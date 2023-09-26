From overwater villas debuting later this year to the much-discussed arrival of a Vegas icon…

Ras Al Khaimah’s beautiful beaches, rolling desert and craggy mountains have become the backdrop for a slew of adventurous activities. But this underrated emirate is also upping the ante when it comes to its hotel scene, with a string of high-profile names making roots in Ras Al Khaimah in the coming years.

Now, the pipeline of upcoming hotels in Ras Al Khaimah is just as impressive as neighbouring Dubai, with hospitality big-hitters, iconic names and even a casino resort making its way to the emirate.

Here are 12 exciting hotel openings coming soon to Ras Al Khaimah.

2023

Anantara Mina Al Arab

The stunning Anantara eco-resort, located in the Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, is finally opening in Q4, 2023. Within the collection of 174 rooms and suites, there will be a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes will be designed out on stilts over the water, and will come complete with thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool. Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, will make their way to Ras Al Khaimah later this year. Completing the culinary line-up will be an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge. If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

2024

Cloud7 Al Sawan

A gorgeous new glamping experience from Cloud7 Hotels will open in Ras Al Khaimah next year. A beautifully eco-focused desert glamping site, it will be located next to a working animal farm, where your neighbours will include Arabian falcons, camels and horses. Expect to check-in to one of 60 luxury units, and enjoy activities that include hands-on farming experiences, cosy nights around the campfire and activities that take you amongst the desert dunes.

Cloud7 Jebel Jais

From 2024, there’ll be a new glamping experience to enjoy luxe mountain living at Jebel Jais, as Cloud7 plans to open a second Ras Al Khaimah glamping site next year. Cloud7 Hotels Jebel Jais will be the most coveted spot for staycations nestled in the heart of a hiking hotspot where adventurous thrill-seekers will learn more about the local flora and fauna. The glamorous campsite of 30 units built with local stones will be the ultimate destination for explorers, with the array of adrenaline-pumping Jebel Jais activities located just a short distance away.

Rove Marjan Island

A new budget-friendly Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location on Marjan Island, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

French-born Sofitel is expanding into the Northern Emirates with the opening of Sofitel Al Hamrah Beach Resort. Announced back in 2021 and now slated for completion in 2023, the resort offers direct access to Al Hamra Golf Club’s s championship 18-hole golf course, Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club and Al Hamra Mall. The 300-room property will come with an array of suites and villas with views of the gardens, a private beach and six restaurants.

2025

Earth Shore

Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

2026

Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa

A new addition to Marjan Island’s hotel scene, the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island is set to open in 2026. For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

2027

W Al Marjan Island

Known for their playful spirit and bold design, W Hotels is adding a new property to its UAE portfolio, this time in Ras Al Khaimah. The brand’s first hotel in the adventure emirate, W Al Marjan Island, is slated to welcome guests from early 2027. Unrolling along the beachfront on Al Marjan Island, the contemporary looking resort will feature a collection of 300 rooms and suites. Whichever room you check-in to, you can expect W Hotels’ signature detail-driven aesthetic and enjoy stunning sea views. Well known W spaces will include the Living Room, the brand’s socially-focused iteration of a lobby; vibrant W Lounge bar; plus an AWAY Spa, a vibrant take on the hotel wellness centre. W Al Marjan Island will also be home to a WET Deck, a key part of many W properties that serves as a stylish pool space to see and be seen. Completing the leisure line-up will be a trio of restaurants, of which details haven’t been given.

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January 2022, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2027. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a casino. More details on that casino were revealed last November, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

TBC

Nobu Marjan Island

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro; and developer Marjan, announced in January 2023 that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools. An opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

The Westin Ras Al Khaimah

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming Westin Ras Al Khaimah, another property in Ras Al Khaimah from Marriott International, we do know it may open sooner than you think. According to a LinkedIn post from Saahil Lalit, VP of lodging development for Marriott International EMEA, construction is ‘well underway’ at the five-star resort next to Marjan Island. It’s slated to be the first Marriott opening in the brand’s current pipeline, so will probably welcome guests in 2024 or 2025.

Images: Supplied