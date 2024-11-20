20 epic things to do in Dubai over the long National Day weekend

Happy 53rd National Day, UAE…

Join in the celebrations this weekend with plenty of unmissable events and experiences around the city. Here is our shortlist of 20 epic things to do in Dubai this long weekend:

Friday, November 29

Shop sustainably

This Friday from 1pm to 7pm, discover RETOLD’s exclusive rental collection powered by Endless, featuring seasonal partywear, luxe beach looks, and more. Sip on mocktails, enjoy live DJ tunes, and connect with like-minded sustainable fashion enthusiasts for Green Friday. Fashion stylist Leisha Naik will share expert tips on mindful shopping and holiday styling, while Rosie Gunn, founder of Endless, will be there to discuss the brand’s mission to redefine how we shop and wear fashion.

Endless x RETOLD, Warehouse 11, Red Crescent Compound, Al Quoz, Dubai. November 29 – December 1, 1pm to 7pm. @endless.uae

Watch Moana 2 under the stars

If now is not the perfect time to go open-air-cinema-ing, then we don’t know when is. Located on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, this open-air cinema experience is coming back for a brand new winter season, which means you can enjoy all those new winter movies under the cover of the stars. Choose from the private cabanas – perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. There is of course, also a stellar food and beverage menu, specially curated by the in-house chefs. This expansive menu features everything, from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat. Adding to the excitement, Moana 2 is now showing, promising an adventure-packed sequel to the beloved Disney hit – perfect for families and fans.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, timings vary, from Dhs60. uae.voxcinemas.com

Party all weekend long

Zero Gravity is pulling out all the stops this National Day weekend with brunches, ladies’ days, and live music from Friday, November 29, to Tuesday, December 3. Highlights include UK Radio 1’s DJ Charlie Hedges at the Sunset Sessions on Friday, following Salut Brunch with unlimited food and drinks. Saturday’s Tropical Brunch promises sunshine and an after-party, while Sunday’s Raya Brunch brings boho vibes and a beach party under the stars. On National Day, ladies enjoy free entry, gifts for the first 100 women, and Dhs200 entry for men, with Dhs100 redeemable. The celebrations wrap up on Tuesday with an extra Ladies Day featuring gifts, free entry for women, and an optional unlimited grape package for Dhs149.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, November 29 to December 3, from Dhs149. Tel:(0) 4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Saturday, November 30

Book a date night

Date night = sorted. Make Saturdays delicious with Steak Frites Night at Michelin-selected MINA Brasserie. Enjoy a perfectly seared steak with crispy golden fries, paired with two hours of free-flowing grapes for Dhs380 per person in a chic DIFC setting.

MINA Brasserie, DIFC. Every Saturday, 6pm to 9pm. Dhs380 per person. Tel:(0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Feast your way through Atlantis’ 12 restaurants under one roof

If you’re looking for something special this weekend, head to Atlantis The Royal for the Feast of Dreams – a one-night-only brunch experience. Held at Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, the event brings together signature dishes from 12 award-winning restaurants, including Nobu, Jaleo by José Andrés, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. With over 100 dishes, 17 live cooking stations, and four bars, guests can savour everything from sushi and sashimi to Greek spreads and Michelin-starred creations, all while enjoying stunning views over the Palm.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal. Saturday, November 30, 6pm to 10pm. Dhs695 per person, Dhs395 (ages 4–13), free for ages 3 and under. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. @atlantistheroyal / Book here

Make a splash

Get ready for a weekend of splashy celebrations at Wild Wadi Waterpark™ as it gears up for National Day from November 29 to December 3. Groove to daily Arabic DJ pool parties where you can request your favourite tunes, and enjoy lively family activities, including tube races and live drum performances at 12pm and 5,30pm.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, opposite Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (0)4 348 4444. wildwadi.com

Brunch in the desert

Zuma’s dreamy desert pop-up at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled its signature Baikingu Brunch. Nestled among the serene dunes of the Al Wadi Desert, this Saturday-only brunch brings Zuma’s signature Japanese izakaya dining experience to a magical desert oasis. Expect live stations, beautifully presented sushi and sashimi, and indulgent dishes like miso-marinated black cod, spicy beef tenderloin, and half roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter. Brunch packages are priced at Dhs395 (soft), Dhs495 (house), Dhs595 (premium) and Dhs195 for children.

