Too many choices…

That right there, is a first world problem – and what a wonderful one to have. We’re always spoilt for choice here in Dubai and now with nine days to make the most of, the longer the list, the better. Eid-al-Fitr is a time for celebrations, festivity and fun with your family and friends. This round-up will bring you just that.

Here are 30 wonderful things to do over the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend in Dubai.

Get away for a sweet staycation at the all-new The Lana, Dorchester Collection

The Stay and Indulge package at the brand new The Lana, Dorchester Collection, invites GCC residents and travellers staying at The Lana to enjoy the best available rate when booking one of the sophisticated Sunrise and Marina Rooms. Find our full list of the best Eid staycation deals here.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, valid until the end of the year, dorchestercollection.com

Catch a spectacular firework display in the mountains of Hatta

The sky above the Hajar mountains will light up with a stunning show of fireworks on the first day of Eid-al-Fitr at 8pm. The show will take place by the iconic Hatta sign – that’s something you don’t want to miss. Find our list of all the firework displays to catch in Dubai this Eid here.

Assert driving dominance at Chaos Karts

This Mario Kart-esque experience is the perfect thing for you to challenge your family and friends to a round of epic go-karting, but elevated. The live action part-gaming part-karting experience has bits of real life and augmented reality and plenty room to go crazy. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs179. chaoskarts.ae

Indulge in a special Eid-al-Fitr feast at Punjab Grill

Priced at Dhs250 per person, this five-course Royal Indian menu features dishes like Liwa dates sambusek, bohra lamb khurdi shorba, kebab platter, aromatic Biryani, assorted breads and irresistible desserts. Available throughout the long weekend.

Punjab Grill, Anatara Downtown, Marasi Drive, 11.30am to 11.30pm, throughout Eid, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 50 194 1107, @punjabgrilldubai

Sample the Sakura menu at Uchi

The limited-edition Sakura menu has been extended over the Eid-al-Fitr holidays, giving guests a chance to try the seasonal flavours. Inspired by the Japanese Cherry Blossom season, the menu includes dishes including the Sakura botan ebi and the Sakura parfait. Priced at Dhs300.

Uchi, DIFC Gate Village, throughout Eid, 12pm to 1am, Dhs300, Tel: (0) 4 298 5044, @uchi.uae

Relax and rejuvenate at Wellness by ME

Give your body a break with a 60-minute aromatherapy massage priced at Dhs349 per person or the 90-minute bespoke massage at Dhs399 per person. This Eid, you deserve to treat yourself. Available to book from the start of Eid to April 14.

Wellness by ME, ME Dubai, from Eid to Apr 14, 12pm to 9pm, book here, @medubaihotel

Be a pool baby at Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach is offering tailored packages for a serene, fun-in-the-sun day by the pool. You can book the VIP Cabanas starting at Dhs4000 minimum spend and up to 7 guests from Tuesday to Thursday, Beach entry start at Dhs250. Learn more here.

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeira, daily, beach entry at Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 376 6000, @nikkibeachdubai

Enjoy a laidback breakfast by the sea at Koko Bay

Start your weekend right with a chilled-out breakfast at Koko Bay, every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 12 noon. This is strictly a weekend affair, so don’t miss out on sampling Koko Bay’s delicious breakfast specialties such as Asian omelette, Amazonian acai bowl and more.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat and Sun, 8am to 12pm, Tel: (0) 4 572 3444, @kokobayuae

Live it up with the ladies at OKKU

‘O’ Socialista meets L.O.V.E. is the brand new weekly affair at OKKU and promises two hours of free-flowing drinks including cocktails, fine wines and spirits alongside a curated menu that features some of OKKU’s signature dishes. The party gets hotter after 10pm.

OKKU, Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Wed, 6pm onwards, Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0) 4 666 1566, @okkudxb

Tuck into a Moroccan Eid feast at Tagine

Tagine at the One&Only Royal Mirage invites guests to celebrate Eid with an exclusive set menu, available for two days only subject to the first day of Eid. Try the couscous with chicken tefaya and chicken and seafood pastilla, among others, at Dhs400 per person. Dhs 200 per kid. 7m to 11.30pm.

