Eid Al Fitr means ‘festival of breaking the fast’…

Eid Al Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan – a time of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it usually lasts 29 or 30 days. This year, it was declared on Friday April 24, which means Eid Al Fitr will likely begin on Saturday May 23 or Sunday May 24.

However, this is just an estimation, because both the start and end date of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The decision will be made in the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan by the moon-sighting committee who will be responsible for sighting the crescent moon. If they spot the new moon, the following morning will be announced as Eid Al Fitr – the first day of Shawwal (tenth month of the lunar- based Islamic calendar.)

According to an official post by the UAE Cabinet made regarding the national holidays for public and private sector, the Eid holiday will begin on the 29th day of Ramadan until Shawwal 3.

This means that the holiday will start on Friday, May 22 and last until Tuesday, May 25 or Wednesday 26. The public holiday will be officially confirmed closer to the time and we will let you know as soon as we do.

