Dubai’s winter is the perfect time to explore the city and enjoy the best things to do in Dubai

The weather is cooler and there are countless things to do in Dubai from beaches and deserts to festive markets and iconic landmarks.

Swipe through the gallery

3 of 12

Gardens and outdoor strolls

Wander through 150 million blooms in full colour. Open only in winter, this floral paradise is a must-visit for families and the perfect weekend stroll.

Location: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 11pm

Cost: Adults Dhs100, Children Dhs80

Contact: 04 422 890

@dubaimiraclegarden

Explore Dubai’s art district on foot. Galleries, street art, and cute cafés make this a cultural winter walk.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Shop for fresh produce, crafts, and local food. Ripe Market pops up across the city during winter weekends.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

Dates: Weekends, from October 11. Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

@ripemarket

Beaches and desert adventures

Kite Beach, Palm West Beach, and Sunset Beach are perfect for morning strolls, jogging, or just soaking up the sun.

Swap the summer heat for golden-hour dunes. Enjoy camel rides, dune bashing, and sunset BBQs for a classic winter adventure.

Winter evenings are perfect for relaxing with friends or family at city parks, beaches, or rooftop lounges while enjoying sunset drinks.

Markets, food, and experiences

Indulge in a floating breakfast served in the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool at ZETA Seventy Seven.

Dubai is famous for its lavish brunches. Winter makes dining outdoors much more enjoyable.

Rooftop bars and beach lounges are perfect for cocktails while the sun sets over the city.

Re-opening on Wednesday, October 15, explore cultures from around the world in one place. International food, live shows, and entertainment make this a must-visit winter attraction.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: From 6pm

Contact: (04) 362 4114

@globalvillageuae

Thrill-seeker adventures

Also read: Outdoor activities in the UAE you must try at least once

Skydive over Palm Jumeirah

Cooler weather means clearer skies. Enjoy the ultimate adrenaline rush with aerial views of the city.

@skydivedubai

Dubai Marina zipline

The world’s longest urban zipline offers a thrilling ride with winter skies providing perfect conditions.

@x_line

Take a winter road trip to Al Ain, Fujairah, or Jebel Jais. Mountains, coastal drives, and adventure sports are best enjoyed when it’s cooler.

Iconic landmarks and culture

Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future

See Dubai from new perspectives. These landmarks blend history, culture, and futuristic architecture.

@dubaiframe | @museumofthefuture

Abra ride across Dubai Creek

A timeless winter experience for just Dhs1. Glide across the water and see the old city come alive.

Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa light show

Watch the spectacular fountain performances at the base of Burj Khalifa, then enjoy the dazzling Burj Khalifa light show. Both are must-see winter experiences and free to enjoy from multiple vantage points in Downtown Dubai.

Also read: 42 restaurants with the best views of the fountains

From private collections to modern exhibitions, Dubai’s winter art scene is vibrant.

Seasonal highlights

New Year’s Eve fireworks

Celebrate in style at Burj Khalifa, Bluewaters, or Palm Jumeirah. Winter nights offer the perfect backdrop for Dubai’s spectacular displays.

Expo City Christmas market & Jumeirah Souk Madinat Christmas market

Enjoy festive shopping, local crafts, and seasonal treats at Dubai’s winter markets.

Images: What’s On Archive