However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that includes checking out some performances, doing workshops and more.

Performances

Theatre: Just Like That

When: July 8 and 10

After two sold-out runs in Dubai, multi-award-winning comedy production Just Like That (JLT) is returning for one last time. The play is set in Dubai with a focus on Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT, get it?), showcasing people from different cultures, each with similar problems and circumstances but amazing stories. Expect a clash of perspective, culture, beliefs and more that will shock you, get you laughing and crying as you watch life in modern Dubai unfold live on the stage. Tickets are selling out fast, so you got to be quick!

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, July 8 and 10. Tel: (800) 663 6255. Dhs80 per person. @malloftheemirates

Music

Sound of Hollywood

When: July 9

Dubai Opera Big Band is bringing the sounds of Hollywood to the Dubai Opera with talented jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC. Led by Adam Long, the musicians perform popular soundtracks from The Pink Panther, James Bond, Austin Powers and other memorable theme songs.

Tickets start from Dhs145 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Art exhibition

Origin

When: Until August 10

Raw Coffee Company in Al Quoz is supporting the local art community by providing them with a platform to display and sell their art. Every two months, a theme is selected. At the moment, works of art centred on the theme of ‘origin’ are being displayed. Head here in the morning so you can grab some breakfast and sip on coffee.

Raw Coffee Company, Al Quoz, Dubai. 7pm to 10pm on weekends (exhibition ends Aug 10) @rawcoffeecompany

Workshop

Learn calligraphy

When: July 9

The art of lettering and calligraphy is beautiful and comes with a certain set of skills and techniques. But it doesn’t have to be difficult. Take this calligraphy workshop for Dhs273 at The Workshop Dubai in Jumeirah. Aimed for beginners, participants will learn basic strokes, brush control, how to control stroke thickness, make shapes and more. You will leave with a hand-prepared kit including brush pens, a workbook, a special scale and tracing sheets. The class lasts 90 minutes.

Book your spot here.

The Workshop Dubai, Jumeirah, Dubai. 11am to 12.30pm on July 9. Dhs273. Tel: (0)4 341 2595. theworkshopdubai.com

Take a clay and paint workshop

Working with your hands is not only a great distraction but it’s also very soothing and relaxing. At this clay and paint workshop, you will learn to model clay and then prep it for the painting process. Your setting is a beautiful gardening store called Ivy’s Secret Garden which will help get those creative juices flowing while allowing you to relax. There are two slots to pick from: 11.30am to 1.30pm and 2.3pm to 4.30pm. It will cost you Dhs250 per person and all the materials will be provided.

Book your spot via Instagram chat here.

Clay and Paint workshop by gatherandpaint, Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel Street, Al Qouz 4, Dubai. @gatherandpaint

