With a new month comes new things to do and if you’re looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi this March you’re in the right place. Whether it’s the return of Comic Con, the eagerly-anticipated Wireless Festival, local markets, and a new celebrity chef-owned restaurant – it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone.

Here’s 10 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this March.

Throughout March: Find Salt Camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Salt Camp has set up camp at the iconic destination inviting all art and food enthusiasts to its latest venue – Louvre Abu Dhabi. From now until April, besides the stunning white architecture by Jean Nouvel, visitors will now see bold and vibrant pink tents rising from the museum. At the centre of Salt Camp visitors can sit, gaze and warm up around a glowing fire pit while admiring the alluring beauty of art and culture. For entertainment, culturally inspired live performances will take place on an elevated stage.

@findsaltcamp

March 3 and 4: Triathlon Championship Series

This elite tournament at Yas Marina Circuit offers all-important Olympic and Paralympic qualifying points. The men’s category includes 10 of the world’s highest-ranked triathletes, including World No.1 Léo Bergere and World No.2, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and Commonwealth champ, Alex Yee.

abudhabi.triathlon.org

March 3 to 5: Abu Dhabi Comic Con

The 11th edition of the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is confirmed for March 2023, and for just the second time it will be hosted in Abu Dhabi. Fans will get the opportunity to get involved with A-lister meet and greets including David Harbour and Matt Smith, talks from entertainment icons, theatre, workshops, comic and anime art galleries, eSports expositions, and even cosplay parades.

mefcc.com

March 4 and 5: Ultra Abu Dhabi

Ultra Abu Dhabi lands in the capital for the first time on March 4 and 5 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Music fans can expect to see a host of huge DJs including Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Skrillex, Sasha and Digweed, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Illenium, Kshmr, and Nghtmre. Tickets are still available via PlatinumList, priced at the reduced price of Dhs405 per day for regular general access tickets and Dhs540 for general two-day access.

ultraabudhabi.com

Throughout March: Saturday Market at Al Ain Oasis

Support local businesses with a trip to the Saturday Market at Al Ain oasis, where you can discover homegrown brands offering everything from fashion and jewellery to organic foods and locally sourced fruit and veg from the farmer’s market. Complementing the colourful souk-style vibe, after you’ve worked up an appetite, satisfy your cravings at one of the food trucks, which come from brands including 85 Specialty Coffee, Golden Tray and House of Pops. It’s open from 3pm to midnight, with entry priced at Dhs20 for adults and Dhs10 for children aged three to 11.

visitabudhabi.ae

March 11: Wireless festival

Europe’s biggest urban music festival – Wireless, is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on March 11. On the line-up for this epic one-day event is Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine and Young Stunners, along with UK drill sergeant K-Trap, Raja Kumari, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, Casa Vince, DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik. Standard tickets are priced at Dhs295.

@wirelessfestme

Throughout March: New Vox Cinemas at Reem Mall

The latest addition to the long-awaited Reem Mall development is a 10-screen Vox Cinema. Signature theatre types available at the complex include the 20-metre tall screens with Dolby Atmos surround sound, the dedicated family-friendly kids screens, and two private cinemas. There’s also the six standard screens, complete with fully reclining seats.

voxcinemas.com

March 17: New restaurant opening José by Pizarro

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is adding a new string to its bow of culinary excellence with the arrival of José by Pizarro, scheduled to start serving up little plates of paradise from this month. If the name sounds familiar, it’s possibly because José Pizarro is a pretty big deal in the world of gastronomic ambassadorship, showing off the finer points of Spanish cuisine to the world.

hilton.com

Until March 18: Sheikh Zayed Festival

It’s your final chance to soak up the culture at Al Wathba’s fun-filled Zayed Festival. Offering a blended model of entertainment, there’s fun-filled activities like weekly fireworks, drone shows, exhilarating rides, and more than 60 restaurants and food trucks. But there’s also a cultural celebration, explored through performances, parades, pavilions, and engaging interactive exhibits.

zayedfestival.ae

Throughout March: The Abrahamic Family House

A mega project holding places of worship for three Abrahamic religions is now open on Saadiyat Island. Inspired by UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision of tolerance, the Abrahamic Family House comprises a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, all within the same space.

forhumanfraternity.org

