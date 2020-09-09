From a poolside barbecue brunch to new terrace openings…

The weekend is nearly here and there’s plenty to get stuck into. The weather is finally cooling down which means new terrace openings, poolside brunches, alfresco breakfasts and much more.

Here’s our pick of 9 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, September 24

1. Socialise alfresco at this amazing outdoor terrace

Dubai summer is finally on its way out and the temperatures are slowly creeping back down which means it’s alfresco season, and we couldn’t be happier. The expansive outdoor terrace at La Cantine du Faubourg reopens on Thursday September 24, and visitors to the beautiful bar will be granted an incredible view of the iconic Jumeriah Emirates Towers. La Cantine promises to transport you to the elegant streets of Paris, thanks to its chic Mediterranean design, eclectic soundtrack and authentic French cuisine.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 6pm then 8pm to 1am. (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

2. A Benefit Beirut Dinner is taking place in Dubai

After a tragic explosion rocked the city of Beirut, Lebanon, Phoenicia restaurant at JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai wants to do something to help. It’s hosting a Benefit Beirut Dinner by acclaimed Chef Greg Malouf and 100 percent of food proceeds made at the event will be donated to worthy causes in Beirut. You can do your bit buy buying a ticket to the event which is Dhs200 and includes a welcome drink, plus a four course menu with nine signature dishes. The full Dhs200 will be donated to partner charity, Emirates Red Crescent for projects related to the rebuilding of Beirut.

Phoenicia at JA Oasis Beach Tower, Dubai, Thursday September 24, 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 315 4200 phoeniciadubai.com

3. Throw it back with this old school RnB night

If you’re a fan of old school RnB and 90’s music, there’s one place you need to be this weekend. Cool smokehouse restaurant Perry & Blackwelder’s is bringing you a Throwback Thursday night every Thursday evening from 8pm with a DJ on hand to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sip on specially-curated retro beverages, cocktails and house drinks priced at Dhs30 or selected bottles of beer for Dhs25.

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: 800 666353. @perryandblackwelder

Friday, September 25

4. Check out a new Asian brunch

Tuck into endless dishes of Asian cuisine at stunning Anantara, The Palm restaurant, Mekong. Choose a seat in the stunning restaurant or sit outside on the cute tuk-tuk style seating. Go with an appetite as you’ll feast on Asian favorites such as spring rolls, chicken satay, dumplings, prawns in a spicy Thai green curry, lightly crispy steamed seabass with a chilli dipping sauce, gaeng kiew wann with rice, and so much more. Find out what What’s On thought of the brunch here.

Mekong, Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, soft drinks Dhs295, house drinks Dhs395, sparkling Dhs495, Dhs195 children aged 12 to 18. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com

Barbecue poolside with this new evening brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Méridien Mina Seyahi (@lemeridienminaseyahi) on Sep 21, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi’s new poolside brunch in Dubai combines three of our favourite things: seafood barbecues, free-flowing sips, and infinity pool dips. The Aqua Poolside Seafood Barbecue kicks off this Thursday and Friday night, offering an relaxed evening brunch with pool access. For Dhs299 per person, you’ll get an all-you-can-eat seafood barbecue, unlimited drinks, and access to the Horizon infinity pool. The new evening brunch will take place every Thursday and Friday, from 7pm to 10pm.

Aqua Poolside Seafood Barbecue, Horizon Pool Lounge, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Thu and Fri 7pm to 10pm. Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. instagram.com/lemeridienminaseyahi

6. Revamp your home with the Dubai Home Festival

Looking to do up your home? There’s no better time as the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced that the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is, once again taking place in the city, starting in September. The homeware shopping festival will run from September 24 to October 10 and it’s the perfect excuse to do that home revamp that you might have been contemplating. Whether you want to do up your interiors or redesign your garden space, you’ll find everything you need to do not with this home festival, which will be happening across malls and home stores across Dubai. There are discounts of up to 70 percent available too.

visitdubai.com

Saturday, September 26

7. Enjoy a leisurely late brunch

Brunch in Dubai has come to mean an afternoon party with food, drinks and entertainment. Originally though, brunch meant the time between breakfast and lunch. Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club is celebrating the old ways with a lovely late breakfast. It runs from 11.30am to 2pm and for Dhs98, and you’ll get a savory croissant, a choice of two antipasti, poached eggs on avocado toast topped with grilled prawns, or smoked salmon & trio of sorbets and berries. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy. The views from here are amazing.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

8. Keep cool at this popular Dubai pool

Saturdays were made for leisure time, and there’s really not many better ways of doing just that than in a luxurious Dubai pool. One seriously popular pool is the one at Azure Beach at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, and for good reason too. A DJ is on hand to provide house remixes throughout the day as you catch some rays or dip into the aquamarine water. Make sure you stay for the sunset as it is truly epic. Entry is Dhs200 on weekends with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday Dhs100, Fridays and Saturdays Dhs200, open 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 342 1924. azure-beach.com

9. Tuck into a roast dinner with all the trimmings

For those days when nothing but a hearty roast dinner will do, popular gastropub Reform Social Bar & Grill are on hand to help. Their version of the classic British dish comes with all of the trimmings, including crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and lashings of gravy. If you order a roast dinner, you’ll receive a glass of house wine or beer.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, roast served Saturdays and Sundays. Tel: (04) 454 2638. facebook.com/reformdubai

Images: Provided/Social