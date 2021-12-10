It’s the last weekend before Christmas…

The weekend is just a day away, and if you’re wondering what to do, don’t worry. We have you covered with your weekly installment of fabulous things to do across the city at the weekend.

From ice skating to breakfast brunching here’s our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, December 16

Check out a brand new pub

Say ‘hello’ to The Notorious, a casual new Irish bar inviting you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. It replaces the spot formerly occupied by Copper Dog, and it really feels like a British pub. It’s the ultimate place to chill, watching live sports, listening to live music or getting your pals together for a quiz night. Happy hour runs Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced at Dhs35. There’s a big focus on pork dishes, so head here for a ‘proper’ breakfast.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, opening soon. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

Go to a tropical evening party

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at famous Dubai beach club Barasti on a Thursday or Friday. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing along to throwback hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with free-flowing food and drink from 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm onwards, Dhs99 ladies, Dhs199 guys. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Go for chic sundowners

A stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 1pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

Friday, December 17

Go ice skating at a new Christmas market

Say hello to ‘Harbour Wonderland’, the first ever Christmas market to take place at Dubai Harbour (with incredible sea, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters views). Get your skates on for the outdoor ice rink, play like you’re in the North Pole at the Snow Zone, and take little ones to meet the big man in red at the Santa meet-and-greet. There will also be Christmas stalls, games, activities and food and beverages.

Harbour Wonderland, Dubai Harbour, December 16 to 30, 3pm to 11pm daily, free. @dubaiharbour

Dine at a brand new restaurant

Urla, found on the fountain level of Address Downtown Dubai, takes influence from Spain, Greece and Turkey in both its interiors and menu. The venue is named after the town of Urla, which is known as a ‘gastronomical corner in the West Coast of Turkey’. The outdoor venue perfectly frames scenes of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Ride the waves wakesurfing

WakeSurfing is the perfect opportunity to perfect your surfing skills, if you’ve not quite got it on your own yet. It’s an epic time of year to try out all of the water sports that Dubai has to offer, so try it all out. Sea Riders UAE offer it from Dhs370 for 30 minutes in Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek, and Jumeirah 1.

Sea Riders UAE. searidersuae.com

Unplugged Session back for Season 3

The Unplugged sessions, held in collaboration with Dubai Design District are now set to hit the town for the third comeback in December 2021 & January 2022 as the winter season unfolds. The pop-up stage comes back to life, hosting a lineup of well-known and up-and-coming DJs including Aleksandra Kristic, Big Hass, DJ Maww, DJ TJ, Jindi, Lea Makhlouf, Mister Mistry, Sara Tarabulsi + BeatBox Ray, Sways N’ Edges, The Circle, Talall, Sandra Sahi, Tac…and more. The sessions revolve around great music and freedom in creativity. Artists are encouraged to perform the music they love the most, whether covers of their favourite hits or originals, the choice is completely up to them. Dubai Design District, Outdoor Atrium between Building 4&6, December 17, December 24, January 15, January 22, 7pm to 10pm. @hrmnyco Saturday, December 18

Visit this gorgeous lakeside brunch spot

Brunch & Cake is one venue that certainly deserves its place on the list of Dubai’s best breakfast spots, and now it’s opened a new venue ‘Brunch & Cake by the Lake’ at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion on Thursday, December 16. In case you’re not familiar with the area, there’s a gorgeous lake and lots of lush greenery, which you can drink in as you drink your coffees. The brand is well-known for dishes that are as Instagrammable as they are tasty, from eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Get jolly at one of Dubai’s best festive markets

One of Dubai’s most loved Christmas markets is the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, and it’s back this weekend from Thursday, December 16 and runs for 15 days until Thursday, December 30. There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, December 16 to 30 from Sunday to Wednesday from 3pm until late and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm untillate. Free entry. Don’t forget to download Jumeirah One app and pay with points. jumeirah.com

See Jason Derulo perform live

On Saturday, December 18, American superstar, Jason Derulo will be back performing in Dubai at Soho Garden. Some of his best songs include IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. The event will take place from 10pm to 3am. Entry is by reservation only and a minimum table spend will be applicable.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, open 8pm to 3am Sat to Thurs, 3pm to 3am Fridays. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

