20 places to treat yourself on payday in Dubai

We’ve finally reached the end of the month…

It’s almost the end of July, and hopefully you’ll soon receive the only SMS you actually want to receive on your phone: Salary has been credited into your account. Now, obviously, we all have rent, bills and payments to make but after that, we deserve a treat.

Here are 20 places to go and enjoy yourself once you do get paid:

Restaurants

Moonrise Once in a while, you might find yourself looking for a restaurant that’s a little more special, intimate, and exciting than your average eatery. Whether it’s for a special occasion, perhaps you’ve got some groveling to do, or you’ve become so spoilt for choice in Dubai that you’re seeking something beyond ‘just food’. A dinner that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Dubai’s piping hot ticket, Moonrise, is just that. The 11-course tasting menu, served twice nightly for Dhs850 per person, is a creative and clever representation of Dubai’s diverse culinary scene. Moonrise, Eden House, Al Satwa, Dubai. Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tasting menu Dhs850 per person. Tel:(0)506972946. @moonrise.xyz Row on 45 If you’re a true foodie, then few experiences compare to Row on 45. An ambitious gastronomic experience spread across 17 courses, in a modular, multi-setting, sensorial safari, it’s Jason Atherton’s Dubai foray into tasting menu experiences. The courses at Row on 45 are split into three acts, a trio of phases each staged in their own complementary venue-within-a-venue, designed to simulate the experience of a dinner party in an old friend’s home. The opening scene plays out in the Champagne lounge, the next room is trimmed with an open kitchen, and a platoon of kitchen personnel going through military-level drills, and it all ends at The Grand Finale, where guests retire to the gloriously aristocratic eccentricity of the ‘Chef’s Library’. Row on 45, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tower Two, Dubai Marina, open Wed to Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com Ossiano

Ossiano feels like an underwater kingdom, with its sparkling chandeliers, royal blue carpet and white marble tables that look like shimmering pearls against the backdrop of The Lagoon, Atlantis The Palm’s looming aquarium. Tables are carefully arranged to ensure every table gets a front row seat to the 65,000 marine life swimming by. Everything about the design of the dishes, to the symbolic plates they’re presented on, to the way the staff recite chef Gregoire’s story with impeccable finesse, is expertly curated, and with each course you learn more and more about the mastery that goes into this 10-wave menu. It can be paired both with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily, from Dhs1,150. Tel: (0)4 426 0770, atlantis.com

Zuma

Few people haven’t heard of Zuma. A decade old and still arguably the most popular spot in the city for Japanese cuisine, the menu is sleek and sophisticated, as is the decor. The split level space quickly packs out every week so you’ll want to book ahead several weeks in advance to bag the best table. The menu is always outstanding, delivered with effortless elegance every time. For fans of real Japanese food, served to a high level, this is the place to find it

Zuma, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, lunch 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com

Dinner by Heston

Helmed by gastronomic magician Heston Blumenthal, Dinner opened at the ultra-luxury Atlantis the Royal last year. The restaurant, only the third in the world, also features a dedicated bar called Resonance by Heston, two outside terraces and a private dining room. The menu serves up contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s. As well as receiving a coveted Michelin star, Dinner by Heston also received the Michelin Sommelier Award 2023. To start order the signature Meat Fruit and the sherried scallops, and for the main course, the powdered duck breast with a side of triple cooked chips.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

Nightlife

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI is a gorgeous date night spot for when you’re looking for sweeping views as well as romantic vibes. This Southeast-Asian restaurant, on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View, has fast become a default date-night destination. If you can steal yourself away from the view, you’ll find chef Howard Ko’s mod-Asian menu equally alluring.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

Ling Ling

Upscale Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant (also Cantonese) which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. This sultry venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of Atlantis The Royal, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. As well as well executed contemporary Asian fare, this is one of the coolest new bars in the city. Head here on weekends and expect to party late into the night at the exclusive lounge.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 426 2600, atlantis.com

Galaxy Bar

Thanks to its consistent ranking on the World’s Best Bars list (it’s currently number 50), Galaxy Bar has become one of Dubai’s most internationally renowned drinking dens. But despite its global status, it’s still a venue that feels cosy and intimate, the perfect spot for impressing your date with delicious cocktails and a cool vibe. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first. Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun and Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com NOX View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) Get ready for Dubai’s new cocktail hotspot. NOX, nestled in City Walk’s chic licensed district, C2, is perfect for a girls’ night out or post-dinner drinks with late-night vibes. Open daily from 6pm to 2am on weekends, indulge in delicious sharing plates like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, and tuna tartare, while sipping on signature cocktails, dancing to a live DJ, and having a blast with fun bar games. NOX, City Walk, C2, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 2am. @nox_dubai

Fun things to do

Tick off a bucket list experience

This exclusive resident-only offer is the perfect opportunity if you’re looking to take the leap of faith and tick off some bucket list experiences. You can feel the exhilarating rush and thrill of both Skydive Dubai and XLine Dubai in one package. Book a tandem skydive with Skydive Dubai for Dhs2,599 and receive a complimentary XLine Dubai experience. All you have to do is use the promo code “FREEXLINE” during the booking process on the Skydive Dubai website.

