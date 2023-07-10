Payroll is in, let’s end the month in style…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like fun new bars, creative workshops, designer pop-ups, summer deals, Sunday brunches, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, July 28

End the work-week in style

Looking for a change of scenery away from your desk? Take advantage of the ‘work from Comptoir 102’ summer package. As well as unlimited free WiFi, spend Dhs100 on the wholesome and receive a complimentary coffee or tea. This bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 offers peace and serenity in the city, whilst all worker bees dive into a health-conscious menu that nurtures the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Cocktails and crazy golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Boom Battle Bar is officially open in Dubai. If you’re not familiar, Boom Battle Bar is a popular spot in the UK for its epic games of crazy golf, axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard, and beer pong. For the ultimate night out with friends this weekend, head to the new Dubai bar for a fun-filled evening of games and activities alongside an extensive menu of drinks and street food.

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, open Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am and Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @boom.dxb

Check out a cool new art exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICD Brookfield Place (@icdbrookfieldplace)

Art lovers, head down to ICD Brookfield Place this Thursday to check out the ‘All Eyes on Summer Moon’ art exhibition and pop-up bar. Showcasing the work of Palestinian-American artist Lena Kassicieh, visitors can immerse themselves in Kassicieh’s colourful and joyful masterpieces, as well as enjoy a pop-up space offering a unique and fun dining experience along with summer-inspired games at Jossette from 6pm onwards.

The Summer Garden, ICD Brookfield Place, Level 1, DIFC, Dubai. Every Thursday, from July 27 to August 10. No prior booking required. @icdbrookfieldplace

Last call for sliders and shakes at Salt La Mer

If you’ve visited La Mer recently you may have noticed that many of the restaurants and shops between La Mer North and La Mer Central have closed their doors, along with the redevelopment of La Mer South. And this Friday, July 28, La Mer will also say goodbye to its final restaurant, Dubai’s cult burger brand, Salt. Yes, this Friday will be the last day to get your fix of sliders and shakes at the Salt La Mer branch. But don’t worry burger enthusiasts, as Salt will remain open at the Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, and Kite Beach branches.

Salt, La Mer, Dubai. Closing Friday, July 28, lamerdubai.ae

Saturday, July 29

Make your own candle

If you’re looking for something low-key and relaxing this weekend, we have the perfect activity for you. Taking place at Ame Studios this Saturday, learn all about natural fragrance mixology with a candle-making class. During the two-hour workshop, from 3pm to 5pm, you’ll develop your own fragrance formula by choosing from a variety of pure fragrance oils and get to take home an 8.5oz soy candle that is scented, vegan and eco-friendly. Prices start at Dhs300. Slots are limited, so be sure to book.

XLine Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily, various times, Tel: (056) 507 6366. xline.xdubai.com

Hop aboard the Alserkal tuk-si

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Hop on a tuk-si to tour Alserkal Avenue while beating the heat. Available for hire until the end of August, the electric tuk rides make strolling around the avenue fun and hassle-free. Call the team on 050 494 5434 to book (subject to availability of the tuksi). While you’re in the neighbourhood, why not catch a movie at Cinema Akil, make your own perfume at Oo La Lab, join a yoga class at Shimis, explore the art galleries, and grab a coffee at one of the many cool cafés?

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, summer tuksi, free, subject to availability, prior booking recommended. Tel:(0)50 494 5434. alserkalavenue.com

Let your creative juices flow

Art enthusiasts, this weekend Osteria Mario is hosting an immersive Mandala art workshop. Guided by expert instructor Sanjana Chimnani, the workshop is designed to encourage self-discovery and personal growth through the power of artistic expression. The workshop includes a yummy Italian breakfast and a guided Mandala art session for Dhs200 per person. The session starts at 11am at the Dubai Marina Mall branch, book in advance via (0) 58 562 5251.

Osteria Mario, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai. Dhs200. Saturday, July 29, 11am to 1pm. Tel:(0) 58 562 5251. osteriamario.ae

Aperitivo by the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piatti By The Beach (@piattibythebeach)

At Piatti by the Beach, a gorgeous Italian located inside Raffles the Palm, every day calls for sundowners. This summer, if you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks, including Prosecco, cocktails and spirits, and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. Delight in a range of pizzettes, crostinis, and no Italian spread is complete without arancini. Aperitivo deals in Dubai aplenty, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Piatti by The Beach, daily from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs195 per person for unlimited drinks and bites. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Sunday, July 30

Indulge in afternoon tea at the Coach Cafe pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Luxury fashion house, Coach is New York’s most iconic gift to the world and fans of the designer brand here in Dubai need to make a beeline to check out the first-ever Coach Cafe pop-up the Middle East and second pop-up in the whole world, following the first opening in Singapore. Located in Bloomingdale’s Dubai Mall, guests can expect classic New York City cafe grub including sweet treats like cupcakes and cheesecakes, and hot beverages that span artisanal coffee and turmeric latte to match the yellow-golden vibes.

Coach Cafe, Bloomingdale’s, The Dubai Mall, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 12am, pop-up closes Sept 26, Tel: (0)4 215 6617, @bloomingdalesme

Tick off a bucket list activity with 2-for-1

Grab your bestie…To celebrate International Friendship Day, Dubai Marina’s XLine is offering buy one get one free for you and your friend. At one-kilometre-long, the world’s longest urban zipline will see you soaring over the most iconic landmarks in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood at up to 80 kilometres per hour. The offer is valid only on one day – July 30 – exclusively for International Friendship Day on XLine experiences only. Find out more here.

XLine Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily, various times, Tel: (056) 507 6366. xline.xdubai.com

Check out a new indoor brunch

In the mood for a fun Sunday, Dubai-style? DIFC’s elegant Iberian Latino restaurant, La Niña, recently launched their new family-friendly brunch, taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Packages include three hours of unlimited drinks, and popular menu items including the olivas marinadas, tacos de camarones, and gambas al ajillo.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Every Sunday, 12pm to 4pm. Brunch package is three hours, Dhs295 (soft), Dhs525 (house), Dhs725 (premium). Tel:(0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Images: Social/Provided