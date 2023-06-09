Soak some sun, sip some tea and pamper yourself a bit…

We’re almost midway through June – isn’t it crazy how time flies? To help make it fun, we have rounded up loads of activities to add to your schedule of things to do in Dubai this week.

Here are 9 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, June 12

Admire some art at Leila Hellar gallery

There isn’t one, but two art exhibitions at Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai. Beirut-based multimedia artist Katya A Traboulsi’s solo show titled Perpetual Identities is a homage to the formidable force of cultural identity. The second exhibition, by Turkish artist Melis Buyruk, is a collection of works, titled The Bloom Room, which features a brand-new selection of installations. The objects are depictions of humanity’s relationship with nature. Both exhibitions are on display from Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm, until June 30.

Leila Heller Gallery, Warehouse 86/87, Alserkal Avenue, until June 30, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)56 829 8026, alserkal.online

Celebrate World Falafel Day in style

Your schedule of things to do in Dubai this week is incomplete without this tasty Middle Eastern bite. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, delicious on its own or perfect as a wrap with salad and sauces. It’s so popular that today, June 12 is celebrated as International Falafel Day. It’s been around for centuries, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get falafel in Dubai. Read more here.

Tuesday, June 13

Check out Huqqa Dubai’s brand-new sushi menu

Huqqa Dubai is well-known for its fusion of contemporary and traditional flavours. The popular restaurant and lounge now also serve up some innovative sushi combinations– from the unagi roll featuring a variety of grilled eel, creamy avocado, radish pickles, and a hint of Philadelphia cheese – all wrapped in a delicate layer of nori and rice and topped with spicy tenkats and drizzled with a tangy unagi sauce.

Huqqa Dubai, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (800) 48772. @huqqame

Tap into your inner zen with an artistic yoga class

Ladies, if you’re looking to relax, rejuvenate and recharge – add this to your things to do this week. The 40-minute meditation stress relief class at Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga will take you through ancient practices that are sure to unlock inner peace. The class is on-site and prices vary. Not a fan of yoga? No problem, there are plenty of other cool classes that you can try this summer.

Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga, across various locations in Dubai, prices vary, artisticyoga.com

Breakfast and sunbed at Cove Beach

At just Dhs100, relish in a luxurious beach morning at Cove Beach. From 10am to 12pm, guests can bask in the sun and take in the wonderful views of the Arabian Gulf. The Dhs100 is fully redeemable on the breakfast menu, and access to a lounger at the pool or down by the beachside. With a variety of breakfast options including acai bowls, truffled scrambled eggs or a full breakfast option, start or spend your day in style.

Cove Beach, Bluewaters Island, every Mon, Tues and Thurs, from 10am to 12pm. Tel:(0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Wednesday, June 14

Dip your feet into an infinity pool at Mosaic Chill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kempinski Mall of the Emirates (@kempinskidubai)

Fancy a midweek pick-me-up? Head down to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and get yourself a pool pass for a dip in the infinity pool, Mosaic Chill. Prices start at Dhs250 per person for a full day of pool access, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Relax with refreshing cocktails and bar bites while taking in the luxurious view of the Dubai skyline. The offer is valid every day from 12.30pm to 8pm.

Mosaic Chill, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, daily 12.30pm to 8pm, from Dhs250, redeemable on F&B. Tel:(0)4 409 5006. kempinskihotel.com.

Tuck into a delicious business lunch under Dhs75

Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur, nestled in Dubai Hills Mall offers a business lunch for a starting price of Dhs59. The pan-Indian menu features kale and spinach kebab, tandoori chicken tikka, kurkuri fish fingers, fish curry and more. But before you tuck in, you will be served a refreshing in-house mocktail. It is available from 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Thursday.

Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 566 1424. @pincode.dubai

Thursday, June 15

Check out the new McGettigan’s in Al Barsha South

This famous Irish pub chain isn’t new to Dubai, but McGettigan’s location in Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park might be the best one yet. Enjoy traditional Irish cuisine, mixology, live sports shows, live entertainment and much more. With its unique and contemporary interiors, the pub is open Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 1am and Friday to Sunday from 12pm to 2am.

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, Mon to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri to Sun, 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 567 1400.mcgettigansdsp.com.

Watch M83 live at the Dubai Opera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

Electronica fans, add this to your list of things to do in Dubai this week. Electronic legends, M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance. Your night with the Grammy-nominated icons will be jam-packed with intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across their collection of new and nostalgic arrangements. The French icons are famous for hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion but have also soundtracked major films including Tom Cruise’s Oblivion and Gilles Marchand’s Black Heaven. They’ve also gone on tour with the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, and Depeche Mode. Ticket prices start from Dhs275 and can be purchased here.

M83, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, June 15, tickets from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Have a great week ahead!

Images: Supplied/Instagram