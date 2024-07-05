Here’s your must-read guide to the city’s biggest news stories…

In a fast-paced city like Dubai, it can be hard to keep up with all the city’s happenings. This is why we’re bringing you the week in review: a short, digestible overview of the week’s biggest news announcements, trending stories and top happenings.

From fuel prices this July to new abortion rules, the Michelin Star restaurant announcement, parking, and more, these are the news stories you need to know this week.

UAE to allow abortion under three new circumstances

The UAE has expanded the circumstances under which abortions are permitted for both Emirati and expat women. According to the law, women in the UAE can now undergo an abortion if a pregnancy is the result of rape, incest, and if both spouses request to do so “after approval by a designated committee”. Previously, the law allowed women to terminate their pregnancy after receiving a medical report that stated either the mother’s life was at risk or the foetus was deformed.

UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, July 7, 2024, will be a public holiday for Islamic New Year for the UAE private sector. Sadly, this means it won’t be the three-day long weekend (for those who typically have a Saturday-Sunday weekend) we were expecting. For the remaining public holidays in 2024, head to this link here.

UAE announces fuel prices for July 2024

UAE’s fuel prices have been announced for July 2024. From July 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.14 per litre to Dhs2.99 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.88 per litre in July, down from Dhs3.02 in June 2024. This is a decrease of 14fils per litre. The cost of Diesel will increase by 1fil for July 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.89 per litre.

Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2024 announced

The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a third year and announced Dubai’s updated list of restaurant winners for 2024 as part of a prestigious awards ceremony that took place this week in One&Only One Za’abeel. This year’s Michelin Guide features four 2 Michelin Star restaurants (an increase from three in 2023) and fifteen 1 Michelin Star Restaurants (an increase from 11 in 2023). Green Star recipients remained the same three, and a total of 18 Bib Gourmands were awarded, up from 17 last year. Four restaurants and culinary stars were recognised with Michelin Special Awards. A further 11 restaurants were Michelin Selected, taking the total up to 106.

Dubai Metro to operate 140 stations by 2040

The Executive Council of Dubai has approved plans for developing the Dubai Metro which will see the number of stations doubling by 2040. According to the approved plan, Dubai Metro stations will increase to 96 operating over 140 square kilometres by 2030, and 140 stations operating over 228 square kilometres by 2040. The rail development supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which in addition to rejuvenating and consolidating facilities in key Dubai communities, also includes plans for the city’s transport system.

Paid parking in Dubai Mall

You will now be charged for parking at Dubai Mall. The barrier-free parking system launched by Salik on July 1, 2024, works using vehicle plate recognition and will deduct the amount from the customer’s Salik user account. Prices vary depending on how long your visit is. The parking fees will apply to the Grand parking, Cinema parking and Fashion parking. At the moment, Zabeel and Fountain Views are not charging for parking.

New parking areas to open

According to an Instagram post by Parkin Dubai, six areas in Dubai will receive a total of 7,000 parking spaces. The parking facilities will be in Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Sufouh Gardens, Arjan, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, and Dubailand Residence Complex. There will be two types of Zone categories: A and B, which will determine how much you pay for parking. The parking areas are due to be fully completed at the end of July, and once open you will have to pay for parking from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

New multi-million dirham mall announced

Come 2026, we will have another mall to visit in Sobha Hartland, and it is set to cost over 210 million dirhams. The announcement will, in particular, be great news for those living in Sobha Hartland. It will span 339,000 square feet and will be home to a supermarket, retail stores, a gym, play courts, a soft play zone for children, and restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. Its key feature includes a skylight roof design and a ‘vibrant bowl’ which stretches from the basement to the roof which features green walls, water features, and floating pods.

You can now offer suggestions for road names in Dubai

A new platform has been launched under the supervision of Dubai Municipality which will enable the public to propose names for new roads and streets in Dubai. The idea was brought forward and will be looked after by the Dubai Road Naming Committee and is part of efforts to promote community participation. The name you suggest will have to be an ode to Dubai, meaning suggestions will have to highlight the city’s identity showcasing its history, heritage, values, and cultural, civilizational, and social richness.

Images: Getty Images