Zuma desert pop-up, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Baikingu Brunch every Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. zumarestaurant.com

Have a wholesome weekend at a farmer’s market

The Organic Farmer’s Market at Alserkal Avenue is a great way to stock up on fresh local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Saturday morning with family. Every Saturday from November 2, the farmers’ market starts at 9am until 3pm. Visitors can shop farm-fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, dairy products, eggs, honey, and more. Plus there will be food talks, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to learn how to set up your own urban garden at home.

The Farmers’ Market, A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue. Saturdays 9am to 3pm. alserkal.online Take part in a fitness fest View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garmin AE (@garminae) This Saturday, gear up for the ultimate family-friendly fitness extravaganza at Expo City Dubai! The Garmin Fitness Fest promises a day packed with races, fun, and food from 6:30am to 7pm. From 100m kids’ dashes to a 10km run for pros and enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone—including over Dhs1.4 million in prizes, with brand-new cars up for grabs for the elite 10km winners. Not into racing? Relax at the Spinney’s Picnic Zone or groove in the Party Zone with non-stop music and entertainment. The Race Village will be buzzing with fitness activations, live performances, and delicious F&B options. Whether you’re running or just soaking in the vibes, it’s the perfect way to spend Eid Al Ittihad weekend. Expo City Dubai, Saturday, November 30, 6.30am to 7pm. garminfitnessfestival.com

Sunday, December 1

Swim under the stars

Capture the essence of Dubai from spectacular heights with an unforgettable night swim in the world’s highest 360º infinity pool. The National Day swim is taking place from 8pm and 11pm on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, giving you four hours to bask in the moonlight and get your lengths in around the 360-degree sky pool. When you’ve done your laps – and got that all-important Instagram snap with the incredible Dubai Marina skyline as your background, it’s time to enjoy the fantastic line-up of entertainment, delicious Pan-Asian menu, and signature cocktails. The experience is priced at Dhs250 per person.

Aura Skypool, St Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah. December 1 to 3, 8pm to 11pm. Dhs250. auraskypool.com.

Head to the action-packed Rugby 7s

Besides the sporting action, there are so many reasons to get excited about Emirates Dubai 7s. Stormzy is just one of them, albeit, maybe one of the main ones. The multi-award-winning artist will close out the show at The Sevens Stadium on December 1, bringing the epic three-day festival to a close with all of his biggest hits. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots, Vossi Bop and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage. Read more about tickets, and Emirates Dubai 7s here.

Stormzy x Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Dec 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

Enjoy an afternoon tea in a hot air balloon

If you’re looking for a bucket list dining experience, then you need to book Balloons at the Palace, an Instagrammable new pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr. The pop-up, running until April, features four tethered hot air balloons, where you can enjoy a sophisticated afternoon tea priced from Dhs250; and a five-course dinner priced at Dhs395. Both are available from Wednesday to Sunday. Read all about it here.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, afternoon tea served 1.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner served from 7pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

See a mesmerising firework display

If you want to see the Eid Al Etihad fireworks in Dubai, you’ll be able to catch them on Sunday December 1, Monday December 2 and Tuesday December 3, taking place in four locations: JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta and Dubai Festival City Mall. On December 1, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will light up at 8pm. On December 2, Hatta skies will sparkle at 8pm, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.10pm. The mesmerising burst of colour and excitement will conclude on December 3 at Al Seef at 9pm. At Riverland at Dubai Parks & Resorts, there will be two fireworks displays at 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday December 1 and Monday December 2 to mark Eid Al Etihad. You’ll also be able to see fireworks in Dubai at Global Village. As well as the two regular shows on Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30, there will be daily fireworks for Eid Al Etihad right through until December 3.

