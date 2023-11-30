9 brilliant new beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Complete with celebrity chefs at the helm, dazzling infinity pools and a slice of St Tropez glamour…

During the glorious winter weather, we can get back to one of our favourite Dubai past times: whiling away the day at a beautiful beach club. But if you’re looking for new options, you’re in the right place, as a collection of new beach clubs are gearing up to welcome guests in the coming months.

So SPF at the ready, here’s nine sun-soaked beach clubs opening soon in Dubai.

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand when it opens as part of the new J1 Beach at La Mer. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food.

Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening early 2024.

BCH:CLB

Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club. It’s set to open soon, although an exact date is still TBC. Details remain scarce, but what we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate curated music from around the globe, a menu inspired by the Mediterranean, and an array of art and entertainment to take you from day to night.

BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @bchclbdxb

Cove Beach JBR

Fan-favourite beach club brand, Cove Beach, is set to relocate to a new location at La Vie, JBR’s newest luxury residential address later this year. The move comes as Caesars Palace, where the beach club is currently found on Bluewaters, is converted into a wellness-focused Banyan Tree hotel. Slated to welcome guests before the end of the year, Cove Beach JBR As with the current Cove Beach, guests can expect three tiers of offerings, with the indoor/outdoor restaurant serving an elegant dining experience, cabanas and sun loungers by the pool and on the sand, and a sprawling deck area with a new rosé lounge and DJ booth built purposely on the beach for all the fun to come.

Cove Beach, La Vie, JBR, opening Q4, 2023.

Gigi Rigolatto

Merex will team up with Paris Society International for the third beach club at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar and a kids’ circus.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening early 2024.

La Vita

La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group. So, we can expect something seriously wow-worthy when it opens later this year.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach, opening Q4, 2023.

Maison La Plage

Set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah’s ever-popular Palm West Beach is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery and beach club is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med.

Maison La Plage, Palm West Beach, opening Q4 2023.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia. A new opening from Fundamental Hospitality at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening early 2024.

Tapasake A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. While this isn’t strictly a beach club, this luxe pool experience is one that you won’t want to miss. It’ll be perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline. Tapasake, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening early 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com Zuma Beachhouse It’s been the hottest dining destination in DIFC for 15 years, and now Zuma is adding a second Dubai venue, this time a gorgeous beach club. Get ready to enjoy sun-soaked days at Zuma Beachhouse, a seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, which will open at La Mer in 2025. Inside, guests can look forward to a string of elevated experiences with a Zuma touch. A stretching swimming pool and 140-metre private beach will be the perfect place to soak up the sun on plush day beds, while the lounge and bar will serve as a stunning spot for catching up with friends in a show-stopping setting. Zuma Beachhouse, next to Gran Melia Dubai, La Mer, opening 2025. zumarestaurant.com

Lead Image: Romain Ricard, all other images supplied