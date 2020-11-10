It’s nearly here…

The weekend is coming up and that means it’s time to make plans. If you were a little unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. There are plenty of things to do in Dubai this weekend, from a cool outdoor festival to an awesome skatepark or going cycling in the desert.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, November 5

1. Socialise alfresco with Lah Lah Bazaar

Neighbourhood hangout spot, Lah Lah, is set to be your go-to this autumn, with an alfresco festival every weekend. Between Thursday and Saturday weekly, pop down to the cool outdoor venue to check out a range of fun activities, from live music to food trucks and more.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Thu 4pm to midnight, Fri noon to midnight, Sat noon to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

2. Go to an open-air festival with live music

Reform Social & Grill is launching its first ever ‘Winterfest’ in November, a three-day outdoor event that promises its visitors a relaxed alfresco setting with live music and some great drinks deals to get stuck into. It’s taking place from Thursday, November 5 to Saturday, November 7. Take a seat in the orchard or lakeside area and enjoy craft beers, ciders and plenty of the classic British bites and dishes that the restaurant is known for.

Winterfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Thursday, November 5 to Saturday, November 7, 4pm to 12pm, Thursday, 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

3. Check out some amazing discounts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namshi (@namshi) on Nov 1, 2020 at 6:02am PST

Black November is here, bringing 30 days of non-stop sales to Dubai. Throughout the month, online fashion retailer Namshi is offering deep discounts on more than 800 brands, with savings of up to 50 per cent. Now, Namshi has upped the ante by teaming up with Burj Khalifa for surprise sales throughout November. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night this month, the Burj Khalifa will be flashing up Namshi discount code, sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm.

To start filling that cart, visit: en-ae.namshi.com

Friday, November 6

4. Head to a skatepark

If you’re a keen skateboarder (or even if you’re not), there’s one place you need to go this weekend. X-Dubai Skatepark, which you’ll find next to Kite Beach, is one of the best places for skateboarding in Dubai. Freestyle it out on rails, ramps and so much more. The park is suitable for all ages and abilities so even if you’re not a pro, why not check it out? For more adrenaline-fuelled activities, check out @deadmansclique

X-Dubai Skatepark, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 8am to 9pm, standard entry Dhs45. Tel: (0)56 831 2349. xdubai.com

5. See international DJs every weekend at Five Palm Jumeirah

If you’ve missed heading out to listen to some of the biggest international DJs performing in Dubai this year, you’re in luck. Five Palm Jumeirah is back with its weekly DJ sets from some of the biggest names in music. Starting with Bohemia, the weekly beach event taking place every Friday. Guests can enjoy a line-up of international DJs playing sunset sessions down at Beach by Five.

Bohemia, Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeriah, Fridays, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

6. Marvel at Dubai’s Miracle Garden

Every year from November to May (the following year), one of Dubai’s most loved attraction blooms to life – Dubai Miracle Garden. It opened to the public on November 1 and inside the 72,000 sqm space, expect to see a burst of 150 million flowers arranged in colourful arches, patterns, characters and more. It opens from 9am to 9pm during weekdays and from 9am to 11pm on weekends including public holidays. Tickets cost Dhs55 for adults (over 12s) and Dhs40 for under 12s. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Saturday, November 7

7. Enjoy a leisurely breakfast surrounded by lush greenery

Saturdays are all about long leisurely breakfasts right? Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

8. Try yoga… blindfolded, with the sound off

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Gate Avenue and Inspire are hosting a quirky one-off yoga session this Saturday, November 7. Prepare to turn your attention – and intentions – inwards as you take part in a 90-minute Vinyasa yoga class wearing a blindfold and a set of noise-cancelling headphones, so you can tune out all but the instructor’s voice. The class is free, but you’ll need to register in advance.

Yoga under the Gate, Gate Avenue Fitness Hub, DIFC, Sat Nov 7, 4pm to 5.30pm. To register, visit difc.ae/events/dubai-fitness-challenge/

9.Line up that festive cheer with a toffee nut flavoured coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Middle East (@starbucksmiddleeast) on Nov 1, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

Starbucks may have left us hanging on the pumpkin spice lattes this season, but they’re here to atone with the release of a festive latte. The toffee nut latte has arrived in the UAE, and it’s bringing big Christmas energy. Promising “all the festive feels”, the Starbucks toffee nut latte is now available across the Middle East, and is being rolled out around the world.

Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte, Dhs23 delivered via Deliveroo. Visit facebook.com/StarbucksMiddleEast/

10. Take to two wheels at the cycling track in Al Qudra

Fancy stretching it out on the open road? Why not take a bike out to the track at Al Qudra? If you don’t have your own bike, the bike rental shop at Al Qudra is also open to the public. The track, located around 30 minutes from the centre of Dubai, stretches across 86 kilometres with unparalleled desert views.

Trek Bicycle Store, Al Qudra, 5am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 832 7377. trekbikes.ae

Images: Provided/Social