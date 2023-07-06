We’re loving Living in the Past with Dubai’s latest concert announcements…

Over the next few months, Dubai is hosting a number of ‘blast from the past’ performances including A1, 911, Kiss, Bryan Adams, Blue, Five and Boyzlife. If you were already excited to attend and sway to tunes from the good old days, make space on your list for one more as Jethro Tull has just been announced to perform in Dubai.

The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24 and tickets are already on sale. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here. The show will begin at 8pm and will last approximately two hours (including an interval).

Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier.

Fans will recognise hit songs from 1968 to date, spanning a number of their albums including Aqualung, Locomotive Breath, Bourée and Heavy Horses. The band will even showcase tracks from their 2022 and 2023 albums, so expect to hear something new.

Oh, and in case you’re curious, the band is named after Jethro Tull (1664 – 1741), a British agronomist and inventor. A peculiar name for a band to pick, but it is an interesting story. When the group first started out, the band name kept changing as they awaited their big break. They finally stuck to Jethro Tull after a club manager enjoyed their show and invited them to perform at his club.

To learn more, visit dubiopera.com

Images: Getty Images