Tagine, One&Only Royal Mirage, first two days of Eid, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs400 per adult, Dhs200 per kid, Tel: (0) 4 399 9999, @00royalmirage

Have a paella day at 101 Dining Lounge and Marina

From April 9 to 14, try a delicious paella from 12.30pm to 10.45pm at One&Only The Palm. Paella for two plus a bottle of Whispering Angel is priced at Dhs650, and paella for four plus a Magnum bottle of Whispering Angel at Dhs1300.

101 Dining Lounge and Marina, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Apr 9 to 14, 12.30pm to 10.45pm, starts at Dhs650, @00thepalm

Groove to DJ Tennis and Apacha at Be Beach

Two titans of the electronic music scene take the stage at Be Beach from 7pm till late on Thursday, April 11. This high-energy set is sure to kickstart your extended weekend the right way. Priced at Dhs200 for gents with free entry for ladies.

Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Thurs, Apr 11, 7pm till late, Dhs200 for gents, free for ladies, Tel: (0) 54 751 1119, @bebeachdxb

Go Saturday brunching at Netsu

Netsu at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah has an exquisite weekend brunch, with a Warayaki-style experience and live music. Sample the salmon tacos, korean fried chicken and maki rolls to name a few. Priced at Dhs450 per person, inclusive of a selection of soft and alcoholic beverages.

Nestu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 per person, Tel: (0) 4 777 2232, @netsudubai

Treat the little ones to some miniBOUNCE

This indoor adventure playground is tailored for the youngest troublemakers, from walking age till 6 years. In addition to the trampoline area and play structures, the venue features a café offering an extensive menu that includes main dishes, small snacks, pastries, and drinks.

miniBOUNCE, The Springs Souk, Dubai, daily, 10am to 10pm, regular entry starts at Dhs80, Tel: (0) 4 304 9333, @minibouncemideast

Get an adrenaline kick at Hatta Wadi Hub

Hatta is truly the hub for adventure – with a plethora of outdoor activities you can get stuck into, like ziplining, archery, wall-climbing, axe-throwing, net walking, and many more action-packed pursuits from Hatta Outdoor. For Eid, you’ll do them at 30 per cent off.

Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Resorts, Hatta, through Eid, 30 per cent off outdoor activities, @visithatta

Have a festive lunch at CÉ LA VI Dubai

At CÉ LA VI Dubai, we have all the festive feels with an exciting festive lunch. Savour a three-course meal, featuring dishes like burrata salad, black truffle “Japanese rice” risotto and the succulent roasted salmon. Available during the holidays, except Saturday, from 12pm to 3pm.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, during the holidays, 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0) 4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Take a luxe fitness class at BCH:CLB

On Sunday, April 14, they’re teaming up with Dubai-born fitness brand Original Culprit for a one-time one-hour sweat session, followed by a day of relaxing at the pool. The ladies-only class is open to all abilities, and designed as a fun-filled workout to kickstart the day the right way.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, Apr 14, 9am, Dhs150, Book here

Retreat for a day at SEVA

From April 6 to 14, use SEVA’s Unlimited Pass to avail an extraordinary blend of yoga, sound healing meditation, unlimited access to classes and a 20 per cent discount on your total bill at their multi-award-winning SEVA cafe. Pass is priced at Dhs88.

SEVA, JBR, Dubai, Apr 6 to 14, 8am to 10pm, unlimited pass at Dhs888 plus 20 per cent off on SEVA Cafe & Shop, Tel: (0) 56 534 2899, @sevaexperience

Keep the party going at Summersalt Beach Club

Indulge in a four-day long celebration, running Thursday to Sunday, April 11 to 14. Use your day pass to enjoy rotating entertainment, reserve a bed, sip on drinks and tuck into beachside dining. Day pass at Dhs800 (Dhs400 F&B credit) – minimum spend of Dhs250.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Apr 11 to 14, 9am to 12am, Dhs800, Tel: (800) 323232, @summersaltbeachclub

Go to the movies at Roxy Cinemas

Catch 10 new releases at Roxy Cinemas this Eid, with The First Omen, Godzilla vs Kong, The Bricklayer, Squealer and Kung Fu Panda, and a number of other Arabic and Hindi language movies. There is also Saturday Brunch and movie experience priced at Dhs289 per person.

