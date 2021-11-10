Make the most of this amazing weather…

The weekend is just a day away and, as ever, there’s plenty going on in Dubai. From beachside brunches, to eating at great restaurants or checking out the more cultural side of the city, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our pick of 10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, November 11

Enjoy Dhs25 drinks all day at The Irish Village

The ever-popular The Irish Village is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, November 11 (yes, it really has been that long). Head down there to enjoy Dhs25 drinks all day. The offer includes wines, beers and shots. There will be live music and plenty of that well-known Irish ‘craic’.

The Irish Village, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, open 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Book a staycation

Say hello to the brand new five-star Hyde Hotel Dubai, an ultra-cool US export. Found in the up-and-coming district of Business Bay, it’s got the whole cosmopolitan package. Hyde Hotel Dubai is turning the average staycation on its head: This is a place you come to for the socials, the restaurants, the pool and spa, and then lay your head at night in one of the many luxe rooms.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, open now, rates start from Dhs640 per night. sbe.com

Shop local at this cute market place

Dubai Design Week is currently full steam ahead, and as well as celebrating art and design, there are plenty of fun things on for people who might not fit quite into that niche. From November 11 to 13, you can shop high quality, handcrafted, and unique goods as well as sustainable and responsibly sourced products and delicious food offerings at The Marketplace. There’s also food and live entertainment on too.

dubaidesignweek.ae

Friday, November 12

Cook your own braai at this outdoor barbecue fest

Emirates Golf Club is launching a one-off braai day, named Braai Dubai 2021, this Friday, November 12. Bring your marinated meat packs, sausages, skewers and all the other meaty goodness you can think of. You can then cook up a storm on the numerous braai facilities and charcoal provided by the venue. There will be live music and plenty of good times out on the lawns.

Braai Dubai 2021, The Lawns, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Friday November 12, 2pm until midnight, Dhs105 adults, Dhs65 kids. To book, email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com or call (0)4 417 1843. dubaigolf.com/braaidubai2021

Tuck into a Japanese feast

Love Japanese food? You’re going to love Netsu’s long weekend lunches. Between 12.30pm and 3pm, tuck in to some of the restaurant’s very best dishes. Make sure to try one of their wines from a 70-strong wine list or sip from a Japanese-inspired signature cocktail list. Make sure to watch the chefs as they work, as they put on a very theatrical show.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. mandarinoriental.com

Check out local designers at this fashion pop-up

Calling all fashionistas. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is hosting ‘Art Meets Fashion’, a lively pop-up in collaboration with leading designers from the Oriental Fashion Show Paris and other international Fashion Weeks. As well as fashion showcases, there will be an industry panel discussion, where fashion experts Hind Joudar, Founder of Oriental Fashion Show Paris, and Sayat Dossybayev, CEO of Kazakhstan Fashion Week.

hotelindigodubai.com/art-meets-fashion/

Saturday, November 13

Party at a beachside brunch

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters’ popular beach club, has announced a new brunch taking place every Saturday between 2pm and 8pm. The six-hour event will see a plethora of fine dining dishes set against a backdrop of show-stopping performers. Prepare for a chef-curated menu featuring specialties such as oysters, sushi, and dry-aged rib eye steak

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island, Saturdays, 2pm to 8pm, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Buy or sell at this eco-friendly car boot sale

Ties Up With String, a local online marketplace selling products from small UAE based businesses, is launching a weekly outdoor market. Invoking serious feelings of nostalgia, the car boot sale style market will take place every Saturday at Reform Social and Grill. The concept aims to not only encourage residents to shop local, but also to reuse, recycle and repurpose their unwanted items.

Tied Up With String Car Boot Sale Mornings, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Saturdays, 8am to 10am, cars Dhs50, entry free. tiedupwithstring.ae

Expo 2020 and Dubai Fitness Challenge special: Run with Usain Bolt

On Saturday, November 13, you yourself can run with world-famous, record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt at Expo 2020. Bolt will be at Expo 2020 to take part in a 1.45km public family run. The public run passes through all three thematic pavilions. It is open to anyone of any ability, but pre-registration is required.

The free family run starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 13. Registration closes on Thursday, November 11. premieronline.com

Wade through obstacle courses

Tough Mudder is back. Held this weekend on Saturday, November 13 at the Hatta Wadi Hub, over 1,500 participants have signed up to take part in the gruelling (but fun) sporting event. And yes, you can still register here if you think you have what it takes to get to the finish line. Some of the obstacles you must conquer include a 10ft vertical climb called Berlin Wall, Arctic Enema 2.0.

