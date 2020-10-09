Whether you’re brunching or trying new activities, there’s plenty to do…

The weekend is nearly upon us and there’s plenty happening in Dubai to keep you busy. From karting on the roof of Dubai Mall to a girly spa day and dining in cool glass domes, here’s our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 15

1. Go karting on the rooftop of Dubai Mall

EKart Zabeel has moved to the rooftop of Dubai Mall, giving visitors the chance to race around the track at top speeds with a backdrop of Burj Khalifa. Race against your friends, and feel the rush as you whizz around the open air track, in a bid to beat them to the finish line first. You can take on the challenge day or night, as the attraction opens at 3pm and runs until 10pm on weekdays, or 2pm ’til midnight on weekends.

EKart Zabeel, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Al Khail, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 3pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 2pm to 12am, Dhs75. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. ekartzabeel.ae

2. Dine in bubble domes at this Instagrammable cafe

Dine in a stunning glass dome at Instagrammable cafe, Brunch & Cake this weekend. Brunch & Cake’s beautiful domes can be found on the terrace outside the restaurant. Brass-edged and lined with flowers, they’re as Insta-worthy as the venue itself. One is designed for private parties of up to six people, and the other for walk-in socially distanced dining.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 1030pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

3. Tuck into all-you-can-eat dim sum for Dhs59

Did someone say dumplings? For Dhs59, you can eat your fill of dumplings and spring rolls at The Noodle House restaurants in Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Nakheel Mall and The Walk JBR. This brilliant deal is available all day, every day, but it only runs for the month of October, so don’t delay your date with dumpling destiny. On the menu is an assortment of 10 dumplings and rolls. Highlights include juicy prawn hargao, chicken siew mai, crystal shrimp dumplings, and the very fancy sounding edamame and truffle dumplings.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall and The Walk JBR. Unlimited dim sum, Dhs59, available throughout October. Tel: 800 666 353. thenoodlehouse.com

Friday, October 16

4. Get your brunch on with Love Parties later sitting

Popular Dubai brunch Love Parties is returning to the city on Friday, October 16. Its new home is at SPARK by Caramel in DIFC. For those who don’t like to start too early, this brunch runs from 4pm to 7pm, with unlimited drinks and food. Dishes include TNT shrimps, chicken lollipops, Wagyu rib eye, lime chicken, chili crab linguine and desserts such as Nutella cheesecake. The DJ will be playing RnB tracks all day.

SPARK by Caramel in DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, Fridays, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 premium with bubbles. lovebrunchdxb.com

5.Socialise for less at this chic rooftop bar

Going out at the weekend in Dubai can get a little expensive, but fortunately there are some good deals around. Check out chic rooftop bar Paros’ new Friday night, named ‘ABOVE’, which takes place every Friday night from 5.30pm. Described as a ‘multi-sensory sunset ritual in the sky’, guests will be serenaded by a violinist, who will then handover to a DJ. Enjoy five selected house beverages for Dhs150. The sunset from here is amazing.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open from 11am daily. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

6. Chill on the beach at one of Dubai’s most popular hotels

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has undoubtedly become one of Dubai’s most popular hotels to be seen at and there’s a new concept launching at FIVE Beach on Fridays. Running from 1pm to 7pm, ‘Bohemia’ promises to ‘bring you the melodic vibes if the Mexican coasts of Tulum and the island of Mykonos’. Sun yourself on one of the cushy sun loungers, from Dhs500 minimum spend, or bag yourself a cabana, priced from Dhs3000 for four people. A DJ will be providing the tunes all day.

FIVE Beach, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs500. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

7. Encounter sloths at this family-friendly picnic brunch

Wondering what to plan for a family day out this weekend? The Green Planet Family Picnic Brunch has you covered. Running every Friday and Saturday between 10am and 1pm, you and the little ones can marvel at all of the animals that live at the eco-dome. Buffet-style hot items at the picnic include a live cooking station with made-to-order omelettes, pancakes, burgers, sausages, hotdogs, quesadillas and taco.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 7pm, Dhs175 adults, Dhs49 kids, children under 5 go free. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Saturday, October 17

8. Book a girly spa day with lunch and pool access included

Park Hyatt Dubai is running a great deal this October where, for Dhs625, ladies can enjoy a 60-minute spa treatment, followed by a spot of lunch at The Lagoon, with Mediterranean dishes including tomato salad, buffalo mozzarella, focaccia bread, olives, fresh fruit, salads, and sandwiches. Oh, if that wasn’t enough, the deal also includes access to the stunning lagoon pool.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, spa offer Dhs625 per lady, available until Oct 31 only on weekdays. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. hyatt.com

9. Sun yourself at this cool new beach brunch…

Now that it’s actually bearable to sunbathe, how does a Saturday spent enjoying a brunch from the comfort of your sun lounger on the beach sound? Sho Cho Dubai is launching a brand new 8-hour beach brunch that you’ll definitely want a seat at. For Dhs350 enjoy eight hours of free-flowing house beverages, plus signature Sho Cho dishes such as signature dishes such as; Sho Cho edamame, prawn spring rolls, rock shrimp with creamy chilli, Maki rolls, tacos and lots more.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

10. Novo Cinema and Bounce team up for the ultimate day out

Wondering what to do this weekend? A new deal, priced at Dhs140, gets you a two-hour premium super pass at Bounce and Bounce-X, the home of jumping, trampolining and free-styling, as well as watching a film at any Novo Cinema across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

To book your tickets, you can visit the Bounce website.