Get ready to groove

The second day of Sundance festival at Soul Beach, JA The Resort, a trio of R&B superstars will headline. Dubai regular and the man responsible for some sensational R&B hits during the last 15 years, Jason Derulo will close out the show in spectacular fashion. Expect a dazzling production and some of his biggest tracks, like Swalla, Take You Dancing, Savage Love, Ridin’ Solo, Whatcha Say, In My Head and many more. Once again, the bill for Sunday is a big line-up, with Derulo joined on stage by Sean Kingston, Iyaz, and Yumi. Tickets are priced at Dhs349 for general admission for a single day, or Dhs549 if you want the two-day pass (general admission). Fan zone standing passes start from Dhs699 for a single day, while VIP standing tickets start from Dhs999. On both days, doors will open from 5pm. Tickets are available via platinumlist.net.

Sundance Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, November 30 and December 1, from Dhs349. @conceptzbraga

Monday, December 2

Enjoy a slow morning

For a solo escape or a relaxed get-together this UAE National Day, look no further than Nette. Tucked away in the greenery of Matcha Club, Nette offers a unique fusion of French and Japanese flavours. The menu brims with vibrant dishes like yuzu ponzu crispy salmon, miso braised beef French dip sandwich, and chili garlic prawns. Matcha lovers are in for a treat too, with creative options like the creamy matcha smoothie, dirty matcha, and refreshing matcha sunset blending matcha with orange juice.

Nette, Matcha Club, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 548 6244. @nettedxb

Treat yourself

After a weekend of National Day celebrations, what better way to recover than with Pickl’s Buy One, Get One Free deal? On Monday, December 2, swing by any Pickl across the UAE (except Time Out Market) to get two burgers for the price of one. Whether you’re a fan of the Bespoke Cheeseburger or the crispy Chicken Sando, this dine-in-only offer is the perfect excuse to treat yourself—and someone else. PS. Don’t miss your last chance to try the Bombay Bad Boy burger before it’s gone for good.

Pickl, multiple location across the UAE. @pickl.mena

Meet the Green Planet’s newest residents

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature at The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest. Home to over 3,000 plants and animals, this lush biodome just got even more exciting with new residents, including vibrant exotic birds and adorable Dwarf Crocodiles. Experiences here range from encounters with a sloth or armadillo to spotting free-roaming birds like Scarlet Macaws, Green Magpies, and Sun Conures. Perfect for a family day out, The Green Planet offers a unique chance to get up close with fascinating wildlife while supporting vital conservation efforts. It’s a must-visit for nature lovers of all ages.

The Green Planet Dubai, City Walk, 10am to 6pm daily. Day pass Dhs125, animal encounters from Dhs180. Tel: +971 4 317 3999. @thegreenplanetdubai

Check out this epic foodie pop-up

Salt Camp is back for the winter, and this year it’s taking over the Museum of the Future with an out-of-this-world theme, Full of Stars. Expect a magical journey under the Milky Way with Salt’s signature burgers, indulgent desserts, and creative treats, all served in a cosmic-inspired setting. Perfect for families, the camp also features plenty of entertainment to keep everyone smiling. Whether you’re stargazing or indulging in Salt’s famous creations, this is a winter experience you won’t want to miss.

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future. Daily 12pm to 12am, @findsaltcamp

Tuesday, December 3

Enjoy a special Eid Al Etihad menu

Celebrate UAE National Day with a special one-off dining experience at homegrown gem Sufret Maryam on Tuesday, December 3. Chef Salam Daqqaq, Executive Chef Mahmood Alqam, and Emirati chef Aysha AlObeidli have created an exclusive menu that blends Palestinian and Emirati flavours. With limited spaces, make sure to book your spot for this one-night-only event.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tuesday, December 3, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs350. @sufretmaryam

Get in the festive spirit

Long-standing Irish pub The Irish Village hosts one of the biggest and most popular tree lighting ceremonies, taking place this year on Tuesday December 3. Taking place from 7pm, the free-entry event promises mulled wine and minced pies, carols from St Mary’s Filipino Choir, and the small matter of illuminating the venue’s super-sized outdoor Christmas Tree.

The Irish Village, Garhoud, 7pm, Tuesday December 3, free. theirishvillage.com

Images: Provided/Social