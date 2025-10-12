Things to do in Dubai: Your complete winter bucket list
Dubai’s winter is the perfect time to explore the city and enjoy the best things to do in Dubai
The weather is cooler and there are countless things to do in Dubai from beaches and deserts to festive markets and iconic landmarks.
Gardens and outdoor strolls
Wander through 150 million blooms in full colour. Open only in winter, this floral paradise is a must-visit for families and the perfect weekend stroll.
Location: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 11pm
Cost: Adults Dhs100, Children Dhs80
Contact: 04 422 890
Explore Dubai’s art district on foot. Galleries, street art, and cute cafés make this a cultural winter walk.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Shop for fresh produce, crafts, and local food. Ripe Market pops up across the city during winter weekends.
Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park
Dates: Weekends, from October 11. Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm
Beaches and desert adventures
Kite Beach, Palm West Beach, and Sunset Beach are perfect for morning strolls, jogging, or just soaking up the sun.
Swap the summer heat for golden-hour dunes. Enjoy camel rides, dune bashing, and sunset BBQs for a classic winter adventure.
Winter evenings are perfect for relaxing with friends or family at city parks, beaches, or rooftop lounges while enjoying sunset drinks.
Markets, food, and experiences
Indulge in a floating breakfast served in the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool at ZETA Seventy Seven.
Dubai is famous for its lavish brunches. Winter makes dining outdoors much more enjoyable.
Rooftop bars and beach lounges are perfect for cocktails while the sun sets over the city.
Re-opening on Wednesday, October 15, explore cultures from around the world in one place. International food, live shows, and entertainment make this a must-visit winter attraction.
Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai
Times: From 6pm
Contact: (04) 362 4114
Thrill-seeker adventures
- Skydive over Palm Jumeirah
Cooler weather means clearer skies. Enjoy the ultimate adrenaline rush with aerial views of the city.
- Dubai Marina zipline
The world’s longest urban zipline offers a thrilling ride with winter skies providing perfect conditions.
Take a winter road trip to Al Ain, Fujairah, or Jebel Jais. Mountains, coastal drives, and adventure sports are best enjoyed when it’s cooler.
Iconic landmarks and culture
- Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future
See Dubai from new perspectives. These landmarks blend history, culture, and futuristic architecture.
@dubaiframe | @museumofthefuture
- Abra ride across Dubai Creek
A timeless winter experience for just Dhs1. Glide across the water and see the old city come alive.
- Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa light show
Watch the spectacular fountain performances at the base of Burj Khalifa, then enjoy the dazzling Burj Khalifa light show. Both are must-see winter experiences and free to enjoy from multiple vantage points in Downtown Dubai.
From private collections to modern exhibitions, Dubai’s winter art scene is vibrant.
Seasonal highlights
- New Year’s Eve fireworks
Celebrate in style at Burj Khalifa, Bluewaters, or Palm Jumeirah. Winter nights offer the perfect backdrop for Dubai’s spectacular displays.
- Expo City Christmas market & Jumeirah Souk Madinat Christmas market
Enjoy festive shopping, local crafts, and seasonal treats at Dubai’s winter markets.
