dubai, Mon to Sun 11.30am-11.30pm, Tel:(0)4 591 0441, @moreish.by.k

Myocum

Bringing a taste of Australia to Dubai, this cafe is a small haven. Decorated with indigenous art, this is an ideal place to spend an afternoon working for anyone located close by. Amongst their varied menu, which boasts interesting vegetarian and plant-based international dishes, those who have a hankering for matcha can enjoy this decadent beverage with their choice of milk, matcha powder and a whole lot of love.

Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

New Earth Café

Spend your days surrounded by palm trees and sunshine at this stunning hidden gem. From smoothie bowls to avo toast, superfood lattes to affirmation juices, New Earth Café is a conscious eatery located in the green heart of Dubai, Al Barari, serving simple, honest food that nurtures and nourishes.

New Earth Café, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 6pm. @newearth.cafe

Nette

Located on the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club, Nette is the gorgeous sister café to the What’s On award-winning spot Cassette. This outlet incorporates Japanese flavours into its dishes, including the strawberry match acai bowl, Japanese breakfast skillet and savoury miso oats. It will not let you down, bringing a creative twist to all the usual suspects.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. Soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’, where crispy tofu is topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo alongside some sweet potato fries – it’s simply unmissable. Terra’s objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies as well as using local and ethical suppliers.

Planet Terra, 6th floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 578 2000. planetterra.life

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive raw food menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Single Fin Cafe

This surfer’s paradise serves healthy eats and piping hot coffee, that can be enjoyed after a morning swim on the beach, or after rolling out of bed. With a wide array of choices which infuse international flavours, all diners can enjoy some of the best acai bowls in town, healthy porridges, avo on toast, a wide choice of poke bowls, salads and more. Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends.

Single Fin Cafe, Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

So Free Organics

For those with food allergies, intolerances or special diets, you don’t have to miss out on your favourite baked goods anymore. Driven by a desire to fuel her children with healthy foods, this female-powered bakery is for all of us who want to enjoy the yummiest things in life without tagging the guilt along with it. So Free Organics is free from gluten, dairy, refined sugar, GMO, yeast and soy. So Free Organics creates all of your favourite things without compromising the taste or texture.

JLT, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel:(0)56 108 8782, @sofreeorganics

Splendour Fields

The first of three new restaurants opening inside one new dining destination in JLT is Splendour Fields. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination is set to become a regular hangout for those that live and work nearby. While adults catch up over coffee and healthy plates little ones will be entertained at the kid’s play area. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a specialty coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. eatx.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

Stomping Grounds

A creation by a former Dubai teacher, this indie cafe has taken cafe food to new levels with an array of Australian-inspired dishes that are bursting with colour and flavour. From elevated breakfast dishes to crispy pizzas and healthy bowls, this cafe will do more than quench your coffee craving.

Stomping Grounds, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7.30am to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4451, @stompinggroundsdxb

SoulGreen

Experience dinner and a view on the Creek Harbor at Soul Green. Expect tasty and nourishing vegan and veggie food like their Indian style, rogan josh tofu buddha bowl. Their fish is all sustainably sourced and guests can enjoy this alongside their daily sundowners deal between 4pm to 7pm, with 2-for-1 on selected drinks and bites. Every Wednesday, there is also a ladies’ night providing three complimentary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs100. SoulGreen offers options for meat and fish eaters as well, mindfully preserving biodiversity and obtaining produce from environmentally friendly farms.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Mon-Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel:(0)50 747 6678, soulgreen.ae

Teible

Seasonal, farm-to-table restaurant Teible at Jameel Arts Centre is one of the few businesses in Dubai leading a change in sustainability efforts. Instead of opting for imported produce, Teible now sources 95 per cent of its ingredients from within the UAE, which means reducing the restaurant’s carbon footprint dramatically. Their seasonal menu is constantly changing, providing guests with new culinary experiences that pay homage to the earth’s freshest ingredients and flavours.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront. Tel: (0)4 243 6683. @teible_

Tulum

If you’re a fan of dinner and a show, you must make your way to Tulum. This restaurant allows you to experience the tastes of Mexico right here in Dubai, with views of the Dubai Mall fountains. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tulum has adapted some Mexican classics for all our vegans and veggies. The tempura avocado taco with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo is a must. If you need a midweek treat, Tulum knows we are all suckers for a deal. Hosting their weekly taco Tuesday between 8 to 11pm, for Dhs210 per person.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10amto 12am. Tel: (0)4 514 0135. tulum.ae

Tom & Serg

One of Dubai’s best-loved cafes, Tom & Serg serves up classic crowd-pleasers with a twist every day. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zataar, pine nuts and black salt; fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri; and granola made with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt. The vibe of the cafe has that industrial-chic design that makes it a cool urban weekend hangout.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find a healthy-eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes, and child-friendly activities.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

The Sum of Us

The Sum of Us might not be in the most obvious of locations, but it’s Aussie-inspired interiors and tucked away terrace both pack out with those hungry to tuck into the freshly baked goods, gourmet sandwiches and bright salads. While you linger over an expertly poured flat white in this industrial-chic café, watch all the action of the adjoining Encounter Coffee Roasters.

The Sum of Us, Burj Al Salam Trade Centre, 6th St, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Wild & The Moon

This eatery is Emmanuelle Sawko’s second foodie adventure here in Dubai, creating a community and lifestyle movement, filled with food lovers, chefs, and nutritionists that believe in food that’s good for you and the planet. From the creation of Comptior 102, Emmanuelle saw the love for healthy food concepts in the local market, motivating her to start this food concept which uses wild, local, seasonal and ethical ingredients that make it 100 per cent vegan, homemade and gluten-free. Alongside their healthy snacks, smoothie bowls, salads and soups, guests can grab smoothies, drinks with nut milk as well as a selection of cold-pressed juices. If you’re looking to detox or get onto a meal plan, Wild and The Moon also offer programs which have been tried and tested, and vetted.

Wild & The Moon, multiple locations, Alserkal, Emmar Boulevard, DIFC, from 9am, wildandthemoon.ae