Offer valid until September 30, Dhs2,599. @skydivedubai

Swim under the stars at Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club SAL has unveiled its incredible summer offerings including its first-ever night swim experience. If you’re looking for a stunning spot to escape the sweltering heat, gather your besties and slip into your best swimwear for a magical evening under the stars at one of Dubai’s most exclusive destinations. Every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club, SAL, will transform into an evening paradise with its iconic infinity pool, luxury cabanas, delicious food, refreshing beverages, breathtaking views, all while a live DJ sets the perfect vibe.

SAL at Burj Al Arab. Valid from July 19 to September 30. Every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. From Dhs250 per person. Adults only. Tel:(0)80 032 3232. jumeirah.com

Race your besties

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children aged 9 years and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. The experience is priced from Dhs140 for a standard ticket which includes six races lasting around 20 minutes. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. feverup.com

Make your own neon sign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Ever wondered what it took to make a neon sign? Well, now you and your friends can learn just how it’s done. The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class. verticaldesigndxb.com

Stretch it out at a gorgeous new studio

After the highly-successful opening of Posture’s flagship on The Palm, the homegrown Pilates studio debuts in Downtown this June. It’s a beautiful Balearic-style space – double the size of the Palm spot – and spread over two floors with a sleek aesthetic, three state-of-the-art workout rooms, coffee and shake bar, a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, not to mention uninterrupted Burj Khalifa views. The schedule is packed with classes running from morning to evening – just be sure to nab your spot in advance, because if it’s anything like the Golden Mile original, it’ll be super popular with in-the-know Pilates lovers.

Posture, The Residences Tower 3, near Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dhs160 (single class). Tel: (0)58 580 7256. @thisisposture_

Chill time

Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber

Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now and at Resync, the city’s most luxe studio, you too can freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers will be fully enclosed in a cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even your skin tone and boost metabolism. Book hereand you can check out the pricing here.

Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, prices start from Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)437 9244. resync.ae

Brunch and stay at The Oberoi Beach Resort

A one-hour drive from Dubai, Ajman’s most sophisticated stay comes from one of India’s most storied hotel brands. Perched on the edge of an 18-hole Championship golf course, The Oberoi is perfect for couple’s and families seeking a luxurious beach escape. This summer, the wellness-focused hotel is offering a Saturday ‘brunch and stay’ deal including a one-night stay with ocean, garden or mangrove forest views, brunch for two, Sunday breakfast, and 15 per cent off spa treatments. Room rates start from Dhs1,700 per night.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, Ajman. For stays between June 25 and August 31, 2024. From Dhs1,700 per night. oberoihotels.com

Treat yourself to a spa-cation

Bliss out and get pampered in the calming surrounds of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. This summer, this dreamy beach retreat offers you the opportunity to have a little ‘me time’ with their daily spa-cation. On offer until September 30, you can look forward to pampering with your choice of 60-minute massage or facial, designed to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. From there, a healthy two-course lunch awaits at boho-chic Café Nikki. Afterwards, guests can relax at the resort with a complimentary pool and beach access.

Nikki Spa, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, daily 11am to 9pm, until September 30, Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Indulge in a luxe treatment at Casa Aire

If you’re looking for some head-to-toe pampering, then book an appointment at Casa Aire Wellness, Dubai’s newest beauty and wellness space now open in the Marina. A two-storey emporium of all things pamper and relaxation, Casa Aire Wellness invites guests to discover all the typical salon experiences. But it will also be home to some unique Korean beauty and wellness treatments, including a Korean head spa; as well as Le Visage de la Mer, a La Mer skincare brand ‘sea facial,’ which promises a transformative, multi-sensory 90-minute treatment to hydrate and rejuvenate skin.

Casa Aire Wellness, Marina Terrace, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 9pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)52 975 0606. @casaairewellness

Get pampered at Blended Wellness

The home of all things beauty, fitness and wellness on the Palm Jumeirah, it’s hard to put Blended Wellness in just one box. When you’re looking for a relaxing spot to get together with your besties, this is a top option, with a number of packages that combine spa facilities with fitness classes, lunch or pool days. With the Blended Beach Day, you’ll pay Dhs500 for a 60-minute signature massage and access to the relaxing salt cave. Then, you can head to The 305, a neighbouring beach club housed within The Club, for pool and beach access, plus a Dhs100 voucher to redeem on food and drink. If you want your relaxing daycay to include lunch, then book the Ula X Blended Escape, where for the same price you get a 60-minute massage, then a three-course lunch, two drinks and all-day pool and beach access at Ula.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Images: Supplied