Roxy Cinemas, across various locations, @roxycinemas

Splash out at Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wadi’s exclusive offer invites guests to unlimited fun for all ages from April 9 to 14. Residents get 30 per cent off when booking online and experience DJ pool parties, Aqua Gym sessions, thrilling competitions, delicious food and exciting prizes.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Burj Al Arab, Apr 9 to 14, 10am to 6pm, 30 per cent off on day pass, Tel: (0) 4 348 4444, @wildwadiwaterpark

Explore nature at The Green Planet

Little explorers can enjoy all-day Eid complimentary activities like face painting, hair braiding, caricature art activities and meet the mascots, while also with 3,000 plants and animals found that call this indoor rainforest home.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, through Eid, @thegreenplanet

Catch a Hollywood-themed show at Motiongate Dubai

Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, is introducing the new Hollywood show titled ‘Hollywood Dreams’ on first day of Eid, taking audiences on a journey of stardom and success. You can also get some thrills at the Hollywood-themed 29 rides.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Tues to Thurs, 11am to 8pm, Fri and Sta, 11am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 820 0000, @motiongatedubai

Explore Global Village before it closes

Shop, play and dine on delicacies from around the world, all while you immerse yourself in a melting pot of culture. An Eid special will be the fireworks display – daily musical fireworks displays at 9pm from April 10 to 14, and the Eid Wonder Souq, with a variety of stalls offering Eid gifts, souvenirs and food.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Get some laughs at a comedy show

Catch With Love by Jaspreet Singh at ‘Humour Clinic’ on Sunday, April 14, at the Emirates Theatre, located within Emirates International School. Tickets are priced at Dhs85. Show starts at 7.30pm. Get your tickets at PlatinumList.

With Love by Jaspreet Singh, Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Sun, Apr 14, 7.30pm Dhs85, PlatinumList

Satisfy your sweet tooth with SugarMoo

Festivals are all about sweet things and this Eid SugarMoo is offering a range of unconventional desserts, including vimto-infused cake, kunafeh cheesecake, pistachio nutella brownie slice, sticky date Cake in a jar, and orange and date maamoul.

SugarMoo, across various locations, @sugarmoodesserts

Experience elevated healing at Rayya Wellness

Rayya Wellness is hosting a sound healing and meditation session on the beach on Sunday, April 14. Start the new week on a peaceful note as the long weekend draws to a close and prepare for regular programming. At 7pm at Dhs199 per person.

Rayya Wellness, The Beach, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Sun, Apr 14, 7pm, Dhs199, Tel: (0) 58 590 2583, @rayyawellnessdubai

Dine with AI at Zenon

This unique AI-driven restaurant offers a dining experience like no other. Guests are invited to savour exquisite dishes amidst captivating animations and luxurious settings. Large screens with stunning displays will transport you to a different dimension of dining.

Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily, 12am to 3pm, Tel: (0) 4 837 7222, zenonrestaurant.com

Keep the young ones entertained at Gymboree Play and Music Dubai

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai is offering a discount of 50 per cent for its Open Gym, filled with balloons and treats for every child. Starting from the first day of Eid until the third day, this is a treat for the children and a time to relax for the parents.

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai, across various locations, 50 per cent off, three days of Eid, Tel: (0) 50 205 4942, gymboreeclasses.ae

Learn how to Salsa at Trader Vics

For something a little different, Trader Vics is offering dance classes so you can learn some new dance moves. Join Lazaro for his unmissable Salsa Classes every Sunday, where energy and expertise will make you the next JLo.

Trader Vics, Souk Madinat, Sun, Tel: (0) 4 368 6559, @tradervicsdubai

Images: Supplied