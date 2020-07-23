Welcome to the unofficial city party planning committee…

In honour of the long Eid Al Adha weekend, we have a beefed-up extra-long and uncut edition of things to do in Abu Dhabi for you.

Go on, add to cart…

Thursday, July 30

Get the weekend on track with a blockbusting drive-in movie experience

The 65-car capacity Yas Drive in Cinema by Reel has some cracking movies showing this weekend. Thursday night we’ve got tense cop drama Training Day, starring Denzel Washington in an Oscar-winning performance. Friday’s movie offers a little light relief with the DC comedic comic book tale of Shazam. Saturday, is the brilliant Baby Driver. Just don’t go getting ideas for that drive home.

Yas Marina Circuit, access Main Oasis parking via the East Gate, show time 8pm, Dhs160 per car (snacks included), maximum of three people per car, tickets are on sale through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

How do you like your eggs in the morning?

The perfect English breakfast is still a matter of impassioned contention. Should mushrooms be included? Just how crispy ought the bacon be? What is the etiquette around using bread as a sauce mop? Thankfully, Abu Dhabi Golf Club sidesteps the murky politics of the Full English to deliver a singular, decisive plate of hope and glory. Morning visitors can opt-in for a fried egg, chicken sausages, beef bacon, sauteed mushroom, hash brown and baked beans, along with a side of toasted rustic bread.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City A, Dhs89. Tel: (02) 885 3555. abudhabigolfdining.com

Earn double Etihad Air Miles with your credit card at Aldar Malls

We recently reported on a new development with Etihad’s frequent flyer programme, which allows you to link your credit card and earn miles as you spend. Especially for the Eid weekend you can earn double miles at Yas Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Al Jimi Mall. There’ll also be a special activation at Yas Mall, where you can send out a heartfelt Eid message.

Until August 3.

Check out some awesome staycation deals

Marriott Al Forsan

Hit the target with the exceptionally good value Marriott Al Forsan ‘Adventurer Staycation’ package this Eid. Room rates start at just Dhs450 per night, include breakfast and the opportunity to go full Indiana Jones with two adventure activities such as Karting, wakeboarding, horse riding and archery. Other activities include paintballing, laser sim, and clay shooting. And of course there’s the standard access to the resort’s Olympic-sized swimming pool, six restaurants and bars, and fitness centre too. All for just Dhs450 per room. Read that back.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Have you heard about the DCT’s Dine & Stay campaign? 19 different staycation deals in Abu Dhabi hotels, with a special foodie inclusion. Bab Al Qasr’s own offering brings the finest Arabian hospitality and traditional Middle Eastern-inspired interiors to the table for an affordable Dhs599. The ‘dine’ element of the Dine & Stay package includes a three-course meal at Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Rosemary.

Corniche Rd W – Al Bateen, until August 31. Tel: (02) 205 3000, millenniumhotels.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

The Deal: Guests to this ultra-plush all-inclusive desert island resort can get 20 per cent off the best available rate, and there’s no extra charge for booking the resort’s a la carte restaurants for your evening meal. This deal is valid through the Eid Al Adha period but does require a minium of two nights’ stay. And we’re more than ok with that.

Saadiyat Island. Offer must be booked directly with hotel tel: (02) 492 2222

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

The deal: This beautiful five-star stunner is offering a guaranteed room upgrade, complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent of all food and beverages, early check-in (10am) and late check-out (3pm) for its summer staycation guests. Prices start at around Dhs530 per room per night. In-house restaurant, Shang Palace also has some fantastic weekday deals on unlimited dim sum (Dhs123).

Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri. Tel: (02) 509 8888, shangri-la.com For more staycation ideas, check out our round up.

Friday, July 31

Book in for one of these brunches

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Enjoy one of the capital’s finest weekend feasts – with an international collection of plates from the hotel’s heavy-hitting restaurants. The epicurean adventure returns for its first post-pandemic seating on July 24. Book now.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 12.30pm to 4pm every Friday, Dhs249 for soft package, Dhs359 for house. Tel: (056) 502 4999

Velocity BBQ Brunch

Launching this weekend, Velocity’s BBQ Brunch is a celebration of flame-cooked meat. The sit-down grill-to-table feast turns your plate into Pitbull, and introduces you to a Worldwide selection of choice cuts. Mexican nachos; Brazillian churasco; Australian barbie-thrown shrimp; North American brisket; South American ceviche; and Indian tandoori-specified wings. Dessert includes everyone’s favourite stick-shaped doughnut, the Latin American ‘churro’ and pitchers of blended beverage such as strawberry basil margarita and a berry sangria are placed on your the table.

Marriott Hotel Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, every Friday 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs289 house and Dhs339 bubbles. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Flavours

This special sharing-plate Eid brunch features live cooking stations and a line-up of mainly Arabian food. The venue’s huge windows offer great Corniche water views, and it’s an absolutely family-friendly brunch.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road East, Friday August 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs156 soft, Dhs256 house, Dhs80 for kids between six and 12. Tel: (02) 677 3333

For more brunch ideas, check out our round-up.

