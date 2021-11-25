Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include trying the thrilling new Sky Views attraction or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch a musical performance, visit a sustainable festival or do a National Day workshop.

Here are 6 great cultural things to do over the weekend

Last chance: See Riverdance at Expo 2020 Dubai

When: Until November 27

Where: Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s the Grammy award-winning music and dance performance last few days at Expo 2020 Dubai and if you haven’t already, head on down to see it. This year is special for Riverdance as it celebrates 25 years of success with a unique 25th Anniversary Show so expect a reimagined ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection and stage designs with new costume designs that reflects Arabic culture. Read more here.

Free, but get there early to get a good spot.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. expo2020dubai.com

Beat it on over to Theatre by QE2 for MJ History – The Greatest Hits of Michael Jackson

When: November 24 to 26

Where: Theatre by QE2

Love Michael Jackson? MJ History is performing on the QE2 this weekend and it encapsulates the magic of Michael Jackson. The show will be packed with live vocals, costumes, classic Michael Jackson choreography paired with projections and special effects. Expect some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits including I’ll Be There, Can You Feel It, Bad and The Way You Make Me Feel and more.

Tickets are priced from Dhs135. Purchase them here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Visit an immersive exhibition at Dubai Opera When: Until December 14

Where: Dubai Opera Dubai Opera and British theatrical production company, Sisters Grimm is presenting an immersive, multi-sensory exhibition titled ’50 for 50′ to celebrate the UAE’s 50th Golden Jubilee. Grammy-nominated composer and painter Ella Spira MBE has paired her paintings of the UAE with narration and music by Emirati singers and sounds unique to the region such as the calls of Arabian collared kingfisher and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s peacock, the sounds of Arab horses in the sand and seas of Saadiyat Beach and more. On the main stage, watch a screening of the Sisters Grimm film, ‘Daughters of the Wind Overture’ featuring former Royal Ballet ballerina Pietra De Mello-Pittman, co-founder of Sisters Grimm. Free entry. For group bookings and wheelchair bookings, contact the Dubai Opera box office boxoffice@dubaiopera.com

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Until Dec 14, 10am to 10pm, free. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Check out a ‘Down to Earth’ family festival

When: November 26 and 27

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

The Down To Earth family festival returns to Jameel Arts Centre this weekend celebrating all things green and sustainable. The event is fun for the whole family and offers up a learning experience from things pertaining to gardening, the environment and sustainability. While you’re at Jameel Arts Centre, check out Palestinian artist Shuruq Harb’s film The Jump this weekend at the centre and visit the new edition of the Artist’s Rooms by Samson Young, exploring Daoist text in a layered, multi-sensory installation combining music and technology.

Free entry.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, opposite Palazzo Versace, festival timings Nov 26 (1 to 9pm) and Nov 27 (1 to 7pm). Tel (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Take an Emirati clay pot painting workshop

When: November 26 (family, children above the age of 7), November 27 (adults only)

Where: Al Shindagha Museum

If you’re gearing up to celebrate UAE National Day, take a creative approach and take an Emirati clay pot painting workshop. Taking place in Al Shindaga Museum in the historical district of Dubai, you will get to paint on a traditional clay pot while surrounded by a great ambience. Additionally, you will get to enjoy traditional Emirati snacks and beverages. Post the workshop, you will be led by a tour guide who will take you on a stroll through time to explore the roots of Emirati culture. Want to make it a more authentic experience? Go dressed in Emirati traditional clothes – Jalabiya for the ladies and Kandora for the gents.

Pick your workshop day and time slot here. Price per person starts from Dhs165.

Al Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi, Dubai, Nov 26 and 27. summerafternoonart.com

Take the little ones for an immersive exhibition featuring Mohammed bin Rashid’s children’s stories

When: Until December 4

Where: OliOli Museum

In January this year, Sheikh Mohammed released a series of children’s books based on his childhood in a collection titled ‘My Little World’. You can now watch these stories come to life at OliOli Museum. The event will introduce participants to five stories written by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai including My Mother Like No Other, My First Horse, My Friend the Lion, Camping with Scorpions and My Cave of Treasures. The experience is available when you purchase a ticket to Oli Oli Museum for Dhs126 (one adult and one child).

Purchase your tickets here.

OliOli Museum, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, exhibition runs until Dec 4, Dhs126 for one child and adult. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae/my-little-world

Images: Supplied