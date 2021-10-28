Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast in Dubai, checking out the dazzling firework displays or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some theatre and music performances or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend

See 12 Angry Jurors being performed at The Junction

When: October 28 to 30

After putting on the show in Abu Dhabi, 12 Angry Jurors is making its way to The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. The theatrical classic was written by Reginald Rose and popularised by a Hollywood film of the same name. It follows the court case of a teenage boy who is standing trial for the alleged murder of his father. If he is found guilty, he will be sentenced to death. However, the jury feels that they have reasonable doubt to declare the boy’s innocence and they are faced with the question – ‘Are we letting a killer loose?’.

Get your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Soak in classical music at ‘A French-Russian Night’

When: October 29

For fans of classical music, head to ‘A French-Russian Night’ at Alliance Française Dubai Theatre. The night features the melodic sounds of Nikolai Managazze and Oleg Poliansky. Hailing from Russia and Ukraine, they will offer the audience the most beautiful pages of the French and Russian repertoire for piano and violin. Expect to hear works by Ravel, Franck, Tchaikovsky, Bloch and Frolov. The programme is part of The UAE Classical Talents (Season 2021-2022) which aims at giving local artists a platform to express their art in Dubai. There is a show once every month until May 2022.

Find out about the season pass and get your tickets here.

Alliance Française Dubai, street 18, Oud Metha, Dubai, Oct 29. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Visit a new contemporary art gallery

When: Until November 8

Efiɛ Gallery is an art gallery currently located at Burj Plaza by Emaar. The art gallery specialises in promoting African artists with a focus on West African art representing both established and emerging artists. Visitors can see four installations by multi-award-winning Ghanaian artist El Anatsui who is known for his large-scale sculptures composed of thousands of folded and crumpled pieces of metal. Do note, after November 8, the art gallery will move to another permanent location.

Efiɛ Gallery, Burj Plaza by Emaar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Open daily 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 258 3565. @efiegallery

Hope onboard the QE2 and ‘Meet The Beatles’ When: October 28 and 29 This authentic tour brings The Beatles to life with classic hits like She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and so many more. Special attention has been paid to the musical instruments, costumes and even Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter to make it all come together. Ticket prices start from Dhs135 and can be bought here. Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com See a performance by Astana Ballet Theatre When: October 27 to 30 Kazakhstan’s leading ballet company, Astana Ballet Theatre is premiering a masterpiece at Dubai Opera this weekend: The Legend of Love. The ancient Persian legend follows an epic tale of a long triangle between Queen Mekhmene, her young sister, Shireen and the handsome young Ferkhad. When Shireen suffers from a grave illness, it is the queen who must sacrifice her beauty to save her dying sister. As Shireen’s health blooms, the queen plunges into gloom and despair and her beauty fades away. The sisters are further challenged when they both fall in love with the same man, Ferkhad, who must choose which one of the sisters he’s ready to give his heart to or follow his duty.

Purchase your tickets here.