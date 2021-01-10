10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 14 to 16

It’s nearly here again…

Somehow it’s Wednesday and that means the weekend is nearly upon us. Whether you’re looking for a new brunch or seeking out a new fitness challenge, there’s so much to do in Dubai. We’ve got you covered with plenty of options, so just sit back and take your pick.

Thursday, January 14

1. Check out this cool DIFC haunt, post-work

This sultry French-Southeast Asian eatery in DIFC has just launched a new Petite Après tasting menu. Available Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 7pm, this great-value deal includes up to three select dishes and two glasses of wine for Dhs165. New menu additions include prawn summer rolls, crispy duck autumn rolls, and bahn mi.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Sun to Thu 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 208 9333. @indochinedxb

2. Enjoy drinks in the sky at this stunning bar

The Vault delivers some stunning views of the city from its enviable location on levels 71 and 72 of the JW Marriott Marquis. Watch out for their weekly ladies’ nights where you can enjoy some brilliant value offers.

Level 71 and 72, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 5pm to 3am. (04) 414 3000. Jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

3. Check out an epic new light show at Burj Khalifa

If you liked the incredible splay beamed from Burj Khalifa on December 31, then get ready. A brand new light and laser show is taking over the world’s tallest building. From now until March 31, you can expect five epic displays, show every Tuesday to Saturday at 7.45pm and 9.45pm. Laser, lights and music perfectly choreograph together to create an experience you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re dining in one of the nearby restaurants, or simply taking a stroll around the lake, this fresh Burj Khalifa show is bound to catch your eye.

Burj Khalifa Light Show, Downtown Dubai, Tues to Sat, 7.45pm and 9.45pm, free. @burjkhalifa

Friday, January 15

4. Maiz Tacos is having a pop-up brunch

Homegrown JLT taco concept Maiz Tacos is having a pop-up brunch on Friday, January 15, hosted poolside by Emirates Vida Hills. The five-course brunch will feature all the dishes you love from the Maiz Tacos menu. Crunch your way through a serve of corn chips and guac to start with, before moving onto juicy-sweet elotes (Mexican-style grilled corn slathered in Maiz’s special taco sauce). Add free-flowing beverages and you’ve got yourself a brunch.

Maiz Tacos pop-up brunch, Vida Emirates Hills, Fri Jan 15, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs165 for food only, Dhs335 with house drinks, Dhs375 with premium drinks. @maiztacos

5. Brunch in the desert with Candypants

Step onto the sand with a brand new desert brunch, brought to you by famed party brand Candypants. Desert Brunch powered by Candypants is set to launch on January 15. Just 30 minutes from the city, it will take place at Al Sahra Desert Resort every Friday from January 15, and it promises to ‘take you on your very own Arabian adventure’. Look forward to unlimited drinks, food, DJ’s and a party atmosphere worthy of the global event providers.

Desert Brunch powered by Candypants, Al Sahra Desert Resort, every Friday from January 15, brunch, from Dhs299, 1pm to 4pm, sunset sessions 4pm onwards. candypants.events

6. Brunch with a view

Take your brunch to new heights (literally) with cool Canadian bar Weslodge Saloon, which you’ll find on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis. The Weslodge kitchen will be dishing out unlimited servings of your favourites such as scorched wagyu beef; the Weslodge chop with avocado, goat’s cheese and dill; poutine loaded with pulled short rib, gravy and cheese; and Southern fried chicken spiked with honey and Tabasco, plus lots more. Throw in unlimited drinks and you’ve got yourself a brunch.

Weslodge Saloon Brunch Club on 68, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs295 soft drinks. Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

7. Hermès Carré Club Dubai

Iconic French fashion house Hermès is hosting an immersive pop-up in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue next week. Hermès Carré Club Dubai will set up shop in Concrete from January 15 to 20, promising a “backdrop that alternately conjures up a gentleman’s club, an artist’s workshop, or a private clubhouse”.

Hermès Carré Club Dubai, Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, Jan 15 to 20 (registrations are now open). Free to attend. @hermes

Saturday, January 16

8. Do yoga on the beach

Make your Saturday a relaxing one with yoga on the beach at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. There’s a lengthening session on Saturday, January 16, followed by an opening session on Saturday, January 23, and a ‘flying’ session on Saturday, January 30. Sessions will take place from 9am to 10.15am, and it’s Dhs100 per class or Dhs350 for all three. Make sure you bring your own mat. Towels and water will be provided.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing nikkispa.dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com or calling (0)4 376 6150. @yogabydionne

9. Run past lions, light displays and more in this ladies only running challenge

Ladies, time to put those running shoes to good use. The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of Dubai Ladies Running Challenge which is set to take place in four stages starting from Saturday, January 16. The challenge takes place in four different areas of Dubai under the slogan, ‘It is good to compete in the most beautiful winter’. The top Dubai attractions include Dubai Safari Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Garden Glow and the historical area of Al Seef. The competition will continue until February.

Prices for registrations start from Dhs50 and can be done here.

For more information, head to @dubaisc

10. Take part in a family-friendly run

If your new year’s resolution is to move more, why not take part in a family-friendly run that is taking part in the city? ‘A Run for Gold Young and Old’ will take place on January 15 at Ripe Market, Dubai Police academy. With a 5km, 10km and 15km race, it welcomes people of all ages to join, whether you’re four or 76 years old.

Sign up here.

Images: Social/Provided