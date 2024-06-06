Try something new: 13 brilliant new things to do in Dubai this June

New deals, delicious cookies, brand new cafes and did we mention cookies…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 13 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Cookies, Cookies, Cookies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

We’re celebrating a big birthday this month. What’s On turns 45 this June, and we’ve got a super-sized issue to sink your teeth into, plus 45 days of epic prizes, and a few nostalgic trips down memory lane. But that’s not all. While traditionally it might be customary for us to stuff our faces with sweet treats, we’re inviting you to do exactly that with our limited edition birthday collab with Billionaire Cookies. The What’s On x BC Birthday Box of cookies features two birthday cake flavoured cookies, topped with rainbow-coloured sprinkles. Plus, the pièce de résistance is What’s On’s very own cookie flavour – the not-so-humble cinnamon cheesecake.

The box is available now, and for the entire month of June, for Dhs45. Order via Deliveroo, noon, talabat, or Chatfood.

Bowling and gaming

As the city starts to heat up, we’re always looking for fun indoor entertainment spots to keep cool at. And a brand new one, Tiger Strikes, is now officially open. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool. So, whatever way you like to get your thrills and unleash your competitive streak, get ready to round up your mates and head to Tiger Strikes.

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, open 2pm to 11pm. @tigerstrikes.dxb

Xzibit on the main stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Taking the stage at the Coca-Cola arena on June 29, D12 Xzibit and Obie Trice – rap legends are making their way to Dubai. The concert is set to kick off Dubai Summer Surprises. The concert is the 20th anniversary of the 3 twenty anniversary tour. Pre-sale tickets are now available and you can sign up here. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 29, from Dhs295. hiphopuae.com

Boo Boo Laand makes its debut

Across 25,000 square metres, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Opening June 2024. 10am to 10pm. booboolaand.com

Tanias tea-quila

Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, has moved to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right, if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Tania’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, daily 8am to 11pm. @taniasteahouse

Looking after the Earth one concert at a time

EarthSoul is a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dance into a greener future. The next edition of the concerts will be rapper French Montana, and that performance is set to go ahead at the City Walk super venue on Saturday, June 22.

EarthSoul presents French Montana, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 22, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Workshops are in

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

In case you missed it, workshops are officially in and there are so many fun and fantastic workshops to try, including a wonderful pasta-making workshop at the adorable Sagra Italian Pastifico. The workshop is two hours long and will help you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

Dubai Summer Surprises is back

If just the thought of summer is getting you down, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will be here to perk you up. Taking place from Friday, June 28, the popular city-wide festival will run until Saturday, September 1, 2024. The 65 days will be packed with plenty of shopping deals, family fun and thrills.

Stay tuned for the top things to do this DSS on whatson.ae

Swimming through the night

Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of Terra Solis with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, every Sat from June 8 to July 13, from Dhs150.

Say hello to Funkcoolio

For his latest venture chef Akmal is turning his attention to ‘Itameshi’ cuisine, a style defined as a fusion of Japanese and Italian dishes. The restaurant is an exciting debut at Port De La Mer, a new Mediterranean-inspired residential development at La Mer, located north of the Hyatt Centric hotel. The restaurant, welcoming guests daily except Tuesdays from 3pm to 11pm, sits pretty on the waterfront of the Port De La Mer marina.

Osteria Funkcoolio, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah 1, 3pm to 11pm, Weds to Mon, closed Tues. @funkcoolio

Rooftop views

Finally open to the public, the gorgeous rooftop pool at Atlantis the Royal, Cloud 22, is now offering a discounted rate for the summer months. You’ll be able to experience this jaw-dropping infinity pool for less, with rates from just Dhs295. Cloud 22 has now divided rates up so that you can book just morning, afternoon (sunset) or full day experiences, as well as the recently introduced moonlight sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For all the details click here.