Kids eat free at The Galleria restaurants

If you’re hitting The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s shops as a family unit this weekend, you can dine-out on a ‘Kids Eat for Free’ deal across a range of eateries. This is in addition to an avalanche of other promotions and deals. Partcipating eateries include Burger Fuel, Sushi Art, Royal Orchid, Taqado, La Brioche, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Bombay Canteen,99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Nolu’s Downtown and Eat Greek Kouzina. It’s important to note that all visitors to the mall over the age of four must wear a mask.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, until July 31.

Visit the recently reopened Yas theme parks

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb have started welcoming back guests as of today, July 29, 2020. Even if you have an annual pass, you’ll have to book your slot, because capacity is currently limited due to the new safety protocol.

Yas Island. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be open daily from 11am to 8pm, Clymb will be open daily from 11am to 9pm.

Saturday, August 1

Set sale for savings

The up-to-80 per cent off sales are still raging in the capital’s malls as part of the DCT Unbox Amazing Campaign. This is running alongside big shop & win deals with Visa and a selfie competition that could net you a super chill Dhs20,000.

Participating malls include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.

Fine dining, sublime views

La Salle at Saadiyat Beach Club is an intimate little clutch of Provencal France, and comes with an august interior, dreamy sea views and a menu with a strong gallic accent. For an extra special treat, book yourself a Chef’s Table experience — an expedition through haute cuisine country. Highlights include Alba white truffle and 100-year old balsamic vinegar from Modena in Italy.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Saturday 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 656 3535

Take a cultural trip

Multiple cultural sites are now open for visits in the capital. This includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and the Cultural Foundation. Pro culture tip: You’ll need to book in advance.

A good cocktail should leave you mildly shaken, and a little stirred

Library Bar is a tribute to both well-crafted tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Enjoy two hours of literary-inspired cocktails such as the James Bond Casino Royale classic, Vesper. Available daily between 5pm and 8pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

Library Bar, Edition Hotel, Al Bateen Marina, 5pm to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Pick out a pool pass

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

It’s just Dhs150 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Al Maya Island & Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Maya Island & Resort (@almayaisland) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:58pm PDT

These dreamy island resort is offering a pool and beach pass for Dhs199 (weekdays and weekends). You get a cool Dhs150 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking though. Al Maya Island. Tel: (02) 667 7777

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel (@sheratonabudhabi) on Jul 17, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

It’s just Dhs100 for weekdays and Dhs130 for weekends at this smart Corniche hotel. There are daycation deals from Dhs299 with Dhs150 back to spend on food and beverage items.

Corniche Rd, Al Zahiyah. Tel: (02) 677 3333

For more pool passes, check out our round-up.

Sunday, August 2

An Italian job

Eating lamb at Eid is a long-held tradition, and at Yas Marina’s popular Italian restaurant, Cipriani — they’re honouring that custom with a distinctly European flavour. Especially for the occasion there’s a sharing portion of herb crusted rack of lamb with new potatoes. Diners will also find a limited run of ‘thinly sliced octopus with pink peppercorn’ and homemade veal cannelloni “alla Piemontese”.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Eid menu available until August 2, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 65 75 400

Pay homage to fromage with this cheeky cheese and wine night

Every Sunday at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge enjoy Cheese & unWINEd, where you can get a stacked cheese board along with two glasses of house grape for just Dhs95.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

Foodies need to check out Abu Dhabi Culinary Season’s Dine and Stay deals

A select group of hotels will be taking you out to dinner on the house when you stay with them. Participating resorts include Beach Rotana; Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences; The Abu Dhabi EDITION; Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi; Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi; Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi; Rosewood Abu Dhabi; Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana; Park Rotana Abu Dhabi; Sofitel Abu Dhabi; Tilal Liwa Hotel; Park Hyatt; Fairmont Bab Al Bahr; Pearl Rotana Capital Centre; Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas; Al Raha Beach Hotel; Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi; Jumeirah at Etihad Towers; and Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island. Visit the Culinary Season website for a full list of, and more details on, the offers.

City-wide until August 31.

Enjoy a beach day at recently opened Soul Beach

Aldar Properties has launched a new, affordable private beach facility on Abu Dhabi’s stunning Saadiyat Island. Soul Beach is a 1km stretch of prime Saadiyat coastline, travel brochure views, and mesmerising blues. Located in the Mamsha Al Saadiyat community, it’s open daily form 8am to sunset, entry costs Dhs50 on a weekday and Dhs75 at weekends. For that, you get your own flop-plot complete with parasol (there are 400 in total). You can order refreshments via the WhatsApp service, and your selected refreshments will be brought directly to your table by golf buggy.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadyat Island.