It’s only a day away…

Just like that, the weekend is nearly upon us and if you’re wondering what to do with it, don’t worry. From a fun golf day with all of the family to a Halloween brunch and cool beach parties, we have you covered.

Here’s our pick of 10 unmissable things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 28

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns

The sports initiative “Dubai Fitness Challenge”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, returns to the field in its fifth session with special events, starting from October 29 to November 27 pic.twitter.com/qKJ1Z53lKd — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) September 8, 2021

Dubai’s annual month of all things exercise is returning: Dubai Fitness Challenge. From October 29 to November 27, Dubai is challenging all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days. From classes to races, challenges and competitions, Dubai Fitness Challenge sees the community come together like no other time of year.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

See a movie under the stars

VOX Cinemas OUTDOOR returns on Thursday, October 28 where movie buffs can catch the latest flicks under the stars on the rooftop of Galleria Mall on Jumeirah 1. On Thursday, you can watch the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die or Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy. A seat is priced from Dhs65 and there’s plenty of cinema-worthy snacks such as nachos or hotdogs.

Bookings can be made on the website here or via the VOX Cinemas app.

See some magical fireworks

October 29 marks the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and there are fireworks to mark Day one of the 30-day fitness event. It takes place on Jumeirah Beach just behind Sunset Mall. As an added treat, you’ll get spectacular views of the Burj Al Arab and beyond. The fireworks begin at 8.30pm.

Pay homage to some of the world’s most popular burgers

Pickl is a big player on the Dubai burger scene, loved for its chicken sandos and fully-loaded cheeseburgers. Currently, it’s offering a range of limited-edition burgers inspired by some of the world’s most popular brands. This week, tuck into the Not-So-Secret Burger Menu (Dhs45) and Homage to the Clown (Dhs55). You’ll find them and other burgers, plus fun apparel at the An/Other concept store by Pickl at Al Wasl.

@eatpickl

Friday, October 29

Spend the ultimate beach day at Five Palm

Beach by Five Palm Jumeirah has just relaunched its ‘Bohemia’ event, running every Friday, with international headlining DJs performing every week, plus food, entertainment and plenty of time to tan. On Friday, October 29, music is brought to you by international DJ ‘Lost Frequencies’. Every day of the week, beach access for ladies is Dhs150 and Dhs350 for gents, fully redeemable on food and beverages. There’s a minimum spend on cabanas and VIP beds.

Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 9am to 2am, Thursday and Friday 9am to 3am, Bohemia runs on Fridays from 1pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Check out the golf with food trucks and entertainment

The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA takes place this weekend (October 27 to 29), putting world-class female golfers, top notch street food and entertainment in the spotlight at Emirates Golf Club’s floodlit Faldo course. Food trucks will be in full attendance with local favourites Shawarma Station, Natas, Andiamo, Sauce, American Grilled Burgers, Moshi and 800Pizza confirmed for the two days, there’s no shortage of options on the menu.

Dubai Moonlight Classic, free entry. dubaimoonlightclassic.com.

Spook it up at a Halloween-themed brunch

Three of McGettigan’s venues (Souk Madinat, JLT and DWTC) are celebrating the spooky holiday with a Halloween Fight Fest Brunch on Friday, October 29. At Souk Madinat, there’s live music, unlimited beverages, and a three-course meal. If you like spooky games and photo ops head to JLT and if you prefer to haunt at night, head to DWTC. Get all the details regarding prices here.

McGettigan’s, Halloween Fright Fest Brunch across three venues – Souk Madinat, JLT and DWTC, Dubai. mcgettigans.com

Go to a Squid-game themed pool party

There’s a one-off Squid Game-themed pool party at Aloft Me’aisam, Dubai. It’s happening on Friday, October 29 from 5pm to 9pm, with fun games, freebies, a DJ, drinks and Korean-style street food snacks. For one hour, house drinks will be priced at Dh1, and Dhs25 for the rest of the pool party. These include house wine, beer and cocktails.

Aloft Me’aisam, Dubai Production City, Dubai, Friday, October 29 from 5pm to 9pm, free entry. Tel: (0)4 248 7070. marriott.com

Saturday, October 30

Tuck into unlimited pizza

Brand new pizzeria, Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, has just opened next to Bread Street Kitchen at Atlantis, The Palm. For those who can’t get enough of the Italian delight, it’s serving up unlimited pizza for Dhs95 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese. The slices just keep on coming, so make sure you arrive with an appetite.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11pm, no reservations. @atlantisthepalm

Nikki Beach’s White Party is back

Nikki Beach Dubai’s annual white party celebration is one of the biggest parties of the year. So mark your diaries, the beach club has confirmed the white party festivities will return on Saturday October 30. The party comes with a strict, all-white dress code and promises live music and entertainment all centred around a dedicated theme: The Escape. The venue will be kitted out with nomadic props to create a Bedouin-inspired destination.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 12pm to 9pm, Saturday October 30. Tel: (04) 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Social/provided